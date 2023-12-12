Eintracht Frankfurt will have 200 fans at Pittodrie despite Uefa supporter ban

German giants Eintracht Frankfurt will have 200 fans inside Pittodrie for their Euro clash with Aberdeen despite being hit with a supporter ban.

European governing body Uefa banned Eintracht Frankfurt from selling away tickets to their Europa Conference League Group G game against Aberdeen on Thursday.

Aberdeen were set to welcome 1,750 Eintracht Frankfurt fans until the ban.

The Bundesliga club were punished by Uefa as their fans used pyrotechnics and threw objects in their 1-0 away win at Finland’s HJK Helsinki on November 9.

Eintracht Frankfurt were also fined 30,000 euros.

However there will be 200 Eintracht Frankfurt supporters in the South Stand away section due to a loophole where visiting clubs get VIP tickets for fans.

These are unaffected by the ban.

Aberdeen chief executive Alan Burrows explained: “In the disciplinary document published about Frankfurt they were talking about the general support tickets being cancelled for the game.

“Over and above the normal allocation of tickets you are mandated to give the opposition club 200 VIP tickets.

“Normally they would sit within the Main Stand if we were giving the away team 1,800 tickets.

“Clearly because of the large availability in the South Stand we can move those 200 tickets over to the South Stand.

“So there will still be a small pocket of Frankfurt fans classed as VIPs by Uefa who will be in the ground on Thursday night.”

Frankfurt rested for Aberdeen clash

Eintracht Frankfurt will arrive in the Granite City on a high having stunned defending Bundesliga champions 5-1 at home on Saturday.

It is the first time Bayern Munich have conceded five goals in the opening 60 minutes of a Bundesliga match since 1975.

Eintracht Frankfurt boss Dino Toppmöller rewarded his players with a two day break before they jet out to the Granite City.

The German club have already qualified for the knock-out stages of the Europa Conference League ahead of the final Group G game on Thursday.

Eintracht Frankfurt are confirmed as second placed finishers in Group G as they cannot catch PAOK, who top the group.

After the Bayern win, Toppmöller said: “The lads can enjoy themselves and have two days off.

“Then we’ll prepare ourselves for the tasks that lie ahead.”