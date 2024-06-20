Connor Barron set to sign four-year contract at Rangers

Former Aberdeen midfielder Connor Barron is set to sign a four-year deal with Premiership rivals Rangers.

The 21-year-old rejected the offer of a new contract at Aberdeen and left Pittodrie at the end of the season when his deal ran down.

Rangers are reportedly set to complete the signing of the Pittodrie youth academy graduate within the next 24 hours.

The Ibrox club have tabled a deal that will secure Barron until summer 2028.

Rangers will have to reach a fee with Aberdeen or risk going to a tribunal.

Aberdeen would have been entitled to £525,000 in training compensation if the midfielder had signed for a club outside of Scotland.

Barron had offers from clubs in Italy and England but rejected them in favour of Rangers.