Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin has been named Glen’s Premiership manager of the month for August.

The Dons have made a flawless start under their new manager, winning all nine of their opening matches in all competition under the Swede with four of the victories coming last month in the league games against St Johnstone, St Mirren, Kilmarnock and Ross County.

Under Thelin’s leadership, Aberdeen delivered an unbeaten run throughout August, earning a full 12 points with key victories over St Johnstone, St Mirren, Kilmarnock and Ross County.

The Dons boss is honoured to receive the award but was quick to share the accolade with his backroom staff, the players and the fans.

Thelin said: “Football is a collective sport and this award is for everyone that belongs to Aberdeen, the staff, the players who fight every match and every training session and of course, the supporters who back the team both home and away in such strong numbers.

“We all share the same vision; we strive to get better every day and everything is connected to hopefully bring success to this wonderful club.”

Aberdeen’s 12 point return in the league has taken them second in the table, level on points with champions Celtic.

Colin Matthews, chief executive officer of Glen’s owner the Loch Lomond Group, said: “Under Jimmy Thelin’s leadership, Aberdeen has kicked off the season with an impressive run of victories, putting the club in a strong position for the challenges ahead.

“His tactical approach and ability to inspire the team have earned him widespread praise, making him a deserving recipient of the first Glen’s Premiership manager of the month award this season.

“Congratulations to Jimmy and everyone involved at Pittodrie Stadium.”