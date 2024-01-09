No January recall clause for Aberdeen loan defender Stefan Gartenmann, confirms boss Barry Robson

Aberdeen boss Barry Robson has confirmed there is no January transfer window recall clause in Stefan Gartenmann’s loan deal.

Centre-back Gartenmann is on a season-long loan from Midtjylland.

However the Danish Super Liga outfit do not have a recall option for this month.

The 26-year-old has been a regular first team starter and Robson confirmed the defender will be at Pittodrie until at least the end of the campaign.

Robson is also keen to sign the Danish stopper beyond his season-long loan.

Former Denmark U21 international Gartenmann is contracted to Midtjylland until summer 2025.

Asked if there is a recall, Robson said: “It is a loan for the season.”

Bid to sign Gartenemenn beyond loan

Liverpool centre-back Rhys Williams recently returned to the Premier League giants early from a scheduled season-long loan at Aberdeen.

Williams, who has Champions League group stage experience with the Anfield club, failed to get any game time in the Premiership for the Dons.

Aberdeen reached an agreement with the six-time European champions for Williams to return to Anfield.

Robson chased Gartenmann for three months before finally landing the centre-back on transfer deadline day in summer last year.

Gartenmann has started 22 games, with no substitute appearances, since arriving at Pittodrie.

The defender scored the opener in the 3-1 Premiership win against Rangers at Ibrox in September.

Robson aims to secure Gartenmann beyond this season but was remaining tight-lipped on the defender’s long term future until “something is done”.

He said: “I have been really pleased with Stefan.

“He has done well for us and is a good player.

“I really like Stefan but I can’t speak about it until something is done.

“We are in contact with a lot of players’ agents all the time.”

Fewer loan deals under Robson

Aberdeen boss Robson slashed the club’s use of loan deals during a summer transfer window rebuild.

Last season the Dons had eight loan players which Robson reduced to just three this term.

Along with Gartenmann and Williams, who has now left Pittodrie, the only other loan player is Israeli international Or Dadia.

Full-back Dadia is on a season-long loan from Israel top flight club Hapoel Be’er Sheeva – with the option to buy this summer.

Dadia has failed failed to get any first team game time for the Dons.

If Dadia is to exit Pittodrie this month it will be primarily based on whether Hapoel Be’er Sheeva opt to recall the defender.

Last season Graeme Shinnie (Wigan Athletic) and Leighton Clarkson (Liverpool) both had successful loans at Pittodrie.

Robson signed captain Shinnie and midfielder Clarkson on long term permanent deals in the summer window.

Long term pursuit of defender

Gartenmann has been another successful loan after Robson’s protracted bid to bring him to Pittodrie.

The Danish defender arrived at Pittodrie with extensive Euro experience.

Last season Gartenmann progressed from the Europa League groups to the round of 16 with parent club Midtjylland.

Midtjylland finished second in their group ahead of Italian giants Lazio and Sturm Graz of Austria last season as Dutch club Feyenoord won the group.

The Danish top flight club would lose out in the Europa League knock-out phase to Sporting Lisbon of Portugal.

Gartenmann also played in Europe this season prior to his loan switch to Pittodrie.

He featured in Midtjylland’s Europa Conference League qualifying victories over Omonia (Cyprus) and Progres Niederkorn (Luxembourg).

The stopper also played in both legs of the play-off clash with Legia Warsaw of Poland.

After a 3-3 draw in Denmark, the second leg in Poland on August 31 finished 1-1.

The tie went to a penalty shoot-out, with FC Midtjylland losing 6-5 on spot-kicks.

Less than 24 hours later, Gartenmann completed a loan switch to Aberdeen.

Gartenmann started five of Aberdeen’s Europa Conference League Group G fixtures this season.

Robson said: “He made an instant impact.

“They (centre-backs) all came in at different times.

“Slobodan (Rubezic) came in before the Livingston game (first Premiership match of the season).

“Richard (Jensen) was six or seven games in and Stefan before the close of the window.

“I wanted to get the right players.

“It would have been great to get all the players in for pre-season but I wanted to wait to get the right ones.”