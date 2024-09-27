Joe Harper: The Jimmy Thelin X-factor characteristic key to Aberdeen’s resurgence

Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin has been a breath of fresh air at Pittodrie and has delivered a buzz of excitement to the Granite City.

In just three months Thelin has injected a real sense of optimism and belief that the Dons can secure success.

It is fantastic to see and long may the feelgood factor continue.

Since arriving at Pittodrie in the summer Thelin hasn’t put a step wrong.

He boasts a 100% win record with 11 victories from 11 games in all competitions.

Aberdeen are second in the Premiership, only behind leaders Celtic on goal difference.

Thelin’s Dons are also a massive 14 points ahead of Hearts who finished third last season, and the Reds have a game in hand on the Tynecastle side.

To cap a magnificent start to the season Aberdeen are also in the Premier Sports Cup semi-final, where they will face Celtic.

It couldn’t have gone any better for the Dons on the pitch.

Thelin’s calmness transmits to team

Thelin’s summer signings are also making an impact.

And his decision to offer a clean slate to every player, including those previously frozen out, has paid off with the form of Pape Gueye.

Sent on loan to Norway from February to July attacker Gueye is the Premiership’s leading scorer with five goals from five games.

Thelin looks to be the real deal.

I have been very impressed with the manager’s calmness on the touchline during games and I believe that is a key part in the red hot form.

Thelin remains cool throughout games and that transmits to the players on the pitch.

Even when that winning run has been under threat the manager has remained composed and focused.

When the Dons were drawing in time added on against Ross County in the Premiership and Queen’s Park in the Premier Sports Cup Thelin never lost his cool.

He just kept urging his players on and trusted them to believe in his process and tactics.

Thelin also believed in his team to deliver.

It worked in both matches as the Dons netted goals deep into time added on to secure dramatic late wins.

At no point did Thelin start shouting and bawling from the touchline which seems to be the default setting for many managers.

He retained his focus, composition and belief. And so did his team him.

Complete commitment and effort

Obviously we don’t know what Thelin is like in the dressing room at half-time but I would imagine it is a continuation of his demeanor during games.

In that he calmly explains what he wants the team to do.

Thelin clearly gets his message across to his players very well in training and during games.

They are playing entertaining football and also delivering wins.

Thelin has built a squad where there is real competition for places in every position which is vital for any successful team.

The manager demands his players give 60 minutes of incessant attacking, running and pressing.

Then if any of them have run themselves into the ground for the cause he will replace them to freshen it up and inject that energy again.

Tough tests lie ahead for Aberdeen

Aberdeen and Thelin will face a tough test when playing Dundee away from home on Saturday.

The Dons are more than capable of extending their winning run to 12 games but will have to battle and be on their top game to overcome Dundee.

When the sensational winning run does end it will be fascinating to see how Thelin reacts.

Will he make a lot of changes or stick with the same team?

One thing is certain – he will remain calm and focused.