Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen defender James McGarry’s parents travel from New Zealand to cheer him on in Viaplay Cup final

Summer signing James McGarry explains how he will take confidence from recent experience of winning a major final when Central Coast Mariners beat Melbourne City 6-1 in the A-League Grand Final

By Sean Wallace
James McGarry (4) of Aberdeen wins a header during the Europa Conference League match against Eintracht Frankfurt at Pittodrie Stadium. Image: Shutterstock
James McGarry (4) of Aberdeen wins a header during the Europa Conference League match against Eintracht Frankfurt at Pittodrie Stadium. Image: Shutterstock

Aberdeen defender James McGarry’s parents have completed a gruelling two day, 11,300 mile journey to cheer on their son in the Viaplay Cup final.

And he is determined to reward that mammoth trip by overcoming Rangers at Hampden on Sunday.

McGarry’s parents jetted in from New Zealand ahead of the Dons’ bid to end a near 10-year trophy drought.

After the long haul flight his parents arrived in the Granite City earlier this week.

They were able to take in Thursday’s 2-0 win against German giants Eintracht Frankfurt at Pittodrie.

McGarry started that match as the Reds stunned the Bundesliga club in the final Europa Conference League Group G fixture.

The defender’s parents will also be able to spend valuable time with their new grandson Storm who was born this summer.

McGarry’s transfer to Aberdeen was delayed this summer as he remained in Australia to be with wife Jazz for the birth of their son.

Aberdeen's James McGarry and Frankfurt's Robin Koch. Image; SNS.
Aberdeen’s James McGarry and Frankfurt’s Robin Koch. Image; SNS.

The 25-year-old said: “My mum and dad flew out from New Zealand to watch me in the final.

“It was a couple of days flight for them and they are over for Christmas.

“They were at the game against Eintracht Frankfurt which is their first one over here.

“I am so proud to be able to have put on a show for them.

“They also came over to see my son because my dad hadn’t actually met him.

“That was the first time on Wednesday.

“It is great to have them here.”

Aberdeen’s James McGarry and Frankfurt’s Robin Koch in action in the Europa Conference League match. Image: SNS

Cup final triumph six months ago

McGarry’s parents also attended the Grand Final in Parramatta, Australia where the defender claimed silverware with Central Coast Mariners.

Underdogs Central Coast Mariners humbled Melbourne City 6-1 in the final on June 3 this year.

It was the club’s second title in their history, 10 years on from winning their first piece of silverware in 2013.

There are similarities with the Dons who are bidding to win a trophy for the first time since the League Cup in 2014.

McGarry believes having experience of winning a major trophy so recently will be valuable ahead of facing Rangers.

Eintracht Frankfurt's Mario Gotze (left) and Aberdeen's James McGarry battle for the ball during the Europa Conference League group G match at Pittodrie. Image: PA
Eintracht Frankfurt’s Mario Gotze (left) and Aberdeen’s James McGarry battle for the ball during the Europa Conference League group G match at Pittodrie. Image: PA

He said: “I have been in a massive final in front of lots of fans so I know what that is like.

“That can bring confidence, knowing I have been there and done that.

“Any nerves can calm down a bit and I can focus on the game.

“The Grand Final is probably the top game for me so far as we were classed as underdogs the whole season.

“And we ended up winning the whole thing.

“There was a small bunch as a club but a top group, like we have here at Aberdeen.

“A group that stuck together through good times and bad and came out on top.”

‘We will give it everything we have against Rangers’

The Grand Final glory came just five months after McGarry had signed on at Central Coast Mariners from Newcastle Jets.

Aberdeen triggered McGarry’s buy-out clause to sign him from Australian A-League champions Central Coast Mariners.

A number of European clubs were interested in signing New Zealand international McGarry this summer.

But the Dons won the race and secured the full-back on a three-year deal for an undisclosed six-figure sum.

He is relishing the opportunity to win a second final in just six months.

Duk celebrates after scoring to make it 1-0 against Eintracht Frankfurt. Image: SNS
Duk celebrates after scoring to make it 1-0 against Eintracht Frankfurt. Image: SNS.

McGarry said: “A final is a different ball game as it is a one off.

“It is about who turns up on the day and is willing to do what it takes to win.

“It might not be the prettiest of games but a win is a win in a final – and that is all we are going down to do.

“We know Rangers have some top quality players so we have to really focus on ourselves.

“My winner’s medal from that final is in a pride of place and I see it every day.

“It is something to be proud of so it is out on show.

“Hopefully I get a second one on Sunday.

“Against Melbourne City we were underdogs but ended up winning 6-1 which was comfortable.

“That’s what finals bring, it is about who turns up on the day and wants it more.

“That’s what we have to do – give it everything we have against Rangers.”

Aberdeen’s Ester Sokler celebrates after scoring to make it 2-0 during the Uefa Europa Conference League win over Eintracht Frankfurt at Pittodrie. Image: SNS.

Battling back from hamstring injury

McGarry made an impressive start to his Aberdeen career only to suffer a hamstring injury in his seventh game for the club.

He was forced off injured in the first-half of the 4-0 Premiership win against Ross County at Pittodrie on September 24.

After a two month injury lay-off he returned to action on November 26 when introduced off the bench in the 1-1 home league draw with Rangers.

McGarry insists getting fit to play in the Viaplay Cup final was an added factor in the drive to return to full fitness.

The left-back was substituted off after 70 minutes against Eintracht Frankfurt but that was a precautionary measure.

McGarry will be fit for the final.

Aberdeen’s James McGarry goes off injured early on against Ross County. Image: SNS.

He said: “The cup final was definitely a big motivation.

“Every player wants to be in that squad.

“These are the games that don’t necessarily happen too often in your career.

“However I just wanted to get back as fast, as fit and as safe as possible just so I could play football.

“I love playing football.”

Conversation