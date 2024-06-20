North-east housebuilder admits ‘tough times’ but vows to keep investing in region

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
North-east housebuilder admits ‘tough times’ but vows to keep investing in region

Barratt Homes is creating around 500 jobs alone with one Aberdeenshire development.

By Kelly Wilson
Felipe Ferreira, Barratt Homes sales and marketing director for north Scotland, has vowed to keep building houses in the region. Picture by Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
A boss at one of the north-east’s biggest housebuilders has admitted the industry has faced “tough times” but says “lighter days are ahead”.

Barratt Homes sales and marketing north director Felipe Ferreira said the firm will keep building in the region with hundreds of new properties in the pipeline.

High cost of materials and soaring interest rates have all played their part in denting the housing market.

But despite this Mr Ferriera says people are still buying new property.

Countesswells development ploughing ahead

Barratt Homes is currently in the middle of building at the Countesswells development in Aberdeen.

It has already finished 131 homes with another 318 to be built, including its current Kings Gallop scheme.

The company leading the £800 million development, Countesswells Development Limited (CDL), collapsed in 2022.

Felipe Ferreira at the Countesswells development. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

A subsidiary of the Stewart Milne Group (SMG) bosses at CDL blame the impact of the oil and gas downturn, as well as the Covid-19 pandemic – events they claim had a “seismic” effect.

Mr Ferreira, who studied at Robert Gordon University, said: “It’s really sad with regards CDL going in to administration as well as what happened with Stewart Milne.

“It’s not good for a north-east business of that scale to go bust.

“For us we’ve always been committed to Countesswells from day one and delivered everything we said we would.

“We have carried on as normal. Whatever the outcome is with the administrators we will help and support because we believe in the community.

“Over the last 12 weeks the Kings Gallop has been our best selling development for the north division so there is people seeing the progress and they have confidence in buying.

“There is a community being built here which is good to see.

“It’s not put people off at all.”

Barratt Homes creating hundreds of job

In April Barratt Homes submitted a planning application to build nearly 200 homes in Potterton.

Mr Ferreira said: “When you look at Potterton there will be opportunities. We will be looking for around 500 people in terms of employment.

“The worst is behind us and we are helping to build communities which we are proud of.”

Plans have been announced to bring 194 new homes, including 48 affordable properties, to Potterton. Image: Barratt Homes

Plans are also underway for 91 new homes in Dyce and 300 in Nairn between Barratt Homes and David Wilson Homes North Scotland, a subsidiary of Barratt.

Currently Barratt Homes and David Wilson Homes North Scotland employs 224 people at its sites across the north and north-east.

‘Lighter days are ahead’

With the market improving Mr Ferreira believes there’s little chance in Barratt Homes slowing down it’s building.

He said: “The biggest challenge for us as a builder and a developer has been the interest rates.

“But we offer a lot of incentives for customers which allows them to still make the move.

Felipe Ferreira says Barratt Homes is very active in the land market. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson 20/06/24

“Yes there’s been challenging times but it’s what we offer that’s helped customers.

“From a commercial point of view there has been an increase in the cost of building a house but here in Aberdeen the prices haven’t gone up dramatically.

“I feel like we’re now through the worst of it with lighter days ahead.

“It’s still tough but we are are very active in the land market.”

