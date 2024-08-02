Andy and Susie put the home they built in Oyne with Bennachie views up for £590,000

With breathtaking views across Bennachie, a friendly neighbourhood and an amazing annex, this property is a resplendent rural gem.

Built from scratch by Andy Miller and his wife Susie, the superb four-bedroom home and two-bedroom annex, located in the tranquil hamlet of Oyne near Inverurie, has been the perfect place for the couple to bring up their children Cameron and Fiona.

But after 22 blissfully happy years, the couple, who share their home with their adorable labrador called Echo, have put their pride and joy on the market as their children have long flown the nest, prompting them to downsize.

“We will definitely miss the views, being in such a friendly neighbourhood and so close to the beautiful countryside,” says Andy.

“In particular the tranquillity that this home brings us from the moment you walk in the door, will be hard to match elsewhere.

“There are so many memories in this house that we will hold onto forever and this will always be the place our family loved and grew.”

Why we built our dream home…

After falling in love with the area, Andy, who is retired, and his wife Susie, who works from home, built their home from scratch.

“Initially our first home was the house at the entrance to the lane where we started a family and had the grandparents living next door,” says Andy.

“The harmony of this inspired us to build a new house with an additional wing as an extended family home facing south and looking onto Bennachie as the view is amazing.

“So we demolished the existing farm steadings and started the self-build project to create our dream home while preserving the original granite and ensuring that it fits perfectly into the area as if it had been there the whole time.”

Enjoy views of Bennachie from Oyne property

Attractive from the outside, the main house is even more impressive inside where there is a beautiful open-plan kitchen, lounge and dining area.

Perfect for entertaining, this area also enjoys amazing views with access outside to the decking and paved patio areas.

Over the years, Andy and Susie says their home has been the perfect place to host social gatherings.

“It has been our family home and is very secluded, with many memories of the kids growing up and being a big social house,” says Andy.

“Our door has always been open for family and friends.

“We regularly entertain with the great open plan downstairs and love to host wine nights, celebrations or simply having friends’ round for dinner.

“Everyone loves being here and there is space that suits all.”

Working from home

Also in the main house, which is all on the same level, are four fabulous bedrooms including the master suite with ensuite shower room and walk-in storage cupboard.

There are two further spacious double bedrooms which share a Jack and Jill style shower room plus a large fourth bedroom which is used as a home office.

Completing the main house is a superb sunroom, a lovely family bathroom and two utility rooms, one of which has access to an integrated garage.

Annex for older family

Meanwhile, the separate annex is ideal for multi-generational living or for someone looking for space for their business.

“Originally the annex was for Susie’s father in his later years and then doubled as private wing for our family and friends,” says Andy.

“Over the years it gave us opportunities to have this as a rental property for lodgers and as an Airbnb property as the key seller is the stunning view.”

Inside, the annex has a beautiful open plan lounge/kitchen/dining area plus two double bedrooms, a wc, a shower room and access to the herb garden and strawberry patch.

Pretty garden with strawberry patch

Outside, the low maintenance garden has been cleverly designed to maximise the sun and the views with an array of paved and grassy areas.

Asked what he thinks will appeal most to potential buyers, Andy says the views, the underfloor heating and the annex.

“The view is the winner with our house as all of the feature windows were strategically placed to look onto Bennachie.

“This alongside the central heating throughout has a great solar gain to keep running costs down.

“Everyone loves the underfloor central heating especially in the bathrooms and with the added touch of a steam shower this is a real gem.

“The house is also multipurpose and can be used for many things, in particular to look after family, entertain and have space for a great work base.

“The open plan style has kept our family close and for such a spacious house it still feels homely.”

And who would suit this home?

Andy believes the house and annex would suit a variety of people.

“We feel that with the two separate spaces this would be perfect for a family that would either like to use this as an independent wing for grandparents/kids or alternately are wanting to start a new venture into renting/Airbnb,” says Andy.

“As it is such a multipurpose build it really has a lot of potential.”

To book a viewing….

Craigshannoch, Oyne, Insch, is on the market for offers over £590,000. To arrange a viewing contact Kellas on 01467 627300 or go to the website aspc.co.uk