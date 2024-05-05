Aberdeen defender Nicky Devlin hoping for swift return of interim boss Peter Leven after emergency surgery

Interim boss Peter Leven talked to the Aberdeen players via a Zoom call from hospital straight after the 1-0 win against St Johnstone, says Nicky Devlin.

Leven was hospitalised on the eve of the Premiership match and underwent emergency surgery.

The 40-year-old missed the victory against St Johnstone that extended the Dons’ unbeaten Premiership run to six games.

The win also officially confirmed Aberdeen’s top-flight safety.

Aberdeen are now 10 points ahead of St Johnstone, who dropped into the relegation play-off place, with three matches remaining.

Devlin said Leven spoke to the team via a big screen at Pittodrie straight after the win and was in “good spirits”.

Right-back Devlin is hopeful Leven will return to training in the next few days to oversee preparation for the trip to Hibs.

Devlin said: “We saw Pete after the game on Zoom on a big screen with his gown on so it was good to see him in good spirits.

“Fingers crossed everything goes well for him as he has been in a bit of discomfort in the last wee while.

“Hopefully he’s back for Hibs on Sunday.

“To be fair we only lost him on the day of the match and all the preparation was done beforehand.

“On the match day you just do whatever has gone on all week.

“It’s not an easy position to come in and do but Scotty (Anderson) and the rest were brilliant.

“That’s credit to Pete, Scott Anderson and the rest of the backroom staff that have chipped in.”

Disappointment at bottom six finish

First team coach Leven is in interim charge of the Dons until Jimmy Thelin takes charge on June 3.

Thelin is remaining at Elfsborg until the Allsvenskan enters a summer break.

Following Leven’s hospitalisation U18 coach Anderson was placed in charge of the first team for the win against Saints.

He was assisted by goalkeeper coach Craig Samson, winger Jonny Hayes and youth coach Stuart Duff.

A second half penalty from Bojan Miovski made it 14 p0ints from the last six league games.

Devlin, 30, admits the run of form is too little too late as the Dons are concluding the Premiership campaign in the bottom six.

He said: “We have been slightly unlucky in the cup final and semi-final.

“But it terms of the league campaign we’ve been way short of where we wanted to be.

“I think at times this season we have shown we can be a right good side but we haven’t done that enough.

“Ultimately that’s why we are where we are in the Premiership table as you deserve to be wherever you finish in the league.”

50 not out for Devlin this season

Signed last summer following his exit from Livingston defender Devlin has been a key first team starter all campaign.

The defeat of St Johnstone was a landmark 50th appearance for Devlin this season, with only two of those as a substitute.

He said: “Fifty today and it’s been a hell of a long season with the number of games that we’ve played in all competitions.

“I’ve quite enjoyed it but we have probably come up short in all of them which is frustrating.”

‘It felt like there was contact’

Devlin was at the heart of the incident that earned the Dons a valuable three points.

The right-back burst into the box in the 68th minute and was nudged by Connor Smith before being fouled by former Dons defender Andy Considine.

Referee Chris Graham awarded a penalty but it then went to a VAR review

The penalty call was checked before a review for possible offside.

The spot-kick stood and Miovski converted for his 25th goal of the season.

On the penalty incident, Devlin said: “I’ve not seen it back but at the time it felt like there was contact.

“And that’s what VAR is there for to decide these things.”