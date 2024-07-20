Update on unused substitute Bojan Miovski delivered by Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin after 4-0 win at East Kilbride

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Update on unused substitute Bojan Miovski delivered by Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin after 4-0 win at East Kilbride

Aberdeen manager also reveals why summer signing Sivert Heltne Nilsen was not in the match-day squad.

By Sean Wallace
Aberdeen's Nicky Devlin celebrates scoring to make it 1-0 against East Kilbride. Image: SNS

Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin says he is taking it “game by game” with star striker Bojan Miovski as transfer speculation on the goal hero ramps up.

Miovski returned to the match-day squad for the 4-0 Premier Sports Cup win at East Kilbride but was an unused substitute.

The 25-year-old has not played in any of the first two games of the season.

Italian Serie A clubs Genoa and Bologna have both been credited with an interest in Miovski with the view to a potential summer swoop.

Boss Thelin opted to leave Miovski out of the squad for the 3-0 win at Queen of the South last weekend.

Clubs in England, Germany, Spain and the Netherlands are also tracking the North Macedonian international who is contracted to Aberdeen until the summer of 2026.

Aberdeen are braced for bids for Miovski who netted 26 goals last season.

The Dons boss also revealed why Sivert Heltne Nilsen, a £300,000 signing from SK Brann, was not in the match-day squad at East Kilbride.

Aberdeen’s Bojan Miovski warming up before a Premier Sports Cup group stage match at East Kilbride. Image SNS

Thelin said: “Bojan was back on the bench, but it was good to have Ester Sokler on from the start then later we gave Peter Ambrose the chance.

“We already know what Bojan can do on the pitch.

“But Bojan’s ready to play, he brings a lot of energy to the squad and he is pushing his team mates really well.”

Asked if he expected Miovski to play in the Premier Sports Cup, Thelin said: “We are taking it game by game.

“We have an important game on Tuesday (Airdrie) and some players played today and others on Tuesday.”

Besuijen’s 18 month absence ends

Winger Vicente Besuijen came in from the cold for his first game time for Aberdeen in 18 months.

Besuijen’s last appearance was the humiliating 1-0 Scottish Cup loss to sixth tier Darvel in January 2023.

The Dutch winger has since been on loan at FC Emmen and Excelsior Rotterdam in the Netherlands.

Boss Thelin recently claimed there is a clean slate for every player in the bid to earn a spot in his long-term plans.

Thelin said: “He (Besuijen) had troubles with his hamstring last week but today was his first game.

“He was fresh. Of course he can’t play 90 minutes yet as he hasn’t trained the full weeks.

“But he did well and kept the ball well.

“He tried some combinations and worked hard.”

East Kilbride’s Joao Balde (L) and Aberdeen’s Vicente Besuijen in action. Image: SNS

Absence of Heltne Nilsen explained

Summer signing Heltne Nilsen was not in the match-day squad due to a suspension that followed him from Norway.

The midfielder was red carded in his last game for Brann before transferring to Aberdeen on a three-year deal.

Heltne Nilsen was able to make his debut against Queen of the South because the ban from Norway had not kicked in yet.

On Heltne Nilsen, Thelin said: “He has a suspension.

“It followed him here.”

Lightning doesn’t strike twice

East Kilbride boss Mick Kennedy was also manager of Darvel for the shocking cup loss in January last year.

In a curious quirk of fate as the Dons faced part-time minnows Kennedy was in the dugout again.

But lightning was not to strike twice.

Aberdeen went ahead in the 27th minute when a pass inside from summer signing Gavin Molloy found Nicky Devlin.

Right-back Devlin took a touch then shot low beyond keeper David Wilson from 10 yards.

It eased any nerves as East Kilbride had been growing more into the game against a Dons side initially wasteful in possession in the opening stages.

Aberdeen’s Shayden Morris (R) and East Kilbride’s Jack Leitch. Image: SNS

It was 2-0 soon after via an audacious chip from Jamie McGrath just inside the box that sailed over keeper Wilson.

It was a sublime touch of brilliance from the midfielder.

Aberdeen increased their advantage via another impressive goal when Leighton Clarkson curled a 25 yard free-kick into the top far corner in the 54th minute.

Aberdeen fans in the stand during a Premier Sports Cup group stage match at East Kilbride. Image: SNS

Winger Shayden Morris controlled a cross-field pass from Ryan Duncan before bursting into the box in the 62nd minute.

Morris stepped past a tackle before unleashing a 12 yard drive for his first ever Aberdeen goal.

Moments later summer signing Peter Ambrose, on as a substitute, was denied his first Dons’ goal by the woodwork when his header hit the bar.

ABERDEEN (4-2-3-1): Doohan 6; Devlin 7, MacDonald 7, Molloy 8, MacKenzie 7 (Jensen 74); McGrath 8 (Boyd 82), Shinnie 7; Morris 7 (McGarry 74) , Clarkson 7,  Besuijen 6 (Duncan 60); Sokler 6 (Ambrose 60)

Subs not used: Mitov, Miovski, Milne, Rubezic

EAST KILBRIDE (4-5-1): Wilson 6; Ferguson 6, Fagan 6, McDonald 6, Lockie 6 (Livingstone 83); Robertson 6 (Daramola 75), Leitch 6,  Spence 6 (Biggar 83), Watson 6 (Stirling 69), Balde 6; Samson (Thomson 75)

Subs not used: Truesdale

Referee: Grant Irvine

Attendance: 650

Man-of-the-match: Jamie McGrath (Aberdeen)

Conversation