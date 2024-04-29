Ref Watch: Motherwell should have no complaints – Jack Vale’s tackle on Aberdeen’s Jack MacKenzie was clear red

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Ref Watch: Motherwell should have no complaints – Jack Vale’s tackle on Aberdeen’s Jack MacKenzie was clear red

Finlay Elder reviews the crucial refereeing decision which swung Aberdeen v Motherwell, a game which ended 1-0 to the Dons.

Jack Vale of Motherwell and Jack MacKenzie of Aberdeen grounded following Vale's challenge. Image: Shutterstock.
Jack Vale of Motherwell and Jack MacKenzie of Aberdeen grounded following Vale's challenge. Image: Shutterstock.
By Finlay Elder

Aberdeen pulled themselves away from relegation play-off trouble with a 1-0 win over Motherwell on Saturday, in a game which turned on one crucial refereeing decision.

The referee at Pittodrie was Craig Napier, supported on VAR by Grant Irvine.

In the second half, Motherwell’s Jack Vale was sent off for a foul on Jack MacKenzie.

Aberdeen’s Connor Barron played the ball out wide, and both Vale and MacKenzie were trying to get there first.

Vale did win the ball and hooked it clear – but his high follow-through certainly left a sore one in a sensitive area for the Reds’ young player of the year MacKenzie.

Motherwell's Jack Vale looks dejected after he is shown a red card against Aberdeen. Image: SNS
Motherwell’s Jack Vale looks dejected after he is shown a red card against Aberdeen. Image: SNS.

Napier was very decisive in issuing a red card.

My first reaction, however, was uncertainty.

I could see why the red was shown, but I did think it was pretty harsh.

As I said, Vale clearly got to the ball first, which you could tell by the direction the ball moved.

MacKenzie, going in to win it, as he is entitled to do, put himself in one of those positions where he could potentially be taken out.

Having seen a replay, though, I do now believe – with the way the game is nowadays – it is a red card.

Winning the ball doesn’t mean a player can get away with any and all follow-through contact.

Intentional or not, if a player catches someone studs up at waist height, 99% of the time they will see red – maybe not 20 years ago, but the game has changed so much in recent years.

VAR confirmed the decision of referee, further highlighting the clear-cut nature of the decision for the officials, although Motherwell have confirmed they have appealed against the ruling.

Overall, I think referee Napier had a good game. He kept a lid on things after the red card and controlled the match.

The Motherwell players did lose their cool a bit, with Napier having to book one for dissent and have a stern word with Motherwell captain Liam Kelly.

I personally quite like his style of refereeing – it’s strong and no nonsense. It shows every player and fan in the stadium they are in charge.

Finlay Elder was a registered referee for six years and a category 5 official from 2019, with experience in the Highland League, Juniors and Club Academy.

WATCH: Stand Three – Three Aberdeen FC fans on Jimmy Thelin, summer squad shaping and Premiership post-split

 

Conversation