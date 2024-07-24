Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin reveals back-up plan if Bojan Miovski is sold

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin reveals back-up plan if Bojan Miovski is sold

'We are prepared for whatever happens,' Thelin said, regarding striker Miovski.

By Sean Wallace
Aberdeen striker Bojan Miovski applauds supporters after the 2-1 win over Airdrieonians. Image: Shutterstock.
Aberdeen striker Bojan Miovski applauds supporters after the 2-1 win over Airdrieonians. Image: Shutterstock.

Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin confirmed he has a back-up plan if star striker Bojan Miovski is sold this summer.

Transfer speculation continues to surround Miovski with clubs across Europe monitoring the goal hero.

Aberdeen’s board are braced for bids for the North Macedonia international.

Thelin insists the potential of Miovski moving on before the transfer window closes on August 30 will not disrupt his summer plans.

He says he is used to the situation because at former club Elfsborg he lost star players in multi-million transfers out of the Swedish top-flight outfit.

On the potential of Miovski being transferred this summer, the Dons boss said: “We don’t know yet, so let’s see”.

A 26-goal tally last season has moved the 25-year-old striker on to the radar of clubs in Italy, England, Spain, Germany and Netherlands.

Thelin says he is taking it “day by day” with Miovski, who is contracted to the Dons until summer 2026.

Asked if he had a back-up plan should Miovski exit this summer, Thelin said: “We are prepared for whatever happens.

“That is the idea of that.”

Aberdeen striker Bojan Miovski in action against Airdrie. Image: Shutterstock
Aberdeen striker Bojan Miovski in action against Airdrie. Image: Shutterstock.

Thelin not fazed by transfer speculation

Italian Serie A clubs Genoa and Bologna were both credited with an interest in Miovski with the view to a potential summer swoop.

Reports in Italy claim Genoa are considering a near £7million offer for the striker.

However, Bologna this week signed striker Thijs Dallinga in a €15m transfer from French club Marseille.

The 23-year-old is a replacement for striker Joshua Zirkzee, who was sold to Manchester United for £36.5m earlier this month.

Aberdeen's Bojan Miovski shakes the hand of a young fan before a Premier Sports Cup group stage match against Airdrie at Pittodrie. Image: SNS
Aberdeen’s Bojan Miovski shakes the hand of a young fan before a Premier Sports Cup group stage match against Airdrie at Pittodrie. Image: SNS

Asked if it was hard to plan with the threat of Miovski potentially being sold this summer, Thelin said: “That’s football and I’m used to it at my former club also.

“You have good players sometimes, and then you don’t have them, but we don’t know yet so let’s see.

“If something happens we need to do the best with that, believe and keep moving.

“That’s the way it works.”

Aberdeen striker Bojan Miovki against Airdrie, his first game time of the season. Image; Shutterstock
Aberdeen striker Bojan Miovki against Airdrie, his first game time of the season. Image: Shutterstock

‘He gave everything for Aberdeen, the club and the fans’

Miovski’s omission from the Aberdeen starting line-up continues amid transfer speculation.

He was again named as a substitute in the 2-1 Premier Sports Cup group stage defeat of Airdrie at Pittodrie.

Miovski was left out of the match-day squad for the opening game of the season, a 3-0 win at Queen of the South.

Thelin confirmed he made that decision after discussions with the striker, as there were “many things around him”, including transfer speculation.

He returned to the squad in the next game, a 4-0 win at East Kilbride, but was an unused substitute.

Miovski finally made his first appearance of the season when introduced at half-time against Airdrie.

Aberdeen were trailing 1-0 when Miovski was introduced, but would go on to win, with the striker playing a key role in the deciding goal.

Thelin praised Miovski for “giving his all” in that game despite ongoing transfer noise.Jimmy Thelin pats Bojan Miovski of Aberdeen on the back as he's substituted on during the Premier Sports Scottish League Cup match against Airdrieonian. Image: Shutterstock

Jimmy Thelin pats Bojan Miovski of Aberdeen on the back as he’s substituted on during the Premier Sports Cup match against Airdrieonians. Image: Shutterstock.The Dons boss said: “Bojan is an amazing player.

“He did really well with his presence.

“Bojan was clever in the pressing and how he cuts the passing line and brings other players with him.

“And also how he connected with players in our build-up and attack.

“Bojan was ready to play and showed that on the pitch.

“He gave everything for Aberdeen, the club and the fans.”

Bojan Miovski and Richard Jensen of Aberdeen after the defeat of Airdrie. Image: Shutterstock
Bojan Miovski and Richard Jensen of Aberdeen after the defeat of Airdrie. Image: Shutterstock.

On Miovski, ‘we take it day by day’

The transfer window does not close until 11.30pm on August 30 in Scotland, 11pm in England.

With Miovski on the radar of clubs across Europe, Thelin admits he is taking it day to day with his leading striker.

On Miovski, he said: “So far we focus on the next training and next game.

“We take it day by day.”

More from Aberdeen FC

Leighton Clarkson scores to make it 2-1 Aberdeen during a Premier Sports Cup group stage match against Airdrieonians. Image: SNS.
Fan view: Win over Airdrie showed fans may need to be patient with Jimmy…
4
Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin takes charge for his first home match during a Premier Sports Cup group stage match against Airdrieonians. Image: SNS
Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin reveals half-time message that inspired comeback win against Airdrie
Aberdeens Graeme Shinnie celebrates after scoring to make it 1-1 during a Premier Sports Cup group stage match against Airdrie. Image: SNS
Aberdeen striker Bojan Miovski gets first game time of the season in 2-1 defeat…
Aberdeen's Bojan Miovski warming up before a Premier Sports Cup group stage match at East Kilbride. Image SNS
Willie Miller: Hefty sell-on clause vital if Bojan Miovski is sold this summer
Aberdeen's Shayden Morris celebrates scoring to make it 4-0 with his teammates against East Kilbride. Image: SNS
Duncan Shearer: Aberdeen hitting the right notes but bigger challenges lie ahead
Aberdeen summer signing Gavin Molloy at the club's Cormack Park training complex. Image: SNS
Aberdeen defender Gavin Molloy lifts lid on the Manchester City legend who inspired his…
Aberdeen's Shayden Morris scores to make it 4-0 during a Premier Sports Cup group stage match between East Kilbride and Aberdeen at K-Park Training Academy, on July 20, 2024, in East Kilbride, Scotland. (Photo by Roddy Scott / SNS Group)
Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin outlines Shayden Morris' work on defending
Bojan Miovski during an Aberdeen training session at Cormack Park. Image: SNS
Bojan Miovski update from Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin ahead of Airdrie cup clash
Aberdeen's Shayden Morris, left, and Vicente Besuijen. Image: SNS.
Aberdeen fan view: A contrasting day for Shayden Morris and Vicente Besuijen
Aberdeen's Shayden Morris scores to make it 4-0 during a Premier Sports Cup group stage match between East Kilbride and Aberdeen at K-Park Training Academy, on July 20, 2024, in East Kilbride, Scotland. (Photo by Roddy Scott / SNS Group)
Aberdeen winger Shayden Morris ready to grab 'fresh start' offered by boss Jimmy Thelin

Conversation