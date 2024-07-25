Bojan Miovski latest as Spanish La Liga club target the Aberdeen striker

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Bojan Miovski latest as Spanish La Liga club target the Aberdeen striker

Clubs across Europe are tracking Miovski who netted 26 goals in all competitions last season

By Sean Wallace
Aberdeen's Bojan Miovski warming up before a Premier Sports Cup group stage match at East Kilbride. Image SNS
Aberdeen's Bojan Miovski warming up before a Premier Sports Cup group stage match at East Kilbride. Image SNS

Spanish top flight club Espanyol have joined the growing list of clubs interested in Aberdeen star striker Bojan Miovski.

Espanyol secured a slot in La Liga for the new campaign after winning the promotion play-off final.

It is understood the Spanish outfit are preparing a bid for Miovski who has two years remaining on his Aberdeen contract.

The 25-year-old North Macedonian international is also on the radar of clubs in Italy, England, Germany and the Netherlands.

Aberdeen striker Bojan Miovski in action against Airdrie. Image: Shutterstock
Aberdeen striker Bojan Miovski in action against Airdrie. Image: Shutterstock

Italian Serie A clubs Genoa and Bologna are also targeting Miovski with the view to a potential summer swoop.

Bologna recently signed  striker Thijs Dallinga in a €15m transfer from French club Marseille but are understood to still be interested in Miovski.

The Aberdeen board are braced for bids for their star striker who scored 26 goals in all competitions last season.

 

