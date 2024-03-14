Midfielder Killian Phillips admits club of Aberdeen’s stature should never be anywhere near relegation dogfight danger

Midfielder Killian Phillips admits a club of Aberdeen’s stature should never be anywhere near a relegation dogfight.

The struggling Dons’ winless Premiership run extended to 11 games when crashing to a 1-0 loss at Dundee on Wednesday.

Currently without a permanent manager, the crisis-hit Reds are just three points clear of the relegation play-off place currently held by Ross County.

On loan from Premier League Crystal Palace, 21-year-old Phillips reckons the Aberdeen squad is “unbelievable” in terms of their perceived individual quality.

However, they must prove that by hauling the club up the table and away from relegation danger.

Phillips says being a strong squad “on paper” is not enough and Aberdeen have to start earning wins to salvage the season.

He said: “Aberdeen is a huge club and shouldn’t be sitting 10th in the league.

“It is up to us to turn it around and up to us to pick up points.

“The quality of the squad is unbelievable and it is probably the best I have been involved with over my loan spells.

“Especially with player like Bojan Miovski (North Macedonia) and Jamie McGrath (Northern Ireland) who are quality international players.

“However, you don’t win matches on paper.

“We should be well up the table and it is up to us to turn it around.”

Managerial chaos at Pittodrie

Having arrived on loan from Premier League Crystal Palace late in the January transfer window, Phillips has already played under three managers in six weeks.

He played one game under Barry Robson, who signed him before being sacked days later.

Phillips then played in the 1-1 draw with Celtic under then-interim boss Peter Leven in February.

Neil Warnock was then appointed as interim gaffer, only to step down from the role after 33 days and eight games.

Leven was again in interim charge for the loss at Dundee and will be in the dugout again for Saturday’s trip to Motherwell.

The Pittodrie board are interviewing potential managers this week and aim to appoint a new permanent boss during the upcoming international break.

The new manager will be the fourth Phillips has played under during his short time in the Granite City.

There was some respite for suffering supporters when Aberdeen beat Kilmarnock 3-1 in the Scottish Cup quarter-final at the weekend.

That set up a semi-final clash with Celtic at Hampden on Saturday April 20 (12.30pm).

‘The fans have still stuck by us’

However, the cup joy was short-lived for the Red Army, who came crashing back to earth with the damaging loss at Dundee.

In the aftermath of that loss, frustrated fans chanted “sack the board” and booed the team.

Phillips hailed the supporters’ for their backing throughout testing times.

He said: “It has been tough for the fans, but in my time here the fans have been excellent.

“Although we have been on a tough run, they have still stuck by us.

“They have always been very loud and passionate.

“There have been a couple of results, even since I have been here, that could have gone our way – especially the home games.”

Turn Pittodrie into a fortress, Phillips says

Aberdeen have one final game before the international break, away to Motherwell on Saturday.

The club’s hierarchy aim to have a new manager appointed in time for the first game on returning from the break.

It is a match of huge significance in the battle to avoid dropping into the relegation play-off spot as the Dons host Ross County.

Currently occupying that relegation play-off danger spot, the Staggies closed the gap on the Dons to three points with a 2-2 draw against Hibs on Wednesday.

Aberdeen have not won in the league at Pittodrie this year.

Phillips accepts that has to change against Ross County on March 30.

He said: “It is important to turn Pittodrie into a fortress for the rest of the season.”