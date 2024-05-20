Moray Council spends further £450k on hiring ANOTHER vessel to dredge Buckie harbour

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Moray

Moray Council spends further £450k on hiring ANOTHER vessel to dredge Buckie harbour

The local authority has now spent up to £750,000 in the last year on vessels to do the job of its own dredger Selkie.

By David Mackay
Barge with two excavators on it in Buckie harbour.
Diggers are working from a barge in Buckie harbour. Image: David Mackay/DC Thomson

Moray Council has commissioned a second dredging project totalling up to £450,000 to maintain Buckie harbour – despite having its own vessel based in the port.

The latest hire comes just months after £300,000 was spent on bringing in a Danish-registered boat late last year.

The value of the latest project has been unknown for months and was agreed during private talks last month.

The Press and Journal asked the value of the project at the time but the council did not disclose it due to “commercial sensitivities”. The figure can now be revealed after it was published in council minutes.

Selkie moored at Buckie harbour.
Selkie has been unable to dredge Buckie harbour to the required depth. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Meanwhile, Moray Council’s own dredger, Selkie, had a downturn in 2023/24 with just 62 working days – compared to 94 and 77 in the previous two years.

Now the second external hire has been made within months to ensure the authority is fulfilling its commercial contract obligations with renewables firm Ocean Winds.

Why external dredgers are needed at Buckie harbour

Moray Council has been forced to hire external dredgers at Buckie harbour due to Selkie being unable to meet the needs of Ocean Winds.

The renewables firm has chosen the port to be its onshore base for its Moray West wind farm, which is about 13 miles off the coast.

Upgrade works from the company are currently underway on one of the piers with pontoons already installed to accommodate its own specialist vessels.

Papers published by Moray Council say the latest project aims to bring the depth of the harbour channel and basin two to 3.2 metres.

Pontoons at Buckie harbour.
Extra dredging is needed to fulfil the needs of Ocean Winds, who have carried out improvements to one of the Buckie harbour piers. Image: David Mackay/DC Thomson

Reports filed in May last year detailed the depth as 2.5 metres, which was only increased to 2.7 metres following the “extensive” external dredging project last year.

Minutes published this week have revealed the decision for the additional dredging was taken under the authority of the chief executive, before then being backed by councillors.

Devon-based Keynvor Morlift are carrying out the last works with specialist excavators working from a large barge with rock being dumped into a smaller barge.

Rock on barge at Buckie harbour.
Rock is being removed from Buckie harbour. Image: David Mackay/DC Thomson

The contractors were hired after rocks prevented the basin reaching the target depth last year.

A Moray Council spokeswoman said: “Specialist vessels are being brought in to undertake planned rock cutting in basin two to a depth of three metres.

“The planned works, which form part of the wider project to realise the Moray West offshore windfarm with Ocean Winds, have been communicated with mariners and stakeholders and that engagement will continue throughout, keeping them informed on timescales, which are subject to weather conditions.”

How is Selkie doing?

Selkie continues to carry out dredging duties at Buckie harbour and elsewhere, but concerns continue about its productivity.

Last month Buckie councillor Sonya Warren and Heldon and Laich councillor John Cowe, who represents Burghead, both raised doubts about its output.

Figures published by Moray Council revealed the vessel removed 8,472 tonnes of silt in 2023/24, with 7,092 at Buckie and 1,380 at Burghead.

Boats at Buckie harbour on a calm day with blue sky.
Buckie harbour will remain the priority for Selkie. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

The total is a reduction from the 12,880 removed in 2022/23 and the lower than any of the previous three years.

Moray Council says the reduction is due to the Selkie doing “targeted” dredging in a specific area of Buckie harbour.

However, the 62 days worked in 2023/34 is also lower than the 94 in 2022/23 and 77 in 2021/22.

A staffing review and recruitment process is currently underway to maximise the periods Selkie can operate.

Will dredging by done at any other harbours?

The latest Moray Council report about Selkie stressed dredging at Buckie harbour and Burghead would remain the priority for the vessel.

However, works are planned at Hopeman, Portknockie and Findochty this year.

  • Portknockie: Moray Council says “no specific need” for dredging is required. However, maintenance works will continue and entrance channel and pontoons will be monitored.
  • Hopeman: Land-based solutions being developed to be run alongside Selkie. Inner-basin and channel to both be included.
  • Findochty: Dredging required at entrance channel and middle jetty.

More from Moray

Erik Lang, director of Moray-based Love Mushrooms, right, and business partner Smith Feeney
Entrepreneurial Moray pair are fully focused on fungi
Alina and Daniel Brujban opened up 19 Crepes and Coffee in Elgin after ploughing their savings into the business.  Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
19 Crepes and Coffee: Meet the Romanian couple who ploughed all their savings into…
Aiden Stuart appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court Picture.
Elgin man warned he faces lengthy jail term if he fails to behave
Post Thumbnail
Weekend court roll – a floor-humper and a 'depraved' DJ
KFC in Elgin.
Fast food giant KFC reveals plans for work at Elgin restaurant and new life…
Exterior of Pluscarden Abbey looking across grounds.
Days dedicated to work and prayers, Spotify hits and the pioneering monks who lived…
Scott Ironside was jailed for one year at Elgin Sheriff Court.
Serial offender who failed to stay out of Moray jailed for one year
Elgin Sheriff Court.
Forres man spared jail after being snared by paedophile hunters
Cars on A96 roundabout in Elgin with Dr Gray's Hospital behind.
10 roundabouts in just 2 miles! Is Elgin Scotland's roundabout capital?
Dylan McCulloch appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court. Image: Facebook
RAF man fined after glass attack on 'dry humper' in Elgin bar

Conversation