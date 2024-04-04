QUIZ: How well do you know your Aberdeen FC managers?

Aberdeen are still looking for a new permanent manager to take the reins at Pittodrie – but how well do you know the Dons’ previous gaffers? Take our quiz to find out!

This test of your Aberdeen managerial trivia mettle includes questions covering 121 years of Reds history, win percentages, games managed, trophies won and much more.

See how you get on below, and for the latest on the Dons’ manager hunt, click here.

An error has occurred while loading your details. Please click the following link to try again - if the issue persists, please don't hesitate to contact us. Try again by refreshing the page.