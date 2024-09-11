Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin is Premiership manager of the month

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin is Premiership manager of the month

Dons manager insists the accolade is a group effort after leading his side to four wins out of four in the league.

By Paul Third
Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin with his manager of the month award for August. Image: Newsline Media
Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin has been named Glen’s Premiership manager of the month for August.

The Dons have made a flawless start under their new manager, winning all nine of their opening matches in all competition under the Swede with four of the victories coming last month in the league games against St Johnstone, St Mirren, Kilmarnock and Ross County.

The Dons boss is honoured to receive the award but was quick to share the accolade with his backroom staff, the players and the fans.

Thelin said: “Football is a collective sport and this award is for everyone that belongs to Aberdeen, the staff, the players who fight every match and every training session and of course, the supporters who back the team both home and away in such strong numbers.

“We all share the same vision; we strive to get better every day and everything is connected to hopefully bring success to this wonderful club.”

Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin with his backroom staff at Cormack Park. Image: Newsline Media

Aberdeen’s 12 point return in the league has taken them second in the table, level on points with champions Celtic.

Colin Matthews, chief executive officer of Glen’s owner the Loch Lomond Group, said: “Under Jimmy Thelin’s leadership, Aberdeen has kicked off the season with an impressive run of victories, putting the club in a strong position for the challenges ahead.

“His tactical approach and ability to inspire the team have earned him widespread praise, making him a deserving recipient of the first Glen’s Premiership manager of the month award this season.

“Congratulations to Jimmy and everyone involved at Pittodrie Stadium.”

