Interim boss Peter Leven on why he’s not interested in Aberdeen manager’s job – yet

Coach Leven has stepped up to fill the Dons hot-seat for the second time in two months.

By Sean Wallace
Aberdeen caretaker boss Peter Leven during the 1-1 draw with Celtic. Image: SNS.
Aberdeen caretaker boss Peter Leven during the 1-1 draw with Celtic. Image: SNS.

Interim boss Peter Leven admits he would like to be permanent Aberdeen manager one day, but not now as the club search for an an experienced boss.

The 40-year-old has been placed in interim charge of the Dons for the upcoming Premiership matches against Dundee and Motherwell.

Aberdeen’s hierarchy are conducting interviews with managerial candidates this week.

They aim to appoint a new manager during the upcoming international break which runs from March 18 to 26.

It is the second time Leven has been placed in interim charge by the Pittodrie board in under two months.

He managed the Dons to a 1-1 draw with Celtic at Pittodrie in February before Neil Warnock was drafted in until the end of the season.

But Warnock sensationally stepped down after just 33 days and eight games following the 3-1 Scottish Cup quarter-final defeat of Kilmarnock at the weekend.

The Dons have again turned to first-team coach Leven as the hunt for a new boss ramps up.

Leven will be in the dugout against Dundee at Dens Park tomorrow as Aberdeen bid to end a winless Premiership run stretching 10 games.

He insists little has changed at the club despite Warnock walking.

He said: “To be interim again at a massive club like Aberdeen, there aren’t a lot of people who get this opportunity.

“I am going to enjoy it and make sure the boys are ready and up for it.

“One day I would like to be manager, but I know the club is looking for somebody with more experience.

“One day, I would say so. I am gaining a lot of experience now.

Aberdeen's Bojan Miovski celebrates with Aberdeen Interim First Team Head Coach Peter Leven as he scores to make it 1-0 against Celtic. Image: SNS
Aberdeen's Bojan Miovski celebrates with Aberdeen interim first-team head coach Peter Leven as he scores to make it 1-0 against Celtic. Image: SNS.

“Anybody would love to be a manager at Aberdeen.

“They are a massive club, but I know at the moment they are going through a process where they are looking for somebody with experience, which is fine.

“I have always said I will step up as interim whenever the club needs me.

“After the match on Saturday, they asked me if I would take the next two games.

“It was no problem to me.”

Peter Leven during the 1-1 draw with Celtic. Image: SNS.

Leven puts thoughts on future on hold for now

Leven was appointed first-team coach under former gaffer Barry Robson last summer.

He was previously Lee McCulloch’s assistant at Kilmarnock for two seasons, before a successful two-year spell at Belarusian Premier League side Dynamo Brest.

Leven was assistant manager when Dynamo Brest won the 2019 league title, two Belarusian Super Cups and reached the Champions League qualifiers.

As No.2 at Russian club FC Orenburg in 2021, Leven helped the club win promotion to the Russian top-flight.

Amid the ongoing uncertainty at the club, Leven hopes he can remain at Pittodrie to work under the new manager – whoever that is.

Aberdeen interim manager Peter Leven will be in the dugout for the match against Dundee. Image: SNS
Aberdeen interim manager Peter Leven will be in the dugout for the match against Dundee. Image: SNS.

He said: “I’m just on a rolling contract.

“I think the directors think highly of me, but the main focus just now is the team and getting that right.

“We can talk about that when the new manager comes in.”

‘Nothing has changed really’

Aberdeen’s hierarchy are searching for their fifth manager in little more than three years.

Chairman Dave Cormack and the board have wielded the axe on Derek McInnes, Stephen Glass, Jim Goodwin and Barry Robson.

Warnock, appointed to the end of the season, walked away prematurely.

There may be upheaval off the field, but Leven insists “nothing has changed” as he has been on the training pitch with the team throughout.

Aberdeen manager Neil Warnock waves to the fans as he walks off the pitch at full-time after beating Kilmarnock. Image: Shutterstock.
Aberdeen manager Neil Warnock waves to the fans as he walks off the pitch at full-time after beating Kilmarnock. Image: Shutterstock.

He said: “Nothing has changed really from when Neil was here to now, because I have always been on the pitch with them taking training.

“He (Warnock) was the manager and picked the team, but I always did the training.

“The core of the staff, (including) Scott (Anderson) and Craig (Samson), are all still here.

“The boys know how we work and we know how they work.

“I spoke to the players.

“They know what I expect of them and what the fans expect of them.”

Neil Warnock celebrates at full-time after Aberdeen beat Kilmarnock in the Scottish Cup quarter-final. Image: SNS.
Neil Warnock celebrates at full-time after Aberdeen beat Kilmarnock in the Scottish Cup quarter-final. Image: SNS.

Leven wants attacking, creative football

Leven will attempt to end an alarming slump in league form which has fueled the threat of Aberdeen being dragged into a relegation dogfight.

Aberdeen are just four points ahead of second-bottom Ross County who occupy the relegation play-off spot.

Leven wants to overcome the pressure to perform with an attacking freedom at Dens Park.

He said: “We take a lot of confidence from Saturday because that is what we know this team can produce.

“There are some top players in there, but you can go on a little bad run and it can kick you when you are down.

“Hopefully Saturday has seen us turn a corner.

Aberdeen's Jamie McGrath celebrates scoring to make it 1-0 against Kilmarnock in the Scottish Cup quarter-final at Pittodrie. Image: SNS
Aberdeen's Jamie McGrath celebrates scoring to make it 1-0 against Kilmarnock in the Scottish Cup quarter-final at Pittodrie. Image: SNS.

“I want them to get on the ball, express themselves, play attacking football, create and work hard.

“Working hard should be a given when you pull on an Aberdeen jersey.

“We have talented players in Junior (Hoilett), Bojan (Miovski) and Jamie (McGrath).

“Jamie and Junior were brilliant on Saturday – and Bojan has been brilliant all season.

“I want them to go out and express themselves.”

Aberdeen coach Peter Leven reveals what it was like working with ‘great man’ Diego Maradona in Belarus

 

