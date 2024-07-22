Bojan Miovski update from Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin ahead of Airdrie cup clash

Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin revealed Bojan Miovski has not yet played this season in a bid to “calm the situation” surrounding the star striker.

Italian Serie A clubs Bologna and Genoa have both been credited with an interest in the Pittodrie goal hero.

Clubs in England, Spain, Germany and the Netherlands are also tracking Miovski with the view to a potential summer transfer window swoop.

North Macedonian international Miovski has two years remaining on his Aberdeen contract.

He was left out of the match day squad for the opening game of the season, a 3-0 Premier Sports Cup group win at Queen of the South.

Miovski returned to the squad for the trip to East Kilbride in the same competition at the weekend.

However the 25-year-old was an unused substitute in the 4-0 win.

Thelin confirmed Miovski is ready to play against Airdrie at Pittodrie on Tuesday evening.

Miovski trained with the squad at Cormack Park on Monday.

Thelin said: “He will be in the squad tomorrow (Airdrie) also and ready to play.

“So far everything is like last week.”

When asked if Miovski was left out to keep him fresh for a new club coming in for him, Thelin said: “In the beginning he was not 100%.

“But now he is 100%.

“Then we had a talk before the first cup game as there were a lot of things going around him.

“So we calmed down the situation a little bit and focused on the training.

“Now he is ready to play again and that is where we are right now.”