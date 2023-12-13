Aberdeen face injury sweat on star striker Bojan Miovski for Euro clash – and Viaplay Cup final

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen face injury sweat on star striker Bojan Miovski for Euro clash – and Viaplay Cup final

Miovski will be given until the morning of the Europa Conference League clash with Eintracht Frankfurt to prove his fitness.

By Sean Wallace
Bojan Miovski celebrating on his knees on the pitch
Bojan Miovski celebrates making it 1-0 Aberdeen during a Viaplay Cup semi-final against Hibs. Image: SNS

Aberdeen boss Barry Robson faces a fitness sweat over star striker Bojan Miovski for the Euro clash with Eintracht Frankfurt – and potentially the Viaplay Cup final on Sunday.

Leading scorer Miovki was forced off in the 77th minute of the 2-1 victory against Hearts.

Robson confirmed the striker, who has netted 12 goals this season, has suffered a hamstring issue.

The 24-year-old will be given until the morning of the Europa Conference League Group G clash with the German giants to prove his fitness.

Robson said: “We are still waiting on Bojan and we will see how he is in the morning.

“Hopefully it is nothing too serious but we will make a decision on him tomorrow.

“It is hamstring issue he has.

“We are trying to give him every opportunity.”

Aberdeen's Bojan Miovski scores to make it 1-1 against Hearts. Image: SNS
Aberdeen’s Bojan Miovski scores to make it 1-1 against Hearts. Image: SNS

Aberdeen face Rangers in the Viaplay Cup final at Hampden on Sunday in the bid to end a trophy drought dating back to 2014.

When asked if he was confident Miovski would be fit for the final, Robson said: “It is not a serious injury so it is not going to hold him back long term or anything like that.

“It is hours and days rather than weeks so we will see how he is in the morning.”

 

