Aberdeen FC Bojan Miovski latest as Spanish La Liga club target the Aberdeen striker Clubs across Europe are tracking Miovski who netted 26 goals in all competitions last season By Sean Wallace July 25 2024, 9:38 am July 25 2024, 9:38 am Aberdeen's Bojan Miovski warming up before a Premier Sports Cup group stage match at East Kilbride. Image SNS Spanish top flight club Espanyol have joined the growing list of clubs interested in Aberdeen star striker Bojan Miovski. Espanyol secured a slot in La Liga for the new campaign after winning the promotion play-off final. It is understood the Spanish outfit are preparing a bid for Miovski who has two years remaining on his Aberdeen contract. The 25-year-old North Macedonian international is also on the radar of clubs in Italy, England, Germany and the Netherlands. Aberdeen striker Bojan Miovski in action against Airdrie. Image: Shutterstock Italian Serie A clubs Genoa and Bologna are also targeting Miovski with the view to a potential summer swoop. Bologna recently signed striker Thijs Dallinga in a €15m transfer from French club Marseille but are understood to still be interested in Miovski. The Aberdeen board are braced for bids for their star striker who scored 26 goals in all competitions last season.
