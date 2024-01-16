Derek Adams planning to use full loan quota – as Ross County boss closes in on fourth January addition

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Derek Adams planning to use full loan quota – as Ross County boss closes in on fourth January addition

County are permitted to have up to seven loan players in their squad.

By Andy Skinner
Ross County manager Derek Adams. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
Ross County manager Derek Adams. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

Derek Adams is planning to use Ross County’s full quota of seven loan signings come the end of the January transfer window.

Adams has made three loan signings so far this month and is closing in another temporary addition – an English player contracted to an overseas club – which is expected to go through in the next 24 hours.

Defender Will Nightingale has extended his loan from AFC Wimbledon until the end of the season, with Adams confirming he has agreements in place to bring a further two loanees in before the deadline.

Will Nightingale in action against Celtic. Image: SNS

Adams is keen to maximise the loan facility in his first recruitment window since replacing Malky Mackay in charge in November.

He said: “We’re adding strength in depth to the squad – it’s important we do that.

“Competition for places has to be strong.

“I have looked at the loan market because it gives me a short space of time. We only had two players on loan – Scott High and Will Nightingale.

“We have agreements in place for another two players to come in on loan, but we’re just waiting for the other clubs to take in players to move those ones out.

“We’re hopeful of doing that probably next week.

“We are trying to get talented players in on loan. We can do seven loans, and I will have seven loans here by the end of the window.”

Staggies boss pleased with transfer business so far

Adams brought in midfielder Eli King on loan from Cardiff City earlier this week, with the Wales under-21 international having spent the first half of the season with Adams’ former club Morecambe.

Eli King in action for Wales’ under-21s. Image: Shutterstock.

Along with the loan capture of Fulham goalkeeper George Wickens, along with teenage Birmingham City midfielder Brandon Khela, Adams is pleased with the business he has completed so far.

Adams said: “I know Eli well because I worked with him at Morecambe. He’s a talented player.

“Eli is here with us now with the idea of going back to Cardiff City next season to go and play first team football.

“He’s an excellent player.

“George Wickens is a really highly-rated goalkeeper down south, which is important.

“Brandon Khela is a talent. The Ross County supporters are going to see a talented player coming in from the ranks of Birmingham City.

Brandon Khela in action for Birmingham City. Image: Shutterstock.

“We’re really fortunate to have him because he is contracted to the biggest agency (CAA Stellar) in the world. You don’t often get a talent like him to come to your club on a first loan.

“He’s one who can take the ball, run with it and he can open up defences and score goals as well.

“The three signings we’ve made so far will help us. We will be making a fourth and he will definitely help us as well.”

Adams looking to strengthen in all areas

County are 11th in the Premiership at present, but return from the winter break on Saturday when they host Partick Thistle in the Scottish Cup fourth round.

With two weeks of the transfer window remaining, Adams says he is looking to bolster his options across all areas of the field.

Derek Adams. Image: Shutterstock.

He added: “We’ve obviously looked at the goalkeeping department and brought competition there.

“Defensively, we hope to do that as well, and in midfield and the wider areas as well.

“I’ve looked at the whole squad and it is important for me to take in players who are going to add to what we already have here.”

