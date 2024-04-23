Aberdeen interim boss Peter Leven will do all he can to help Jimmy Thelin start his Pittodrie career with a bang

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen interim boss Peter Leven will do all he can to help Jimmy Thelin start his Pittodrie career with a bang

Aberdeen interim boss Leven understands the challenges of managing overseas having been an assistant in Russia and Belarus.

By Sean Wallace
Aberdeen Interim Manager Peter Leven during the Scottish Cup semi-final loss to Celtic at Hampden.. Image: SNS
Interim boss Peter Leven will do all he can to help new manager Jimmy Thelin begin his Aberdeen career with a bang.

Elfsborg boss Thelin has agreed a three-year contract to lead the Dons and will arrive at Pittodrie on June 3.

Thelin, 46, will remain at Elfsborg until the Swedish Allsvenskan enters a summer break.

First team coach Leven understands the upheaval of moving overseas to manage.

Leven was assistant at Dynamo Brest who won the 2019 top flight title and two Super Cups in Belarus.

He then won promotion to the Russian top flight with FC Orenburg in 2021.

Leven understands settling off the pitch is pivotal to delivering success on it.

And he is ready to help Thelin thrive in both aspects.

Aberdeen's Angus MacDonald celebrates with Killian Phillips after scoring to make it 3-3 in the Scottish Cup semi-final. Image: SNS
He said: “I’ve been where Jimmy will be, in terms of travelling for work.

“Finding schools, all that stuff, we’ve got great staff here that will help him.

“I’ve been there so I can help him as well.

“Going abroad, it can be difficult at times.

“I’ve done it for years and hopefully it’ll be an easy transition for him.”

Aberdeen's Ester Sokler celebrates as he scores to make it 2-2 in the Scottish Cup semi-final against Celtic at Hampden. Image: SNS
In regular contact with Thelin

Leven is in regular contact with Thelin who watched coverage of the Scottish Cup semi-final penalty shoot-out loss to Celtic.

Thelin was able to watch the semi-final from his Swedish home as Elfsborg had no game at the weekend.

Elfsborg faced Kalmar FF at home in the Swedish top flight on Monday evening, losing 2-1.

Thelin will be joined at Pittodrie by his Elfsborg assistants Christer Persson and Emir Bajrami.

Leven will be part of Thelin’s back-room staff next season and beyond as assistant first-team coach.

He said: “It’s good Jimmy is coming with Christer and Emir.

“They’ll help him and I’m sure he’ll settle fast.

“I’m happy to be part of things next season.

“It’ll be Jimmy and then the three of us will work together.

“He likes a lot of coaches on the pitch.

“We’ll be in regular contact around that.

“I’m sure he’s going to watch all the games and keep an eye on training.”

Bojan Miovksi celebrates after scoring to make it 1-0 against Aberdeen in the Scottish Cup semi-final. Image: SNS
Sacrifices made to manage overseas

Leven knows the sacrifices required to manage – and continues to make them.

The 40-year-old has retained his home base in Newcastle which means extended spells away from his wife and daughter.

Aberdeen interim boss Peter Leven celebrates after Angus MacDonald of Aberdeen scored to make it 3-3 in the 119th minute; against Celtic. Image: Shutterstock.

He said: “My family’s in Newcastle.

“It’s better than Russia, so I get to see them more than when I lived abroad for four years.

“They come up to the Edinburgh games and the Glasgow games, and they were up at the Dundee game.

“It can be difficult at times.

“But when I’m up here I’m fully focused on the club and the training.”

Interim manager Peter Leven during an Aberdeen training session at Cormack Park. Image: SNS
Moving out of ‘comfort zone’

Thelin will manage overseas for the first time when arriving at Aberdeen as his career so far has been in Sweden.

He began his managerial journey in 2014 with Jönköpings Södra IF.

In his debut season Thelin led the club to their highest league finish for almost four decades.

The following season Jönköpings Södra IF won the Superettan title under Thelin to secure top-flight action for the first time since 1969.

At Elfsborg he delivered two Swedish top-flight runners-up finishes.

Elfsborg lost out on the Allsvenskan title last season on goal difference to Malmo.

Leven can understand the motivation for taking up the challenge of managing in a new country.

He said: “That’s why I went abroad, I wanted to take myself out of the comfort zone.

“That’s me as a person and a coach.

“I want to learn and take myself out of the comfort zone and challenge myself.

“This has been a challenge but I’m enjoying it.”

 

Conversation