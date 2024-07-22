Bojan Miovski update from Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin ahead of Airdrie cup clash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Bojan Miovski update from Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin ahead of Airdrie cup clash

Aberdeen manager Thelin gives the lowdown on why star striker Miovski has yet to play this season.

By Sean Wallace
Bojan Miovski during an Aberdeen training session at Cormack Park. Image: SNS
Bojan Miovski during an Aberdeen training session at Cormack Park. Image: SNS

Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin revealed Bojan Miovski has not yet played this season in a bid to “calm the situation” surrounding the star striker.

Italian Serie A clubs Bologna and Genoa have both been credited with an interest in the Pittodrie goal hero.

Clubs in England, Spain, Germany and the Netherlands are also tracking Miovski with the view to a potential summer transfer window swoop.

North Macedonian international Miovski has two years remaining on his Aberdeen contract.

He was left out of the match day squad for the opening game of the season, a 3-0 Premier Sports Cup group win at Queen of the South.

Miovski returned to the squad for the trip to East Kilbride in the same competition at the weekend.

However the 25-year-old was an unused substitute in the 4-0 win.

Aberdeen’s Bojan Miovski arrives before a Premier Sports Cup group stage match at East Kilbride. Image: SNS

Thelin confirmed Miovski is ready to play against Airdrie at Pittodrie on Tuesday evening.

Miovski trained with the squad at Cormack Park on Monday.

Thelin said: “He will be in the squad tomorrow (Airdrie) also and ready to play.

“So far everything is like last week.”

When asked if Miovski was left out to keep him fresh for a new club coming in for him, Thelin said: “In the beginning he was not 100%.

“But now he is 100%.

“Then we had a talk before the first cup game as there were a lot of things going around him.

“So we calmed down the situation a little bit and focused on the training.

“Now he is ready to play again and that is where we are right now.”

 

