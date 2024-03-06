Sean Wallace: Could Derek McInnes and Tony Docherty send Aberdeen’s season spinning into disaster?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Sean Wallace: Could Derek McInnes and Tony Docherty send Aberdeen’s season spinning into disaster?

Aberdeen are staring down a potential relegation battle yet two players who cost the Dons close to £1m, Vicente Besuijen and Pape Gueye, both scored at the weekend... out on loan.

KILMARNOCK, SCOTLAND - FEBRUARY 24: Kilmarnock manager Derek McInnes during a cinch Premiership match between Kilmarnock and Aberdeen at Rugby Park, on February 24, 2024, in Kilmarnock, Scotland. (Photo by Paul Devlin / SNS Group)
Kilmarnock manager Derek McInnes during the 2-0 defeat of Aberdeen at Rugby Park. Image: SNS.
By Sean Wallace

Sacked in March 2021 by the Pittodrie board, Derek McInnes and Tony Docherty could deliver a fatal blow to Aberdeen’s crisis-hit season.

Aberdeen’s campaign is teetering on the brink of calamity and will tip in the wrong direction if wins do not come soon.

So there is a dark irony that McInnes and Docherty could be the ones that pull away any parachute from Aberdeen’s concerning freefall.

McInnes will take his Kilmarnock side to Pittodrie on Saturday in the Scottish Cup quarter-final.

And Aberdeen have still to face Docherty’s seventh-placed Dundee twice before the Premiership split, and there are only five games remaining.

McInnes and Docherty, who were at Pittodrie for eight years, will both have a major say in how Aberdeen’s season pans out.

Kilmarnock manager Derek McInnes and Aberdeen manager Neil Warnock at full time. Image: SNS
Kilmarnock manager Derek McInnes and Aberdeen manager Neil Warnock at full time. Image: SNS

Chairman Dave Cormack and the Pittodrie hierarchy wielded the axe on McInnes and Docherty three years ago when Aberdeen were sitting fourth in the Premiership.

Since their dismissal three more managers have been sacked – Barry Robson, Jim Goodwin and Stephen Glass.

Interim boss Neil Warnock has been placed in charge until the end of the season while Aberdeen search for a long-term successor.

It has been a chaotic and unsettling turnover – and that continues now.

Aberdeen axed Robson at the end of January with the club sitting eighth in the Premiership.

Chairman Cormack said that league position is “unacceptable”, which it was.

However under Warnock’s guidance, with no wins in six league wins, the Dons have dropped to 10th.

Kilmarnock manager Derek McInnes during the 2-0 defeat of Aberdeen at Rugby Park. Image: SNS

These are very worrying times for the club and the threat of being dragged into a relegation battle is starkly real.

Aberdeen are only four points off the relegation play-off zone and have taken just five points from a possible 30.

The brutal reality is that is relegation form which needs to turn around now.

There is some respite for the Dons from Premiership pressures as attention turns towards the last eight Scottish Cup showdown with Kilmarnock at the weekend.

Concerningly McInnes clearly has Aberdeen’s number having won all three of their Premiership head-to-heads this season.

In the aftermath of the recent 2-0 loss at Kilmarnock, interim manager Warnock said his Dons side were too nice, lacked a physical edge and were easily bullied.

Aberdeen's manager Neil Warnock during the 2-0 loss to Kilmarnock. Image: Shutterstock.
Aberdeen’s manager Neil Warnock during the 2-0 loss to Kilmarnock. Image: Shutterstock.

Being bullied by Kilmarnock doesn’t tell the whole story of that game as Aberdeen were also outplayed by McInnes’ side.

Warnock must come up with a strategy to overcome McInnes who knows the Dons strengths and weaknesses – and how to overcome and exploit them.

Amidst the fog of a dark few months for the Dons there are some positives.

Aberdeen were far improved in the 2-1 loss at St Mirren as they were well organised, carried an attacking threat and were defensively solid.

Yet all that was blown away by a cataclysmic 58 second period when they conceded twice in stoppage time to lose.

St Mirren's Toyosi Olusanya (right) celebrates with his team mates after a dramatic 2-1 defeat of Aberdeen. Image: PA
St Mirren’s Toyosi Olusanya (right) celebrates with his team mates after a dramatic 2-1 defeat of Aberdeen. Image: PA

If Aberdeen can recreate the 90 minute performance against St Mirren they are capable of booking a trip to Hampden.

