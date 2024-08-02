Richard Gordon: My Premiership predictions – where Aberdeen will finish, who will win title and who could go down

The 12th season of the Scottish Premiership kicks-off on Saturday, and it is a campaign I believe Aberdeen can look forward to with much more optimism than in recent years.

Ever since Derek McInnes left in the spring of 2021, it has been a struggle.

There have been a few highs, moments when it appeared a revival might be on the cards, but overall, the reigns of Stephen Glass, Jim Goodwin and Barry Robson proved to be failures, topped-off by the ludicrous pantomime overseen by Neil Warnock in the second half of last season.

Thankfully, Peter Leven steadied the ship, did a fine job, and that has allowed Jimmy Thelin to come in, find his feet, and begin to implement his plans.

It took a long time to secure the Swede, but the signs are promising that Dons chairman Dave Cormack has finally got the manager he has been searching for since Derek’s departure.

From the day he was unveiled, Jimmy has spoken well, given a clear understanding of what he expects from his squad, and most importantly, he has delivered.

Admittedly, it was hardly the toughest of Premier Sports Cup groups, but he did what was expected of him – got the four wins and the seeded spot – and now has an eminently winnable tie against Queen’s Park at home in the second round.

From what I saw, his side played some decent football during those games and have gathered momentum ahead of the Premiership campaign, which is where he will be judged.

I have no doubt more new faces will arrive, and the Bojan Miovski and Duk situations have to be resolved, but he seems relaxed, and has the experience to deal with all that.

The first major test of his tenure comes on Monday night away at St Johnstone, and will give us an early indication of where his team really is.

But I have a good feeling right now, and I fully expect the Dons to be back seriously challenging for third place.

It will not be any higher than that, as the Glasgow pair, Celtic and Rangers, will again fill the top two spots.

The indications are Celtic will maintain their near total domination of the top-flight. Having won 10 of the 11 Premiership titles to date, Brendan Rodgers’ side are again odds-on favourites, particularly given the tumultuous summer suffered by their rivals.

I am not quite sure what is going on at Rangers currently, but the turmoil will certainly not have helped their chances, and it could well be a tough campaign ahead for the Ibrox club.

Hearts look to have signed well – Yan Dhanda and Blair Spittal will be strong additions to their squad – and I would expect them to be Aberdeen’s main challengers, although that will depend largely on them keeping the outstanding Lawrence Shankland.

I suggested last week Simon Murray could be an inspired signing for Dundee, and he promptly scored a hat-trick against Caley Thistle.

Tony Docherty continues to impress, and I would anticipate his side, and Kilmarnock, to be battling it out for the European places.

That leaves one further spot available in the top six, and it could go to virtually any of the others.

But I fear for Dundee United and would not be surprised if the Tannadice side drop straight back down again.

Scottish Championship, League One and League Two are tough to call

The other divisions all look ridiculously difficult to predict, and it may be a few months before we get any clear indication which sides are likely to prevail.

At least half a dozen of the Championship clubs look to have realistic hopes of coming out on top, and having seen plenty of them last time round in League One, I would expect Falkirk to be among the challengers.

Airdrieonians will be up there, as will Partick Thistle – while it might be too hot to handle for Morton.

It will be a similar story in League One.

At Cove Rangers, we obviously hope to be in the mix for the play-offs, but it is going to be a tough division again, and all 10 sides will fancy their chances.

The Spartans, Clyde and East Fife would be my top picks in League Two, but Peterhead will also be targeting the top four.

After last season’s calamity, Edinburgh City might well struggle to retain their SPFL status.