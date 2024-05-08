Aberdeen’s ‘unbelievable’ defensive transformation masterminded by interim boss Peter Leven, says Jack MacKenzie

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen’s ‘unbelievable’ defensive transformation masterminded by interim boss Peter Leven, says Jack MacKenzie

Aberdeen have registered five clean sheets in a run of six Premiership games unbeaten under interim boss Leven

By Sean Wallace
Jack MacKenzie of Aberdeen controls the ball in the 1-0 defeat of St Johnstone. Image: Shuttestock
Aberdeen interim boss Peter Leven has masterminded an “unbelievable” transformation in Aberdeen’s defence, says left-back Jack MacKenzie.

Under Leven the Reds have registered five clean sheets in a six game unbeaten Premiership streak.

Prior to that run Aberdeen secured a meagre four shut-outs from 29 league matches.

Aberdeen had a 14% league shut-out rate before Leven took over, and that has rocketed to 83% under the interim gaffer.

MacKenzie reckons people would be “raving” about the change in fortunes if it was delivered by a manager new to Pittodrie.

First team coach Leven is in interim charge of the Dons until the end of the season.

Elfsborg boss Jimmy Thelin has agreed a three-year deal to manage the Dons and is set to start at Pittodrie on June 3.

Aberdeen manager Peter Leven during the 0-0 Premiership draw with Dundee at Pittodrie. Image: SNS
MacKenzie, 24, said: “Our defensive record in the last six games has been unbelievable.

“It is one goal (conceded) in six games in the league which is a massive turnaround when we were shipping goals left right and centre.

“It is credit to Peter, Scott (Anderson, U18 coach)  and everyone who is involved because since they came in our defensive record has been unbelievable.

“If a new manager came in and had this defensive record everyone would be raving about how much they have changed it.

“You want clean sheets as defenders and the fact we are keeping them more regularly is pleasing for us.

“We just have to keep that going for the rest of the season.”

Premiership safety officially secured

New manager Thelin is closely monitoring the Dons games from his home in Sweden.

The 46-year-old Swede is already making plans for Aberdeen’s pre-season.

Leven will be assistant first team coach to Thelin next season and will hand over a team still in the top flight.

When Leven  was appointed interim boss in March after Neil Warnock stepped down the danger of being dragged into a relegation play-off battle was very real.

However Leven, 40, has guided the Dons to Premiership safety with any threat of relegation now eradicated.

Aberdeen are 10 points clear of 11th-placed St Johnstone, who occupy the relegation play-off spot, with three games remaining.

Aberdeen's Jack MacKenzie and St Johnstone's Drey Wright in action. Image: SNS
Frustration at bottom six finish

Interim boss Leven was absent from the 1-0 win against St Johnstone as he was hospitalised on the eve of the game and underwent an emergency procedure.

The operation was a success and Leven is expected to return to oversee training this week ahead in preparation for Sunday’s trip to Hibs.

Now that top flight safety has been secured MacKenzie has warned there can be no let up.

And MacKenzie is determined to top the bottom six by finishing seventh.

Hibs currently occupy that seventh spot, one point ahead of eighth-placed Dons.

Bojan Miovski of Aberdeen scores a penalty kick against St Johnstone at Pittodrie. Image: Shutterstock
MacKenzie said: “A club like Aberdeen shouldn’t be in the bottom six.

“But we didn’t earn it (top six) as we didn’t play well enough this season and results weren’t good enough.

“We are in there though and have to do a professional job and win as many games as we can.

“We started off well (in the post-split fixtures) but we have three games to go.

“That is us mathematically safe now but we are not looking behind us.

“We want to catch Hibs and we want to finish seventh.”

Motherwell's Jack Vale and Aberdeen's Jack MacKenzie in action. Image: SNS
Fourth successive league clean sheet

MacKenzie scooped the young player of the year gong at the club’s recent annual awards ceremony.

The defender has racked up 36 appearances in all competition this season.

He was delighted Aberdeen could keep their unbeaten Premiership run going with the defeat  St Johnstone at Pittodrie.

It was the Dons’ fourth straight Premiership clean sheet.

Striker Bojan Miovski celebrates after scoring a penalty to put Aberdeen 1-0 up against St Johnstone at Pittodrie. Image; Shutterstock
MacKenzie said: “It was another big three points for us against St Johnstone.

“Going in at half-time it was a little disappointing although we weren’t playing too badly but we could have done a bit more.

“In the second half we played a lot better.

“In the first half we were almost there but didn’t quite have that final ball or bit of composure when it was needed.

“When we got the goal from the penalty it was all about winning the game from then and not giving away anything.

“And that’s what we did.”

