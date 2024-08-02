Andy and Susie put the home they built in Oyne with Bennachie views up for £590,000

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Andy and Susie put the home they built in Oyne with Bennachie views up for £590,000

After 22 years, Andy Miller and his wife Susie have put their four bedroom home and annex up for sale as they prepare to downsize.

By Rosemary Lowne
Escape to the country with this stunning house in Oyne.
Embrace all the beauty of the countryside in this fabulous family home in Oyne. Image: Kellas

With breathtaking views across Bennachie, a friendly neighbourhood and an amazing annex, this property is a resplendent rural gem.

Built from scratch by Andy Miller and his wife Susie, the superb four-bedroom home and two-bedroom annex, located in the tranquil hamlet of Oyne near Inverurie, has been the perfect place for the couple to bring up their children Cameron and Fiona.

But after 22 blissfully happy years, the couple, who share their home with their adorable labrador called Echo, have put their pride and joy on the market as their children have long flown the nest, prompting them to downsize.

Andy and Susie Miller
Andy and Susie Miller will miss their wonderful family home. Image: Andy Miller

“We will definitely miss the views, being in such a friendly neighbourhood and so close to the beautiful countryside,” says Andy.

“In particular the tranquillity that this home brings us from the moment you walk in the door, will be hard to match elsewhere.

“There are so many memories in this house that we will hold onto forever and this will always be the place our family loved and grew.”

Why we built our dream home…

After falling in love with the area, Andy, who is retired, and his wife Susie, who works from home, built their home from scratch.

“Initially our first home was the house at the entrance to the lane where we started a family and had the grandparents living next door,” says Andy.

“The harmony of this inspired us to build a new house with an additional wing as an extended family home facing south and looking onto Bennachie as the view is amazing.

“So we demolished the existing farm steadings and started the self-build project to create our dream home while preserving the original granite and ensuring that it fits perfectly into the area as if it had been there the whole time.”

Spacious living area inside the house for sale in Oyne.
Sit back, relax and take in the incredible views from the comfort of the sofa in this superb living area. Image: Kellas

Enjoy views of Bennachie from Oyne property

Attractive from the outside, the main house is even more impressive inside where there is a beautiful open-plan kitchen, lounge and dining area.

Perfect for entertaining, this area also enjoys amazing views with access outside to the decking and paved patio areas.

Over the years, Andy and Susie says their home has been the perfect place to host social gatherings.

Sunroom inside Craigshannoch, Oyne
Enjoy views at every angle in this stunning sunroom at the Oyne house. Image: Kellas

“It has been our family home and is very secluded, with many memories of the kids growing up and being a big social house,” says Andy.

“Our door has always been open for family and friends.

“We regularly entertain with the great open plan downstairs and love to host wine nights, celebrations or simply having friends’ round for dinner.

“Everyone loves being here and there is space that suits all.”

The open plan kitchen, diner and lounge at the house for sale in Oyne
The open plan kitchen, diner and lounge is ideal for social gatherings. Image: Kellas

Working from home

Also in the main house, which is all on the same level, are four fabulous bedrooms including the master suite with ensuite shower room and walk-in storage cupboard.

There are two further spacious double bedrooms which share a Jack and Jill style shower room plus a large fourth bedroom which is used as a home office.

Completing the main house is a superb sunroom, a lovely family bathroom and two utility rooms, one of which has access to an integrated garage.

Home office at Craigshannoch, Oyne
The fourth bedroom of the Oyne property is currently used as a home office. Image: Kellas

Annex for older family

Meanwhile, the separate annex is ideal for multi-generational living or for someone looking for space for their business.

“Originally the annex was for Susie’s father in his later years and then doubled as private wing for our family and friends,” says Andy.

“Over the years it gave us opportunities to have this as a rental property for lodgers and as an Airbnb property as the key seller is the stunning view.”

Inside, the annex has a beautiful open plan lounge/kitchen/dining area plus two double bedrooms, a wc, a shower room and access to the herb garden and strawberry patch.

One of the bedrooms of the Aberdeenshire property
Wake up to wonderful views every day from this beautiful bedroom at Craigshannoch in Oyne. Image: Kellas

Pretty garden with strawberry patch

Outside, the low maintenance garden has been cleverly designed to maximise the sun and the views with an array of paved and grassy areas.

Asked what he thinks will appeal most to potential buyers, Andy says the views, the underfloor heating and the annex.

“The view is the winner with our house as all of the feature windows were strategically placed to look onto Bennachie.

“This alongside the central heating throughout has a great solar gain to keep running costs down.

Scenic view from the back garden.
How amazing is the view from the garden. Image: Kellas

“Everyone loves the underfloor central heating especially in the bathrooms and with the added touch of a steam shower this is a real gem.

“The house is also multipurpose and can be used for many things, in particular to look after family, entertain and have space for a great work base.

“The open plan style has kept our family close and for such a spacious house it still feels homely.”

The garden at Craigshannoch, Oyne
The garden is peaceful and tranquil. Image: Kellas

And who would suit this home?

Andy believes the house and annex would suit a variety of people.

“We feel that with the two separate spaces this would be perfect for a family that would either like to use this as an independent wing for grandparents/kids or alternately are wanting to start a new venture into renting/Airbnb,” says Andy.

“As it is such a multipurpose build it really has a lot of potential.”

To book a viewing….

Craigshannoch, Oyne, Insch, is on the market for offers over £590,000. To arrange a viewing contact Kellas on 01467 627300 or go to the website aspc.co.uk

