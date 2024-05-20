Ref Watch: Ross County v Aberdeen exposes Scottish VAR’s lack of camera angles once again

Aberdeen closed out their Premiership campaign with a 2-2 draw at Ross County – how did the referee and the rest of the officiating team perform?

There was plenty at stake in Dingwall, as the home side tried – ultimately unsuccessfully – to steer clear of the relegation play-off.

Chris Graham was tasked with overseeing the game, assisted on VAR by Gavin Duncan.

The first real moment of officiating worth discussing didn’t come until the second half, when Aberdeen were 2-1 ahead.

The Dons thought they had further extended their lead through Ester Sokler.

Sokler finished from close range after team-mate Junior Hoilett’s shot came back off the post. But the assistant referee’s flag went up and the goal was chalked off for offside.

VAR reviewed the ruling, which was clearly very, very tight.

Though the camera angle used certainly left a lot to be desired, and the lines drawn on the freeze-frame image appeared to reflect how close a call it was, Sokler did appear to be ever so slightly off.

With no clear angle showing Sokler was onside, officials stuck with the on-field decision, which I do think is the correct move if VAR has no conclusive evidence to the contrary.

However, though the right call was probably made on this occasion, I again find myself wondering why, as a general point, if we don’t have the infrastructure to facilitate VAR – in this case, enough cameras to provide a down-the-line pictures and show definitively a player is offside or onside – then what is the point of having the technology?

Angus MacDonald made no attempt to play ball, so red card was right call

Aberdeen would then find themselves a man down, conceding a penalty in the process.

Angus MacDonald received his marching orders after a poor defensive header from Nicky Devlin let County’s Jordan White in and MacDonald pulled the striker to the ground.

My initial reaction was that MacDonald had 100 percent fouled White, he most certainly appeared to be the final man, and (crucially with regards the double jeopardy rule) with no genuine attempt made to play the ball, a red card correctly followed.

Will Scottish football scrap VAR ahead of next season?

I thought, overall, the referee had a decent game. He issued cautions when required and kept control for the majority of the match.

With Willie Collum now taking over from Crawford Allan as SFA head of refereeing, there is still plenty of work required to improve officiating in Scotland.

This is particularly true when it comes to VAR.

With our neighbours south of the border set to vote on whether to scrap VAR for next season, it raises questions over whether we should do the same.

Incoming Dons manager Jimmy Thelin recently saw the Swedish top-flight opt against introducing VAR – one of the first leagues to do so.

I think VAR has not been good enough this season, and I cannot see it improving much next season.

If the same issues continue, a serious conversation about the use of VAR going forward is an absolute must.

Finlay Elder was a registered referee for six years and a category 5 official from 2019, with experience in the Highland League, Juniors and Club Academy.