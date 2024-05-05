Aberdeen defender Nicky Devlin hoping for swift return of interim boss Peter Leven after emergency surgery

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen defender Nicky Devlin hoping for swift return of interim boss Peter Leven after emergency surgery

Aberdeen right-back made his 50th appearance of the season in the 1-0 Premiership win against St Johnstone.

By Sean Wallace
Aberdeen Interim Manager Peter Leven during the Scottish Cup semi-final loss to Celtic at Hampden.. Image: SNS
Aberdeen interim manager Peter Leven during the Scottish Cup semi-final loss to Celtic at Hampden.. Image: SNS

Interim boss Peter Leven talked to the Aberdeen players via a Zoom call from hospital straight after the 1-0 win against St Johnstone, says Nicky Devlin.

Leven was hospitalised on the eve of the Premiership match and underwent emergency surgery.

The 40-year-old missed the victory against St Johnstone that extended the Dons’ unbeaten Premiership run to six games.

The win also officially confirmed Aberdeen’s top-flight safety.

Aberdeen are now 10 points ahead of St Johnstone, who dropped into the relegation play-off place, with three matches remaining.

Devlin said Leven spoke to the team via a big screen at Pittodrie straight after the win and was in “good spirits”.

Right-back Devlin is hopeful Leven will return to training in the next few days to oversee preparation for the trip to Hibs.

Striker Bojan Miovski celebrates after scoring a penalty to put Aberdeen 1-0 up against St Johnstone at Pittodrie. Image; Shutterstock
Striker Bojan Miovski celebrates after scoring a penalty to put Aberdeen 1-0 up against St Johnstone at Pittodrie. Image: Shutterstock

Devlin said: “We saw Pete after the game on Zoom on a big screen with his gown on so it was good to see him in good spirits.

“Fingers crossed everything goes well for him as he has been in a bit of discomfort in the last wee while.

“Hopefully he’s back for Hibs on Sunday.

“To be fair we only lost him on the day of the match and all the preparation was done beforehand.

“On the match day you just do whatever has gone on all week.

“It’s not an easy position to come in and do but Scotty (Anderson) and the rest were brilliant.

“That’s credit to Pete, Scott Anderson and the rest of the backroom staff that have chipped in.”

Aberdeen's Nicky Devlin and St Johnstone's Benjamin Kimpioka in action. Image; SNS
Aberdeen’s Nicky Devlin and St Johnstone’s Benjamin Kimpioka in action. Image; SNS

Disappointment at bottom six finish

First team coach Leven is in interim charge of the Dons until Jimmy Thelin takes charge on June 3.

Thelin is remaining at Elfsborg until the Allsvenskan enters a summer break.

Following Leven’s hospitalisation U18 coach Anderson was placed in charge of the first team for the win against Saints.

He was assisted by goalkeeper coach Craig Samson, winger Jonny Hayes and youth coach Stuart Duff.

A second half penalty from Bojan Miovski made it 14 p0ints from the last six league games.

Devlin, 30, admits the run of form is too little too late as the Dons are concluding the Premiership campaign in the bottom six.

Aberdeen coach Scott Anderson during the 1-0 defeat of St Johnstone. Image: SNS
Aberdeen coach Scott Anderson during the 1-0 defeat of St Johnstone. Image: SNS

He said: “We have been slightly unlucky in the cup final and semi-final.

“But it terms of the league campaign we’ve been way short of where we wanted to be.

“I think at times this season we have shown we can be a right good side but we haven’t done that enough.

“Ultimately that’s why we are where we are in the Premiership table as you deserve to be wherever you finish in the league.”

Aberdeen Coach Scott Anderson during the Premiership match against St Johnstone at Pittodrie. Image: Shutterstock
Aberdeen Coach Scott Anderson during the Premiership match against St Johnstone at Pittodrie. Image: Shutterstock

50 not out for Devlin this season

Signed last summer following his exit from Livingston defender Devlin has been a key first team starter all campaign.

The defeat of St Johnstone was a landmark 50th appearance for Devlin this season, with only two of those as a substitute.

He said: “Fifty today and it’s been a hell of a long season with the number of games that we’ve played in all competitions.

“I’ve quite enjoyed it but we have probably come up short in all of them which is frustrating.”

Defender Nicky Devlin of Aberdeen during the 1-0 defeat of St Johnstone. Image: Shutterstock
Defender Nicky Devlin of Aberdeen during the 1-0 defeat of St Johnstone. Image: Shutterstock

‘It felt like there was contact’

Devlin was at the heart of the incident that earned the Dons a valuable three points.

The right-back burst into the box in the 68th minute and was nudged by Connor Smith before being fouled by former Dons defender Andy Considine.

Referee Chris Graham awarded a penalty but it then went to a VAR review

The penalty call was checked before a review for possible offside.

The spot-kick stood and Miovski converted for his 25th goal of the season.

Nicky Devlin (2) of Aberdeen is fouled by St Johnstone Andrew Considine (4), Referee Chris Graham awards a penalty. Image: Shutterstock
Nicky Devlin (2) of Aberdeen is fouled by St Johnstone Andrew Considine (4), Referee Chris Graham awards a penalty. Image: Shutterstock

On the penalty incident, Devlin said: “I’ve not seen it back but at the time it felt like there was contact.

“And that’s what VAR is there for to decide these things.”

More from Aberdeen FC

Wes Burns of Ipswich Town celebrates promotion with fans at the end of Saturday's 2-0 win against Huddersfield Town. Image: Shutterstock
Former Aberdeen trio help Ipswich Town win promotion to Premier League
Striker Bojan Miovski celebrates after scoring a penalty to put Aberdeen 1-0 up against St Johnstone at Pittodrie. Image; Shutterstock
Aberdeen players in 'shock' at interim boss' Peter Leven's hospitalisation on eve of 1-0…
Aberdeen interim manager Peter Leven. Image: SNS
Aberdeen interim boss Peter Leven admitted to hospital for emergency operation
Rachel Corsie in action for Aston Villa. Image: Shutterstock.
Rachel Corsie: Tough for clubs to adapt to new findings linking female footballers' menstrual…
Aberdeen's Angus MacDonald at Cormack Park. Image: SNS
Aberdeen defender Angus MacDonald admits he feared he was no longer wanted at Pittodrie
2
Jimmy Thelin during an Elfsborg match. Image: Alamy Live News.
New boss Jimmy Thelin now planning Aberdeen's pre-season from Sweden
Aberdeen Women's captain Hannah Stewart in action against Montrose at Pittodrie on Tuesday. Image: Shutterstock
Aberdeen skipper Hannah Stewart believes Dons are best of the rest in SWPL
Aberdeen fans hold a sign "END VAR" during a Premiership match with Dundee on April 13. Image: Shutterstock.
Richard Gordon: VAR figures show Scottish officials are near enough making one big error…
Aberdeen' Ester Sokler celebrates with Bojan Miovski after scoring to make it 2-2 in the Scottish Cup semi-final against Celtic. Image: SNS
Joe Harper: Bojan Miovski and Ester Sokler could be lethal strike partnership for new…
Aberdeen Women manager Clint Lancaster watches his side during a SWPL fixture.
Aberdeen Women manager Clint Lancaster to step down at end of the season

Conversation