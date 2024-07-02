Gothenburg Great Eric Black named patron of the Aberdeen FC Community Trust

Gothenburg Great Eric Black has agreed to become a patron of the AFC Community Trust as it celebrates its 10th anniversary.

Black, who wore the number 10 jersey during his time with the Dons during their dominant period in the 1980s, has agreed to lend his support to the Trust as it marks its decade anniversary this year.

The 60 year-old, who scored the opening goal in the Dons’ European Cup Winners’ Cup final win against Real Madrid in Gothenburg in 1983, is thrilled to be asked to get involved with the Trust.

He said: “I’m honoured to be invited to be patron of AFCCT.

“Aberdeen clearly holds a special place in my heart and having been in the city last year as part of the Gothenburg celebrations it was fantastic to witness first hand the difference the club and Trust are making in the north-east.

“The power of football to break down barriers and bring people together is exemplified through the fantastic work being carried out by everyone at the Trust.

“I look forward to supporting them during their anniversary year as they work towards a collective goal of making a positive change in the local community, helping to build brighter futures and make positive change.”

Bowie thrilled to welcome Black to Aberdeen FC Community Trust

As part of a two-day visit, Black has met pupils of St Joseph’s Primary School at their MINDSET Olympics play-based programme, and joined a football memories session to talk about his career, including the night the Dons beat Real Madrid to reign supreme in Gothenburg.

Black has also undertaken a health walk with an active ageing group along the Aberdeen beachfront and visited Northfield Academy, one of the Trust’s partner schools.

AFCCT chief executive Liz Bowie is delighted to commemorate the club’s special anniversary by welcoming club legend Black, who was inducted into Aberdeen’s hall of fame in 2019, on board.

She said: “In this special 10th anniversary year, we are delighted that one of Aberdeen’s most famous number 10s is lending his support to the work of the Trust.

“Everyone involved in the Trust from participants, volunteers and staff have enjoyed providing him with greater insight into the wide range of activities that cater for people of all ages.

“I know how much Eric means to the fans and I hope that his involvement will help more people to engage with the work of the Trust not only this year, but in the years ahead.

“We look forward to working with Eric and to him bringing some of that Gothenburg magic to the Trust.”

Black netted 69 times in 180 appearances for Aberdeen, including crunch goals in several momentous games, across five seasons in the first team from 1981-86.

The youth team graduate, under the management of Alex Ferguson, and as part of Aberdeen’s golden generation, won eight major trophies during that period.

As well as the Cup Winners’ Cup victory, aged just 19, he claimed the European Super Cup later in 1983 with his team-mates, as well as winning two league titles, three Scottish Cups and a League Cup during his time at the Dons.

By the time Black was 21, he had won the national trophy on a trio of occasions, with an incredible average of one trophy for every 22-and-a-half appearances for the Pittodrie first-team.