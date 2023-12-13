Aberdeen have no fear of Eintracht Frankfurt despite Bayern Munich result, says Dante Polvara

Aberdeen midfielder Dante Polvara insists all his focus is on facing German giants Eintracht Frankfurt – and not Sunday’s Viaplay Cup final.

And Polvara says the Dons have no fear about facing the Bundesliga club despite Eintracht Frankfurt’s 5-1 humbling of Bayern Munich at the weekend.

The Dons conclude their Europa Conference League campaign in Group G with a home clash against the German giants.

Just three days after the Euro showdown, the Reds will face Rangers at Hampden in the Viaplay Cup final.

Aberdeen will bid to win a first trophy since the League Cup in 2014.

The Dons cannot qualify from the groups for the knock-out stages of the Conference League and third is the highest they can finish in Group G.

Polvara insists the imminent bid to end a near decade-long silverware drought will not deflect focus from the Euro clash.

He said: “We all understand the importance of the final on Sunday but I think we are treating the Eintracht Frankfurt game just the same as we did the first (in Germany, 2-1 loss).

“It’s not difficult to focus on this game against Eintracht Frankfurt.

“Obviously we can’t advance in Europe but we’re playing against a massive club with some great players, so of course we’ll be up for it.

“Playing in a European game is a privilege, it’s the kind of thing you dream about when you’re a young player.

“And when it’s against a team who is up there with the big boys in Europe then even more so.

“So we’re really excited about it and we’re all looking forward to showing what we can bring to the table.”

Excited at Frankfurt challenge

Eintracht Frankfurt have a formidable continental pedigree and won the Europa League in 2022.

They arrive in the Granite City having overwhelmed defending Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich at the weekend.

Polvara said: “It will be a great experience to again share a pitch with the kind of players they have.

“So of course you want to do your best to show you’re capable of competing with them.

“You just have to look at their result last weekend against Bayern Munich to see how good they are.

“It’s not something we have looked at getting scared or nervous, it’s exciting to be playing a team of that level.

“Obviously it was a really impressive result for them but we take a lot of confidence from the first game against Eintracht Frankfurt.”

Confidence from clash in Germany

American midfielder Polvara netted in Germany as Aberdeen narrowly lost 2-1 in their Group G opener.

Polvara’s superb leveller, his first goal for the Dons, stunned the 50,000 crowd and he reckons they could have secured a draw.

The 23-year-old insists the Dons will take inspiration from going toe-to-toe with Eintracht Frankfurt when facing them again at Pittodrie.

Aberdeen are searching for their first European win of the campaign, in the eighth match.

Polvara said: “We were in that right to the end when Ester Sokler had a chance and could have got us a point.

“So we will think back to that in Germany.

“We’re at home now and hopefully we’ll be more relaxed because for a lot of us it was a first European game.

“We’re more used to it now and have played five group stage games, so we have a bit more experience.

“We can take a lot of confidence from the way we have played in some of the games.”

Chance to impress for cup final

Aberdeen boss Barry Robson is expected to rest players for the Eintracht Frankfurt game with one eye on the Viaplay Cup final.

Robson made seven changes to his starting line-up for the recent 2-2 draw with HJK Helsinki in Finland.

Regardless of who starts against the Germans on Thursday, Polvara insists it is fundamental they secure a positive result to go into the final on a high.

For those who get the nod to start against Eintracht Frankfrurt the midfielder reckons it will be an opportunity to push for a place for the final.

He said: “Any sort of momentum we can get going into Sunday would be great.

“Winning against Hearts the way we did last weekend helped that and this is another opportunity to keep that going.

“The place was rocking after that win, given the way we won it, having fought so hard.

“Their manager said we bullied them in the end so I think the boys showed their desire.

“We have wanted to show we’re capable of digging deep and did.

“This is a chance for everyone to show what they can do and I’m sure that’s something all the boys will be thinking about.

“You always want to impress whenever you get the chance, no matter what the occasion is.

“Hopefully we can take positives out of Thursday’s game and drive that into Sunday as well.”