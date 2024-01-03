Liverpool recall defender Rhys Williams from Aberdeen loan

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Liverpool recall defender Rhys Williams from Aberdeen loan

The Liverpool centre-back did not play a single minute in the Scottish Premiership during his loan with the Dons.

By Sean Wallace
Aberdeen's Rhys Williams. Image: Shutterstock.
Aberdeen's Rhys Williams. Image: Shutterstock.

Liverpool have recalled defender Rhys Williams from his season-long loan deal with Aberdeen.

The 22-year-old centre-back has returned to the English Premier League giants after a frustrating spell at Pittodrie.

Williams failed to register any game time in the Scottish Premiership with the Dons.

The England U21 cap’s only Aberdeen appearance came when starting in the 2-1 Viaplay Cup victory against Stirling Albion on August 18.

Much was expected of Williams when he was secured on a season-long loan deal from Liverpool during the summer transfer window.

The defender has Champions League group-stage experience with Liverpool.

During the 2020-21 campaign Williams featured in all six of Liverpool’s Champions League group-stage fixtures against Ajax, Midtjylland and Atalanta.

However he failed to get any game time in Aberdeen’s Euro campaign this season.

Now Liverpool have cut short Williams’ loan deal.

Williams is contracted to the six-time European champions until summer 2026, having signed a five-year extension in August 2021.

On-loan Liverpool defender Rhys Williams during an Aberdeen training session. Image: SNS.

Teen striker returns to Pittodrie

Meanwhile, teenage attacker Aaron Reid has been recalled by Aberdeen from a season-long loan at League Two Peterhead.

Reid made 20 appearances for the Blue Toon.

Conversation