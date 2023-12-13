Aberdeen face injury sweat on star striker Bojan Miovski for Euro clash – and Viaplay Cup final

Aberdeen boss Barry Robson faces a fitness sweat over star striker Bojan Miovski for the Euro clash with Eintracht Frankfurt – and potentially the Viaplay Cup final on Sunday.

Leading scorer Miovki was forced off in the 77th minute of the 2-1 victory against Hearts.

Robson confirmed the striker, who has netted 12 goals this season, has suffered a hamstring issue.

The 24-year-old will be given until the morning of the Europa Conference League Group G clash with the German giants to prove his fitness.

Robson said: “We are still waiting on Bojan and we will see how he is in the morning.

“Hopefully it is nothing too serious but we will make a decision on him tomorrow.

“It is hamstring issue he has.

“We are trying to give him every opportunity.”

Aberdeen face Rangers in the Viaplay Cup final at Hampden on Sunday in the bid to end a trophy drought dating back to 2014.

When asked if he was confident Miovski would be fit for the final, Robson said: “It is not a serious injury so it is not going to hold him back long term or anything like that.

“It is hours and days rather than weeks so we will see how he is in the morning.”