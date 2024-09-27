Joe Harper: The Jimmy Thelin X-factor characteristic key to Aberdeen’s resurgence

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Joe Harper: The Jimmy Thelin X-factor characteristic key to Aberdeen’s resurgence

Aberdeen legend discusses Thelin's calmness during games, his summer signings and 11-game winning run.

Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin at full-time after the 4-0 Premier Sports Cup quarter-final win against Spartans. Image: SNS
Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin at full-time after the 4-0 Premier Sports Cup quarter-final win against Spartans. Image: SNS
By Joe Harper

Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin has been a breath of fresh air at Pittodrie and has delivered a buzz of excitement to the Granite City.

In just three months Thelin has injected a real sense of optimism and belief that the Dons can secure success.

It is fantastic to see and long may the feelgood factor continue.

Since arriving at Pittodrie in the summer Thelin hasn’t put a step wrong.

He boasts a 100% win record with 11 victories from 11 games in all competitions.

Aberdeen are second in the Premiership, only behind leaders Celtic on goal difference.

Thelin’s Dons are also a massive 14 points ahead of Hearts who finished third last season, and the Reds have a game in hand on the Tynecastle side.

To cap a magnificent start to the season Aberdeen are also in the Premier Sports Cup semi-final, where they will face Celtic.

It couldn’t have gone any better for the Dons on the pitch.

Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin during the 1-0 win against Ross County. Image: SNS
Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin believes more players are stepping up to be leaders. Image: SNS

Thelin’s calmness transmits to team

Thelin’s summer signings are also making an impact.

And his decision to offer a clean slate to every player, including those previously frozen out, has paid off with the form of Pape Gueye.

Sent on loan to Norway from February to July attacker Gueye is the Premiership’s leading scorer with five goals from five games.

Thelin looks to be the real deal.

I have been very impressed with the manager’s calmness on the touchline during games and I believe that is a key part in the red hot form.

Thelin remains cool throughout games and that transmits to the players on the pitch.

Even when that winning run has been under threat the manager has remained composed and focused.

When the Dons were drawing in time added on against Ross County in the Premiership and Queen’s Park in the Premier Sports Cup Thelin never lost his cool.

He just kept urging his players on and trusted them to believe in his process and tactics.

Thelin also believed in his team to deliver.

It worked in both matches as the Dons netted goals deep into time added on to secure dramatic late wins.

At no point did Thelin start shouting and bawling from the touchline which seems to be the default setting for many managers.

He retained his focus, composition and belief. And so did his team him.

Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin during the 1-0 win against Ross County. Image: SNS
Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin during the 1-0 win against Ross County. Image: SNS

Complete commitment and effort

Obviously we don’t know what Thelin is like in the dressing room at half-time but I would imagine it is a continuation of his demeanor during games.

In that he calmly explains what he wants the team to do.

Thelin clearly gets his message across to his players very well in training and during games.

They are playing entertaining football and also delivering wins.

Thelin has built a squad where there is real competition for places in every position which is vital for any successful team.

The manager demands his players give 60 minutes of incessant attacking, running and pressing.

Then if any of them have run themselves into the ground for the cause he will replace them to freshen it up and inject that energy again.

Tough tests lie ahead for Aberdeen

Aberdeen and Thelin will face a tough test when playing Dundee away from home on Saturday.

The Dons are more than capable of extending their winning run to 12 games but will have to battle and be on their top game to overcome Dundee.

When the sensational winning run does end it will be fascinating to see how Thelin reacts.

Will he make a lot of changes or stick with the same team?

One thing is certain – he will remain calm and focused.

 

Conversation