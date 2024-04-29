A96 roadworks delayed following torrential downpours

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Moray

A96 roadworks delayed following torrential downpours

Contractors from Amey are monitoring the forecast as they work to lay new foundations north of Keith.

By Michelle Henderson
A96 left light a quagmire following torrential downpours overnight.
Contractors have shared an image showing the after effects of torrential downpours overnight. Image: Amey North East Trunk Road.

Roadworks on the A96 have ground to a halt following an evening of torrential downpours.

Contractors from Amey were tasked to resurface the A96 Aberdeen to Inverness road between the Mulben Junction and Mewton of Forgie, north of Keith.

Workers lay the foundations, however an evening of heavy downpours has left the site looking like a quagmire.

In light of the conditions, contractors have been forced to extend the road closure by 24-hours as they dry out the site and lay suitable foundations.

Red road closed sign.
The A96 remains closed in both directions as contractors work to restore the foundations. Image: DC Thomson.

The existing signed diversion is still in operation.

In a statement, posted on their website, they wrote: “Unfortunately, due to torrential downpours over the weekend, the foundation we have been installing for the A96 has become too saturated to allow us to lay asphalt on.

“As a result, we are not able to re-open the A96 at this location until such time as we can dry the site out and install a suitable foundation.”

Contractors monitor forecast following torrential downpours

Bosses are monitoring the forecast, with an update on their progress expected to be released over the next 24 hours.

Works on the route commenced on Friday.

Motorists are being diverted along the A98 and the B9016 before rejoining the A96.

Returning to the site today, workers shared an image showing the extent of the damage to the site.

Cones have been buried beneath muddy water and stones, leaving the route impassable.

