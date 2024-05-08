Aberdeen’s ‘unbelievable’ defensive transformation masterminded by interim boss Peter Leven, says Jack MacKenzie

Aberdeen interim boss Peter Leven has masterminded an “unbelievable” transformation in Aberdeen’s defence, says left-back Jack MacKenzie.

Under Leven the Reds have registered five clean sheets in a six game unbeaten Premiership streak.

Prior to that run Aberdeen secured a meagre four shut-outs from 29 league matches.

Aberdeen had a 14% league shut-out rate before Leven took over, and that has rocketed to 83% under the interim gaffer.

MacKenzie reckons people would be “raving” about the change in fortunes if it was delivered by a manager new to Pittodrie.

First team coach Leven is in interim charge of the Dons until the end of the season.

Elfsborg boss Jimmy Thelin has agreed a three-year deal to manage the Dons and is set to start at Pittodrie on June 3.

MacKenzie, 24, said: “Our defensive record in the last six games has been unbelievable.

“It is one goal (conceded) in six games in the league which is a massive turnaround when we were shipping goals left right and centre.

“It is credit to Peter, Scott (Anderson, U18 coach) and everyone who is involved because since they came in our defensive record has been unbelievable.

“If a new manager came in and had this defensive record everyone would be raving about how much they have changed it.

“You want clean sheets as defenders and the fact we are keeping them more regularly is pleasing for us.

“We just have to keep that going for the rest of the season.”

Premiership safety officially secured

New manager Thelin is closely monitoring the Dons games from his home in Sweden.

The 46-year-old Swede is already making plans for Aberdeen’s pre-season.

Leven will be assistant first team coach to Thelin next season and will hand over a team still in the top flight.

When Leven was appointed interim boss in March after Neil Warnock stepped down the danger of being dragged into a relegation play-off battle was very real.

However Leven, 40, has guided the Dons to Premiership safety with any threat of relegation now eradicated.

Aberdeen are 10 points clear of 11th-placed St Johnstone, who occupy the relegation play-off spot, with three games remaining.

Frustration at bottom six finish

Interim boss Leven was absent from the 1-0 win against St Johnstone as he was hospitalised on the eve of the game and underwent an emergency procedure.

The operation was a success and Leven is expected to return to oversee training this week ahead in preparation for Sunday’s trip to Hibs.

Now that top flight safety has been secured MacKenzie has warned there can be no let up.

And MacKenzie is determined to top the bottom six by finishing seventh.

Hibs currently occupy that seventh spot, one point ahead of eighth-placed Dons.

MacKenzie said: “A club like Aberdeen shouldn’t be in the bottom six.

“But we didn’t earn it (top six) as we didn’t play well enough this season and results weren’t good enough.

“We are in there though and have to do a professional job and win as many games as we can.

“We started off well (in the post-split fixtures) but we have three games to go.

“That is us mathematically safe now but we are not looking behind us.

“We want to catch Hibs and we want to finish seventh.”

Fourth successive league clean sheet

MacKenzie scooped the young player of the year gong at the club’s recent annual awards ceremony.

The defender has racked up 36 appearances in all competition this season.

He was delighted Aberdeen could keep their unbeaten Premiership run going with the defeat St Johnstone at Pittodrie.

It was the Dons’ fourth straight Premiership clean sheet.

MacKenzie said: “It was another big three points for us against St Johnstone.

“Going in at half-time it was a little disappointing although we weren’t playing too badly but we could have done a bit more.

“In the second half we played a lot better.

“In the first half we were almost there but didn’t quite have that final ball or bit of composure when it was needed.

“When we got the goal from the penalty it was all about winning the game from then and not giving away anything.

“And that’s what we did.”