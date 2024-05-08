Aberdeen interim boss Peter Leven hails ‘vital’ captain Graeme Shinnie

Aberdeen interim manager Peter Leven has hailed captain Graeme Shinnie for being his dressing room leader at Pittodrie.

The Dons skipper made his return from suspension off the bench in Saturday’s 1-0 win against St Johnstone.

The midfielder watched the Scottish Cup semi-final defeat by Celtic and the 1-0 win over Motherwell from the sidelines but interim boss Leven insists he has played a vital role behind the scenes.

Leven, speaking before the medical emergency which forced him to miss Saturday’s win against Saints, said: “He has always been there.

“Although Graeme missed the last two games he has been in the dressing room before the games.

“He is great to have around the place, massive.”

Dons captain is a trusted lieutenant

Leven believes the influence of Shinnie has never been more important during a challenging 2024 at Pittodrie.

The Dons dugout has hosted three different managers so far this year in Barry Robson, Neil Warnock and Leven.

Under-18 coach Scott Anderson acted as a stand-in fourth in Leven’s absence at the weekend but is expected to hand the reins back to Leven for Sunday’s Premiership match against Hibernian at Easter Road.

Leven believes Shinnie’s stature among his team-mates has been of huge importance for him as a manager.

Leven said: “He has stood up to it. I know the fans don’t see it, but he is the voice in there (changing room).

“He is respected and the standards he drives every day are unbelievable.

“For a coach stepping into this job he is amazing for me.

“I can go through Shinnie, he can go through the players and can go through the other way as well.

“He is unbelievable. His energy levels are incredible and he is a good footballer.

“Shinnie has all that and is a massive player for us.”

The interim manager is in charge of first-team affairs until the arrival of new manager Jimmy Thelin next month.

The Elfsborg boss is due to take charge at Pittodrie following his side’s game at Gothenburg on June 1.

Leven insists his captain’s counsel, and that of another senior player Jonny Hayes, who also coaches in the youth academy, has been beneficial.

He said: “He has been great. Shinnie has always been on the other end of the phone.

“This season I have picked up the phone when I have been at home and he has been at home and we’ve chatted a few things over.

“He is a great captain.

“Shinnie and Jonny (Hayes) are brilliant as they have been around the block.

“They have played in higher leagues.”

‘Shinnie is vital for this team’

Leven insists the captain remains a pivotal figure on and off the pitch at the club.

But it is clear the midfielder, despite being back in the fold, will have to fight for place back in the side.

The interim manager said: “Shinnie is vital for this team.

“It doesn’t mean he is going to go straight back in but Shinnie is a big part of this team and a big part of this club.

“Shinnie has his qualities that no-one else has in this team.

“His energy, his cleverness on the ball, he chips in with goals and is a leader with his voice.

“He is a leader with the way he presses and tackles.”