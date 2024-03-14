Midfielder Killian Phillips admits club of Aberdeen’s stature should never be anywhere near relegation dogfight danger

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Midfielder Killian Phillips admits club of Aberdeen’s stature should never be anywhere near relegation dogfight danger

On loan Crystal Palace Killian Phillips says the quality within the struggling Aberdeen squad is 'unbelievable' but warns they have to start showing it with wins

By Sean Wallace
Aberdeen midfielder Killian Phillips competes in the air with Mohamad Sylla of Dundee; Dens Park, Image: Shutterstock.
Aberdeen midfielder Killian Phillips competes in the air with Mohamad Sylla of Dundee; Dens Park, Image: Shutterstock.

Midfielder Killian Phillips admits a club of Aberdeen’s stature should never be anywhere near a relegation dogfight.

The struggling Dons’ winless Premiership run extended to 11 games when crashing to a 1-0 loss at Dundee on Wednesday.

Currently without a permanent manager, the crisis-hit Reds are just three points clear of the relegation play-off place currently held by Ross County.

On loan from Premier League Crystal Palace, 21-year-old Phillips reckons the Aberdeen squad is “unbelievable” in terms of their perceived individual quality.

However, they must prove that by hauling the club up the table and away from relegation danger.

Phillips says being a strong squad “on paper” is not enough and Aberdeen have to start earning wins to salvage the season.

Aberdeen's Killian Phillips has his shot blocked by Dundee's Mo Sylla. Image: SNS.
Aberdeen’s Killian Phillips has his shot blocked by Dundee’s Mo Sylla. Image: SNS.

He said: “Aberdeen is a huge club and shouldn’t be sitting 10th in the league.

“It is up to us to turn it around and up to us to pick up points.

“The quality of the squad is unbelievable and it is probably the best I have been involved with over my loan spells.

“Especially with player like Bojan Miovski (North Macedonia) and Jamie McGrath (Northern Ireland) who are quality international players.

“However, you don’t win matches on paper.

“We should be well up the table and it is up to us to turn it around.”

Stefan Gartenmann and Nicky Devlin of Aberdeen look dejected at the end of the 1-0 loss to Dundee. Image: Shutterstock.
Stefan Gartenmann and Nicky Devlin of Aberdeen look dejected at the end of the 1-0 loss to Dundee. Image: Shutterstock.

Managerial chaos at Pittodrie

Having arrived on loan from Premier League Crystal Palace late in the January transfer window, Phillips has already played under three managers in six weeks.

He played one game under Barry Robson, who signed him before being sacked days later.

Phillips then played in the 1-1 draw with Celtic under then-interim boss Peter Leven in February.

Neil Warnock was then appointed as interim gaffer, only to step down from the role after 33 days and eight games.

Neil Warnock waves goodbye following Saturday's 3-1 win over Kilmarnock. Image: Shutterstock.
Neil Warnock waves goodbye following Saturday’s 3-1 win over Kilmarnock. Image: Shutterstock.

Leven was again in interim charge for the loss at Dundee and will be in the dugout again for Saturday’s trip to Motherwell.

The Pittodrie board are interviewing potential managers this week and aim to appoint a new permanent boss during the upcoming international break.

The new manager will be the fourth Phillips has played under during his short time in the Granite City.

There was some respite for suffering supporters when Aberdeen beat Kilmarnock 3-1 in the Scottish Cup quarter-final at the weekend.

That set up a semi-final clash with Celtic at Hampden on Saturday April 20 (12.30pm).

Killian Phillips at Aberdeen's Cormack Park training complex. Image: SNS.
Killian Phillips at Aberdeen’s Cormack Park training complex. Image: SNS.

‘The fans have still stuck by us’

However, the cup joy was short-lived for the Red Army, who came crashing back to earth with the damaging loss at Dundee.

In the aftermath of that loss, frustrated fans chanted “sack the board” and booed the team.

Aberdeen caretaker manager Peter Leven the 1-0 loss to Dundee. Image: SNS.
Aberdeen caretaker manager Peter Leven the 1-0 loss to Dundee. Image: SNS.

Phillips hailed the supporters’ for their backing throughout testing times.

He said: “It has been tough for the fans, but in my time here the fans have been excellent.

“Although we have been on a tough run, they have still stuck by us.

“They have always been very loud and passionate.

“There have been a couple of results, even since I have been here, that could have gone our way – especially the home games.”

Turn Pittodrie into a fortress, Phillips says

Aberdeen have one final game before the international break, away to Motherwell on Saturday.

The club’s hierarchy aim to have a new manager appointed in time for the first game on returning from the break.

It is a match of huge significance in the battle to avoid dropping into the relegation play-off spot as the Dons host Ross County.

Currently occupying that relegation play-off danger spot, the Staggies closed the gap on the Dons to three points with a 2-2 draw against Hibs on Wednesday.

Aberdeen have not won in the league at Pittodrie this year.

Phillips accepts that has to change against Ross County on March 30.

He said: “It is important to turn Pittodrie into a fortress for the rest of the season.”

