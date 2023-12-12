Eintracht Frankfurt will have 200 fans at Pittodrie despite Uefa supporter ban

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Eintracht Frankfurt will have 200 fans at Pittodrie despite Uefa supporter ban

German Bundesliga giants Eintracht Frankfurt were banned from selling away tickets for the Europa Conference League clash against Aberdeen - but a 'VIP' loophole will let 200 into Pittodrie

By Sean Wallace
Eintracht Frankfurt fans during the game with Aberdeen in Frankfurt in September. Image: SNS.
Eintracht Frankfurt fans during the game with Aberdeen in Frankfurt in September. Image: SNS.

German giants Eintracht Frankfurt will have 200 fans inside Pittodrie for their Euro clash with Aberdeen despite being hit with a supporter ban.

European governing body Uefa banned Eintracht Frankfurt from selling away tickets to their Europa Conference League Group G game against Aberdeen on Thursday.

Aberdeen were set to welcome 1,750 Eintracht Frankfurt fans until the ban.

The Bundesliga club were punished by Uefa as their fans used pyrotechnics and threw objects in their 1-0 away win at Finland’s HJK Helsinki on November 9.

Eintracht Frankfurt were also fined 30,000 euros.

However there will be 200 Eintracht Frankfurt supporters in the South Stand away section due to a loophole where visiting clubs get VIP tickets for fans.

These are unaffected by the ban.

Aberdeen fans during the UEFA Conference League Group Stage match at Eintracht Frankfurt. Image: SNS

Aberdeen chief executive Alan Burrows explained: “In the disciplinary document published about Frankfurt they were talking about the general support tickets being cancelled for the game.

“Over and above the normal allocation of tickets you are mandated to give the opposition club 200 VIP tickets.

“Normally they would sit within the Main Stand if we were giving the away team 1,800 tickets.

“Clearly because of the large availability in the South Stand we can move those 200 tickets over to the South Stand.

“So there will still be a small pocket of Frankfurt fans classed as VIPs by Uefa who will be in the ground on Thursday night.”

Aberdeen’s Dante Polvara scores to make it 1-1 against Eintracht Frankfurt. Image: SNS.

Frankfurt rested for Aberdeen clash

Eintracht Frankfurt will arrive in the Granite City on a high having stunned defending Bundesliga champions 5-1 at home on Saturday.

It is the first time Bayern Munich have conceded five goals in the opening 60 minutes of a Bundesliga match since 1975.

Eintracht Frankfurt boss Dino Toppmöller rewarded his players with a two day break before they jet out to the Granite City.

The German club have already qualified for the knock-out stages of the Europa Conference League ahead of the final Group G game on Thursday.

Eintracht Frankfurt are confirmed as second placed finishers in Group G as they cannot catch PAOK, who top the group.

After the Bayern win, Toppmöller said: “The lads can enjoy themselves and have two days off.

“Then we’ll prepare ourselves for the tasks that lie ahead.”

 