If the calamity of the stoppage time at St Mirren reappears they can kiss goodbye to the Scottish Cup dream.

Securing a semi-final spot could potentially be the catalyst needed to haul the Dons out of the self-inflicted hole they have slid into.

It could inject fresh impetus into what has disintegrated into a calamitous campaign.

Aberdeen’s season is like the Willy Wonka Chocolate experience in Glasgow.

It promised so much and delivered so little… and there will be no golden ticket into Europe.

Dons players who cost nearly £1m both scored at the weekend… on loan

Aberdeen’s season is in freefall with fears of a relegation battle yet two Dons players that cost almost £1m scored at the weekend- while on loan.

You couldn’t make it up!

Winger Vicente Besuijen netted his first goal for FC Emmen in the Dutch second tier.

He scored the opener in a 2-0 win at league leaders Willem II, a win that elevated them to within four points of the promotion play-off zone.

Besuijen cost the Dons 500,000 Euros (£427,000) when signing from ADO Den Haag in January 2022 when Stephen Glass was the boss.

He impressed, scored nine goals in 42 games, but then fell out of the first team picture under Jim Goodwin and Barry Robson.

Aberdeen’s Vicente Besuijen in action against Fraserburgh. Image: Shutterstock.

Besuijen has not played for the Dons since the 1-0 Scottish Cup loss to minnows Darvel on January 23 last year.

He brought width and attacking threat.

Aberdeen recently signed Junior Hoilett until the end of the season to bring… width and attacking threat.

Striker Gueye is understood to have cost Aberdeen £500,000 when secured from Belgian Pro League outfit KV Kortrijk last summer.

Yet he only started one game for the Dons, the 2-2 Europa Conference League group clash with HJK Helsinki in Finland.

Gueye, 24,  recently joined Norwegian Eliteserien side Kristiansund BK on loan until July.

The striker netted in a 3-0 defeat of Tromo at Kristiansund BK’s warm weather training camp in Marbella at the weekend.

Granted it was a friendly but Gueye started and netted a superb header.

Aberdeen's Pape Gueye in action for the Dons at HJK Helsinki. Image: SNS.
Aberdeen’s Pape Gueye in action for the Dons at HJK Helsinki. Image: SNS.

Full-back Jayden Richardson, who cost the Dons £300,000, is also out on loan at League Two Colchester United.

That is more than £1m out on loan at a time the team is struggling.

It suggests a revamp of the club’s recruitment set up is required.

More from Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen Interim manager Neil Warnock during the 2-0 loss to St Johnstone at Pittodrie. Image: Shutterstock
Interim boss Neil Warnock admits to sleepless nights due to Aberdeen's form
St Mirren's Toyosi Olusanya and Aberdeen's Junior Hoilett in action. Image: SNS
Aberdeen interim boss Neil Warnock reveals Junior Hoilett's extra training sessions in bid to…
St Mirren's Toyosi Olusanya (right) celebrates with his team mates after a dramatic 2-1 defeat of Aberdeen. Image: PA
Willie Miller: Aberdeen must stand up and show character to avoid relegation threat -…
Aberdeen manager Neil Warnock speaks to referee Nick Walsh following the 2-1 defeat against St Mirren. Image: SNS.
Duncan Shearer: Aberdeen boss uncertainty will be affecting players - and could harm efforts…
FC Copenhagen's Scott McKenna in action against Manchester City's Erling Haaland during the UEFA Champions League round of 16 first leg. Image: Shutterstock.
Exclusive: Scott McKenna on Champions League dream as he readies for return clash with…
Aberdeen manager Neil Warnock during the 2-1 loss to St Mirren. Image: SNS
Interim Aberdeen boss Neil Warnock set to unleash intense sessions on leaky defence
Aberdeen drew 0-0 with St Johnstone at Cormack Park
Exclusive: Pro contracts at 14? Top Scottish football clubs float youth talent rule change
Scotland international defender Scott McKenna during his time at Aberdeen. Image: SNS.
Exclusive: Scott McKenna says Aberdeen's £1.75m boost is payback for helping him reach the…
Referee Nick Walsh awards a penalty to St Mirren after a foul from Aberdeen's Nicky Devlin. Image: SNS.
Ref Watch: St Mirren v Aberdeen penalty call another example of VAR refereeing game…
Stockport County manager Dave Challinor. Image: Shutterstock
Should promotion specialist Dave Challinor be a contender for the Aberdeen job?

Conversation