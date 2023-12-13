Gallery: Santa on the run as Inverness Campus hosts biggest festive Jingle Jog

The Christmas rush is in full swing and Santa is among those running around ahead of the big day.

Certainly, a red-suited jogger, along with elves and others in festive garb, was seen dashing about Inverness Campus.

A speedy Scrooge and a pregnant Christmas pudding were also among more than 70 participants in the annual Jingle Jog which returned last year for the first time since 2019.

The UHI Inverness festive fun run attracted students and staff from UHI Inverness and representatives from UHI executive office, NHS, 4G Engineering, Capella IP Ltd, Lifescan (Scotland) and Highlands and Islands Enterprise.

They all put on their running shoes and Christmas outfits for the 2k run which raised £187 in aid of Maggie’s Highlands.

Who won?

The jog was won by Ally McCorquodale, an assessor and trainer in carpentry and joinery at UHI Inverness.

He came in at 6 mins 49 secs, three seconds ahead of Gregor Thurlow-White, an engineering technology lecturer.

Third was Connor Stewart, a modern apprentice in the marketing and communications team, who ran the route in 7mins 18 seconds.

The first female was Gillian Maxwell, a development scientist with UHI.

The Jingle Jog started in 2016 and is planned and organised by students from the Preparation for Uniformed and Emergency Services course, with assistance from staff members Rab Boyd and Suzanne Stewart.

Rab said: “Without the support of the students we certainly wouldn’t be able to hold the Jingle Jog every year.

“Running this event is part of their curriculum and it helps them develop their problem-solving and organisational skills.

“The first Jingle Jog was in 2016, and it’s great to see it up and running again as an annual event after Covid. “

This year’s event was bigger than ever with staff members selling crafts, art and jewellery at the Christmas Fayre in the atrium of the campus.

Staff and students also lined up to get their hair blinged up with tinsel by a team from the Hair and Beauty department .

Our photographer Sandy McCook was there to capture the best moments.