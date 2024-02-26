Aberdeen fan view: Dons will face relegation battle if poor form continues

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen fan view: Dons will face relegation battle if poor form continues

Chris Crighton reflects on a disappointing weekend for the Dons.

Aberdeen manager Neil Warnock during his side's defeat by Kilmarnock. Image: Shutterstock.
By Chris Crighton

An arithmetical update. Aberdeen are now as many points short of the last possible European spot as they are clear of the very foot of the table.

Even the top six is as far from their reach as they are from the current inhabitants of the playoff position.

Forget any hope of rescuing anything positive from this league campaign. That lightning is not going to strike twice.

Winless in eight since the winter break, Aberdonian sky-watchers might instead be licking their pencils and starting to note the meteorite of relegation becoming visible over Pittodrie.

It should not make landfall. But it will not be averted without action, and that must be taken quickly.

Kilmarnock’s Stuart Findlay rises highest in a packed penalty area. Image: Shutterstock.

It is not hard to imagine a scenario in which a poorly-constructed and unbalanced squad, confidence draining and publicly scorned by a manager who has no practical stake in their success, sleepwalks into the danger zone before it notices the signs.

Particularly when that manager has professed that it does not contain the type of players he knows what to do with, but he was hired too late for different ones to be signed off other clubs’ books.

Almost everything that the club has done from the appointment of Neil Warnock onwards has made it seem as if it thinks failure to meet seasonal targets is the worst that can happen.

It is unlikely that relegation has been considered a remotely relevant concept, and to some extent there is merit in trying to prevent thoughts and deeds from being infected by it.

But there is no value in allowing pride to come before a fall into a lower division.

The risk must be acknowledged, and the best method of combatting it implemented without delay.

No messing around, no fun. Get what needs doing done, and move on.