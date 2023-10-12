Aberdeen boss Barry Robson in ‘stay positive’ message to James McGarry during hamstring recovery

Aberdeen manager Barry Robson has advised James McGarry to “stay positive” as he battles back from his injury setback.

And Robson has reassured the left-back the Dons will do all they can to ensure he returns to action “a lot stronger” and in “top shape”.

New Zealand international McGarry is out for at least six to eight weeks, having suffered a hamstring injury.

It was a hammer-blow to the 25-year-old and came in only his seventh Dons game since arriving in the summer transfer window.

McGarry was signed on a three-year contract for an undisclosed six-figure fee from Central Coast Mariners.

Aberdeen triggered McGarry’s buy-out clause to sign him from the Australian A-League champions.

McGarry had been on the radar of a number of European clubs, and made an impressive start to his Pittodrie career only to suffer the injury blow in the 4-0 defeat of Ross County on September 24.

Robson said: “I said to James to try to be positive.

“We are going to help him get exactly to where we want him.

“I also said to James we will get him back to tip-top shape when he returns.

“And he will hopefully also be a lot stronger.”

International blow for McGarry

The injury setback also denied McGarry the opportunity to add to his single senior international cap.

McGarry was named in New Zealand manager Darren Bazeley’s squad for the friendly double-header against DR Congo and Australia this month.

The Kiwis host DR Congo on Friday, October 13, before facing Australia away on Tuesday, October 17.

Bazeley was appointed New Zealand manger in July and named McGarry in his first squad just days before the Dons left-back suffered the hamstring injury.

McGarry has been capped once by New Zealand, with a solitary appearance against Lithuania in 2019 when he was at Dutch club Willem II.

Robson said: “When James came in he needed a mini pre-season with us.

“James will be back in hopefully six to eight weeks.

“He might need a bit longer than that, but there was no operation needed which is good.”

Shayden Morris’ injury

When McGarry was forced off injured just six minutes into the Premiership game with Ross County, it was another blow to Robson’s bid to bring attacking pace to the flanks.

Just weeks earlier, winger Shayden Morris suffered a hamstring tear in the 2-0 loss to Hibs.

Morris missed four months of last season with a hamstring tear in his other leg.

He underwent surgery on the fresh injury and faces being sidelined for up to two months.

Robson said: “James and Shayden are both out, which is frustrating as they are two players in wide areas that bring real pace to us.

“They were both hamstring injuries and will both be a big miss.

“Shayden has had his operation.”