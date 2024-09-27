Why two Elgin homes are being demolished at busy junction

Housing developers have started demolishing two homes to make traffic improvements in Elgin as part of a massive housing development.

Barratt and David Wilson Homes have begun work knocking down houses on the corner of North Street and Morriston Road in Bishopmill to widen the junction.

The work is part of obligations the developers have made to improve the roads network in Elgin to accommodate the new homes they are building at Findrassie.

When will improved Elgin traffic junction will be ready?

The new housing development in the north of Elgin is expected to lead to an increase of traffic in that part of the town.

The junction between North Street and Morriston Road can already lead to large queues of cars waiting at traffic lights.

Meanwhile, there is only a small filter lane to turn left onto Morriston Road for drivers heading from the town centre.

Demolishing the two homes at the corner is expected to lead to more space to accommodate vehicles on the main road between Elgin and Lossiemouth.

Documents submitted to Moray Council have valued the demolition work at £30,000.

A spokesperson for Barratt and David Wilson Homes said: “As part of our development at Findrassie, Barratt and David Wilson Homes North Scotland are delivering a number of wider road network improvements in Elgin.

“One of these improvements is the construction of an upgraded signalised junction at Morriston Road and Lossiemouth Road.

“The demolition work is required to provide the space needed for the new junction design, which is scheduled to be complete in February 2025.”

Where is the Findrassie housing development?

The Findrassie housing development is all the houses being built on the outskirts of Elgin towards Lossiemouth.

A masterplan has been approved for 1,500 homes to be built on the land over 25 years.

The first batch of 113 homes from Barratt were approved in 2021.

A 450-capacity primary school was initially expected to open on the land by the end of next year.

However, Moray Council has decided to delay the project due to a surplus of primary school places in Elgin currently. The decision is being reviewed annually.

Read more from Elgin