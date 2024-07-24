Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin reveals back-up plan if Bojan Miovski is sold

Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin confirmed he has a back-up plan if star striker Bojan Miovski is sold this summer.

Transfer speculation continues to surround Miovski with clubs across Europe monitoring the goal hero.

Aberdeen’s board are braced for bids for the North Macedonia international.

Thelin insists the potential of Miovski moving on before the transfer window closes on August 30 will not disrupt his summer plans.

He says he is used to the situation because at former club Elfsborg he lost star players in multi-million transfers out of the Swedish top-flight outfit.

On the potential of Miovski being transferred this summer, the Dons boss said: “We don’t know yet, so let’s see”.

A 26-goal tally last season has moved the 25-year-old striker on to the radar of clubs in Italy, England, Spain, Germany and Netherlands.

Thelin says he is taking it “day by day” with Miovski, who is contracted to the Dons until summer 2026.

Asked if he had a back-up plan should Miovski exit this summer, Thelin said: “We are prepared for whatever happens.

“That is the idea of that.”

Thelin not fazed by transfer speculation

Italian Serie A clubs Genoa and Bologna were both credited with an interest in Miovski with the view to a potential summer swoop.

Reports in Italy claim Genoa are considering a near £7million offer for the striker.

However, Bologna this week signed striker Thijs Dallinga in a €15m transfer from French club Marseille.

The 23-year-old is a replacement for striker Joshua Zirkzee, who was sold to Manchester United for £36.5m earlier this month.

Asked if it was hard to plan with the threat of Miovski potentially being sold this summer, Thelin said: “That’s football and I’m used to it at my former club also.

“You have good players sometimes, and then you don’t have them, but we don’t know yet so let’s see.

“If something happens we need to do the best with that, believe and keep moving.

“That’s the way it works.”

‘He gave everything for Aberdeen, the club and the fans’

Miovski’s omission from the Aberdeen starting line-up continues amid transfer speculation.

He was again named as a substitute in the 2-1 Premier Sports Cup group stage defeat of Airdrie at Pittodrie.

Miovski was left out of the match-day squad for the opening game of the season, a 3-0 win at Queen of the South.

Thelin confirmed he made that decision after discussions with the striker, as there were “many things around him”, including transfer speculation.

He returned to the squad in the next game, a 4-0 win at East Kilbride, but was an unused substitute.

Miovski finally made his first appearance of the season when introduced at half-time against Airdrie.

Aberdeen were trailing 1-0 when Miovski was introduced, but would go on to win, with the striker playing a key role in the deciding goal.

Thelin praised Miovski for “giving his all” in that game despite ongoing transfer noise.

Jimmy Thelin pats Bojan Miovski of Aberdeen on the back as he’s substituted on during the Premier Sports Cup match against Airdrieonians. Image: Shutterstock.The Dons boss said: “Bojan is an amazing player.

“He did really well with his presence.

“Bojan was clever in the pressing and how he cuts the passing line and brings other players with him.

“And also how he connected with players in our build-up and attack.

“Bojan was ready to play and showed that on the pitch.

“He gave everything for Aberdeen, the club and the fans.”

On Miovski, ‘we take it day by day’

The transfer window does not close until 11.30pm on August 30 in Scotland, 11pm in England.

With Miovski on the radar of clubs across Europe, Thelin admits he is taking it day to day with his leading striker.

On Miovski, he said: “So far we focus on the next training and next game.

“We take it day by day.”