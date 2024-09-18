Peter Leven on why Aberdeen will be missing key youngsters for next month’s Uefa Youth League tie

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Peter Leven on why Aberdeen will be missing key youngsters for next month’s Uefa Youth League tie

The Press and Journal can reveal the Dons will be without FOUR members of their under-18 league winning side when they play in Europe next month.

By Paul Third
Aberdeen striker Fletcher Boyd. Image: SNS
Aberdeen coach Peter Leven insists the needs of young players must come first as the club prepare for European youth league football with a weakened squad next month.

Under-18 coaches Scott Anderson and Stuart Duff will be without four members of their CAS Elite Under-18 League championship-winning side when they lead the young Dons into their Uefa Youth League match against Puskas Akademia next month.

An Aberdeen under-19 side will face the team from Hungary on Wednesday, October 23, at Pittodrie with details on the away tie expected soon.

Excitement is building ahead of the clash – but The Press and Journal can reveal the Dons will go into Europe without the services of four players, as Alfie Bavidge, Adam Emslie, Findlay Marshall and Blair McKenzie are all ineligible.

The club’s decision to send the quartet on loan this season to Scottish lower league sides means they cannot represent Aberdeen in European action.

Aberdeen Uefa Youth League: Decisions had to be made

It was a difficult decision, but one Leven – a first-team coach, as well as first-team interim manager last season – believes had to be made with the young players’ development in mind.

He said: “Scotty and Duffer are excited for Europe, as are the whole club and hopefully we can get a good crowd at Pittodrie for the game.

“Scotty had a lot to think about and we had some big decisions to make within the club about who should we put on loan and hold back to make it a decent enough squad to challenge.

Aberdeen coaches Peter Leven and Scott Anderson during Aberdeen v Fraserburgh in the Aberdeenshire Shield at Pittodrie Stadium on October 11. Image: Shutterstock.
“We decided we had to do right by the players and what was best for them in terms of their development.

“Adam, Marsh, Bav and Blair are all out getting experience at a good level, but we’ve obviously kept a couple back as we want to be competitive.”

Aberdeenshire competition tests are good for the players

Young Don Adam Emslie will miss the European campaign as he is on loan at Cove Rangers. Image: Dave Cowe.

While some of the players will be absent from European competition, Emslie, Marshall and McKenzie all featured in the Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup win at Dyce last week.

Leven believes the blend of youth and experience, allied to the loan players’ opportunity to show how they are progressing at their loan clubs when they get the chance to join their clubmates, is important for the club, who will face Banks o’ Dee in the semi-final on October 2.

He said: “The Aberdeenshire cup competitions are vital for the young boys and obviously the older lads who are out on loan – as it is a chance for them to show how they are developing out on loan playing men’s football against experienced players.

“Our squad is a mixed bag. We’ve got with players on loan playing at a decent level, young players like Fletcher Boyd and Lewis Carroll, who are just 16, and young Zak To coming through as well.

“It’s Joseph Teasdale’s first year in the academy as well, so it’s great to see them coming through.”

Young players benefiting from first-team training sessions – with Lobban converted to right-back

Youth team captain Dylan Lobban. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

Competitive matches are important for the youngsters, but Leven insists opportunities to train with the first-team squad at Cormack Park are also paying dividends.

The younger players are following the same high-pressing approach of the first team squad under Jimmy Thelin, while under-18 player Dylan Lobban – who captained the youth side at Ian Mair Park last week – is also adapting to a new role at right-back.

Leven said: “They are all good players, but how hard they worked for each other is good.

“We are trying to implement things from the first team, so they know how that works – most of them train with the first-team.

“Dylan Lobban is doing well. He has been training with the first-team as a right back, because we only have Nicky Devlin in that position, and obviously Jack Milne can cover as well.

“Dylan has been doing it for a number of weeks now. He seems to like it.

“He is enjoying it as he is getting more of the ball. It is something we are looking to develop it.”

