Liverpool recall defender Rhys Williams from Aberdeen loan

Liverpool have recalled defender Rhys Williams from his season-long loan deal with Aberdeen.

The 22-year-old centre-back has returned to the English Premier League giants after a frustrating spell at Pittodrie.

Williams failed to register any game time in the Scottish Premiership with the Dons.

The England U21 cap’s only Aberdeen appearance came when starting in the 2-1 Viaplay Cup victory against Stirling Albion on August 18.

Much was expected of Williams when he was secured on a season-long loan deal from Liverpool during the summer transfer window.

The defender has Champions League group-stage experience with Liverpool.

During the 2020-21 campaign Williams featured in all six of Liverpool’s Champions League group-stage fixtures against Ajax, Midtjylland and Atalanta.

However he failed to get any game time in Aberdeen’s Euro campaign this season.

Now Liverpool have cut short Williams’ loan deal.

Williams is contracted to the six-time European champions until summer 2026, having signed a five-year extension in August 2021.

Teen striker returns to Pittodrie

Meanwhile, teenage attacker Aaron Reid has been recalled by Aberdeen from a season-long loan at League Two Peterhead.

Reid made 20 appearances for the Blue Toon.