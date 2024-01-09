No January recall clause for Aberdeen loan defender Stefan Gartenmann, confirms boss Barry Robson

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

No January recall clause for Aberdeen loan defender Stefan Gartenmann, confirms boss Barry Robson

Aberdeen manager aims to sign Danish defender beyond his season-long loan deal from Midtjylland.

By Sean Wallace
Aberdeen loan defender Stefan Gartenmann pictured at Pittodrie. Image: SNS
Aberdeen loan defender Stefan Gartenmann pictured at Pittodrie. Image: SNS

Aberdeen boss Barry Robson has confirmed there is no January transfer window recall clause in Stefan Gartenmann’s loan deal.

Centre-back Gartenmann is on a season-long loan from Midtjylland.

However the Danish Super Liga outfit do not have a recall option for this month.

The 26-year-old has been a regular first team starter and Robson confirmed the defender will be at Pittodrie until at least the end of the campaign.

Robson is also keen to sign the Danish stopper beyond his season-long loan.

Former Denmark U21 international Gartenmann is contracted to Midtjylland until summer 2025.

Asked if there is a recall, Robson said: “It is a loan for the season.”

Aberdeen defender Stefan Gartenmann pictured at Pittodrie. Image: SNS
Aberdeen defender Stefan Gartenmann pictured at Pittodrie. Image: SNS

Bid to sign Gartenemenn beyond loan

Liverpool centre-back Rhys Williams recently returned to the Premier League giants early from a scheduled season-long loan at Aberdeen.

Williams, who has Champions League group stage experience with the Anfield club, failed to get any game time in the Premiership for the Dons.

Aberdeen reached an agreement with the six-time European champions for Williams to return to Anfield.

Robson chased Gartenmann for three months before finally landing the centre-back on transfer deadline day in summer last year.

Gartenmann has started 22 games, with no substitute appearances, since arriving at Pittodrie.

The defender scored the opener in the 3-1 Premiership win against Rangers at Ibrox in September.

Robson aims to secure Gartenmann beyond this season but was remaining tight-lipped on the defender’s long term future until “something is done”.

Aberdeen celebrate beating Rangers 3-1 at Ibrox. Image: SNS
Stefan Gartenmann celebrates at full-time after beating Rangers 3-1 at Ibrox, where he scored. Image: SNS.

He said: “I have been really pleased with Stefan.

“He has done well for us and is a good player.

“I really like Stefan but I can’t speak about it until something is done.

“We are in contact with a lot of players’ agents all the time.”

Fewer loan deals under Robson

Aberdeen boss Robson slashed the club’s use of loan deals during a summer transfer window rebuild.

Last season the Dons had eight loan players which Robson reduced to just three this term.

Along with Gartenmann and Williams, who has now left Pittodrie, the only other loan player is Israeli international Or Dadia.

Full-back Dadia is on a season-long loan from Israel top flight club Hapoel Be’er Sheeva – with the option to buy this summer.

Dadia has failed failed to get any first team game time for the Dons.

If Dadia is to exit Pittodrie this month it will be primarily based on whether Hapoel Be’er Sheeva opt to recall the defender.

Aberdeen’s on loan full-back Or Dadia in action against Faserburgh in the Aberdeenshire and District Shield at Pittodrie. Image: Shutterstock.

Last season Graeme Shinnie (Wigan Athletic) and Leighton Clarkson (Liverpool) both had successful loans at Pittodrie.

Robson signed captain Shinnie and midfielder Clarkson on long term permanent deals in the summer window.

Long term pursuit of defender

Gartenmann has been another successful loan after Robson’s protracted bid to bring him to Pittodrie.

The Danish defender arrived at Pittodrie with extensive Euro experience.

Last season Gartenmann progressed from the Europa League groups to the round of 16 with parent club Midtjylland.

Midtjylland finished second in their group ahead of Italian giants Lazio and Sturm Graz of Austria last season as Dutch club Feyenoord won the group.

The Danish top flight club would lose out in the Europa League knock-out phase to Sporting Lisbon of Portugal.

Gartenmann also played in Europe this season prior to his loan switch to Pittodrie.

He featured in Midtjylland’s Europa Conference League qualifying victories over Omonia (Cyprus) and Progres Niederkorn (Luxembourg).

The stopper also played in both legs of the play-off clash with Legia Warsaw of Poland.

After a 3-3 draw in Denmark, the second leg in Poland on August 31 finished 1-1.

The tie went to a penalty shoot-out, with FC Midtjylland losing 6-5 on spot-kicks.

Less than 24 hours later, Gartenmann completed a loan switch to Aberdeen.

Gartenmann started five of Aberdeen’s Europa Conference League Group G fixtures this season.

Defender Stefan Gartenmann scores to make it 1-0 Aberdeen against Rangers at Ibrox. Image: SNS

Robson said: “He made an instant impact.

“They (centre-backs) all came in at different times.

“Slobodan (Rubezic) came in before the Livingston game (first Premiership match of the season).

“Richard  (Jensen) was six or seven games in and Stefan before the close of the window.

“I wanted to get the right players.

“It would have been great to get all the players in for pre-season but I wanted to wait to get the right ones.”

 

More from Aberdeen FC

Lois Edwards, pictured at the club's training ground Cormack Park, has signed for Aberdeen Women on a deal until the end of the season.
New signing Lois Edwards keen for fresh start with Aberdeen Women after ACL injury…
Aberdeen fans are torn between signing a central defensive midfielder or winger/left winger - if they could only have one - this January.
Aberdeen fans rate Dons' January signing priorities - with supporters split into defensive midfielder…
Jamie McGrath of Aberdeen celebrates scoring.
Willie Miller: Real Aberdeen must stand up in second half of the season
James McGarry of Aberdeen wins a header during the Europa Conference League match against Eintracht Frankfurt at Pittodrie Stadium. Image: Shutterstock.
Aberdeen full-back James McGarry targets New Zealand international recall
Victor Loturi in action for Ross County against Aberdeen. Image: SNS.
Duncan Shearer: My crystal ball predictions for 2024 in Scottish football
Aberdeen chief executive Alan Burrows, right, with manager Barry Robson. Image: SNS.
Aberdeen boss Barry Robson outlines January transfer window strategy... and plans for summer signings
Peter Pawlett celebrates netting a famous Parkhead winner for Aberdeen against Celtic in 2015
Peter Pawlett’s baby: Ex-Aberdeen attacker delighted to sign for Peterhead after spell as stay-at-home…
Aberdeen's Nicky Devlin and Leighton Clarkson celebrate during a Viaplay Cup semi-final match between Hibernian and Aberdeen at Hampden Park, on November 04, 2023, in Glasgow, Scotland. (Photo by Mark Scates / SNS Group)
REPORT CARD: All 14 of Aberdeen’s summer signings assessed
Peter Pawlett during his time at Dundee United. Image: SNS.
Former Aberdeen midfielder Peter Pawlett joins Peterhead on deal until 2025
Aberdeen manager Barry Robson celebrates after the 3-0 defeat of Ross County. Image; SNS.
Aberdeen boss Barry Robson craving another Hampden cup final

Conversation