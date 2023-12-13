Gallery: Santa on the run as Inverness Campus hosts biggest festive Jingle Jog

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Gallery: Santa on the run as Inverness Campus hosts biggest festive Jingle Jog

This year's event was bigger than ever.

More than 70 runners took part in the annual Jingle Jog. Image Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
By John Ross & heatherfowlie

The Christmas rush is in full swing and Santa is among those running around ahead of the big day.

Certainly, a red-suited jogger, along with elves and others in festive garb, was seen dashing about Inverness Campus.

A speedy Scrooge and a pregnant Christmas pudding were also among more than 70 participants in the annual Jingle Jog which returned last year for the first time since 2019.

The UHI Inverness festive fun run attracted students and staff from UHI Inverness and representatives from UHI executive office, NHS, 4G Engineering, Capella IP Ltd, Lifescan (Scotland) and Highlands and Islands Enterprise.

They all put on their running shoes and Christmas outfits for the 2k run which raised £187 in aid of Maggie’s Highlands.

Who won?

The jog was won by Ally McCorquodale, an assessor and trainer in carpentry and joinery at UHI Inverness.

He came in at 6 mins 49 secs, three seconds ahead of Gregor Thurlow-White, an engineering technology lecturer.

Third was Connor Stewart, a modern apprentice in the marketing and communications team, who ran the route in 7mins 18 seconds.

The first female was Gillian Maxwell, a development scientist with UHI.

 

The Jingle Jog started in 2016 and is planned and organised by students from the Preparation for Uniformed and Emergency Services course, with assistance from staff members Rab Boyd and Suzanne Stewart.

Rab said: “Without the support of the students we certainly wouldn’t be able to hold the Jingle Jog every year.

“Running this event is part of their curriculum and it helps them develop their problem-solving and organisational skills.

“The first Jingle Jog was in 2016, and it’s great to see it up and running again as an annual event after Covid. “

This year’s event was bigger than ever with staff members selling crafts, art and jewellery at the Christmas Fayre in the atrium of the campus.

Staff and students also lined up to get their hair blinged up with tinsel by a team from the Hair and Beauty department .

Our photographer Sandy McCook was there to capture the best moments.

The reward! Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
The first three runners (L-R) second placed Gregor Thurlow-White, first placed Ally McCorquodale and third placed Connor Stewart on the first of their two laps. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
UHI Inverness Jingle Jog at the Inverness Campus took place today around the Inverness campus. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Runners do their warm up before their run. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
More runners making their way around the campus. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Runners do their warm up before their run. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Connor Stewart, Helen Aird and Carol Sutherland took part in the race. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Runners do their warm up before their run. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
UHI Inverness Jingle Jog at the Inverness Campus had a fantastic turnout.  Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Runners making their way round the campus. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
A cold but bright and festive run! Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Two santa’s running in the Jingle Jog at the Inverness Campus. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Rab Boyd, Kirsten Grant and Suzanne Stewart in their festive costumes. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Fran Stuart and Carol MacAulay in their festive jumpers. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Steven MacDonald, Giannis Zappas, Matt Millward and Jane Manson. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
A group photo of the Inverness Jingle Jog participants at the Inverness Campus. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Julie Jones, Nikki Perrin and Mari Todd capture the day. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Most of the runners have santa hats on for the jog. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
UHI Inverness Jingle Jog at the Inverness Campus. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Three Santa’s Rachel Sanders, Mark Murray and Nicki Diggins. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

 

 

Conversation