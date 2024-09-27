Why two Elgin homes are being demolished at busy junction

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Moray

Why two Elgin homes are being demolished at busy junction

The historic buildings are being knocked down to keep pace with the town's growing population.

By David Mackay
Demolition of Elgin homes.
The two homes are on a busy junction on the main Elgin to Lossiemouth road. Image: David Mackay/DC Thomson

Housing developers have started demolishing two homes to make traffic improvements in Elgin as part of a massive housing development.

Barratt and David Wilson Homes have begun work knocking down houses on the corner of North Street and Morriston Road in Bishopmill to widen the junction.

The work is part of obligations the developers have made to improve the roads network in Elgin to accommodate the new homes they are building at Findrassie.

When will improved Elgin traffic junction will be ready?

The new housing development in the north of Elgin is expected to lead to an increase of traffic in that part of the town.

The junction between North Street and Morriston Road can already lead to large queues of cars waiting at traffic lights.

Demolition crew at rear of home.
The rear of the homes have been completely demolished. Image: David Mackay/DC Thomson

Meanwhile, there is only a small filter lane to turn left onto Morriston Road for drivers heading from the town centre.

Demolishing the two homes at the corner is expected to lead to more space to accommodate vehicles on the main road between Elgin and Lossiemouth.

Documents submitted to Moray Council have valued the demolition work at £30,000.

A spokesperson for Barratt and David Wilson Homes said: “As part of our development at Findrassie, Barratt and David Wilson Homes North Scotland are delivering a number of wider road network improvements in Elgin.

Partially demolished Elgin home.
The front doors of the homes are still standing for now. Image: David Mackay/DC Thomson

“One of these improvements is the construction of an upgraded signalised junction at Morriston Road and Lossiemouth Road.

“The demolition work is required to provide the space needed for the new junction design, which is scheduled to be complete in February 2025.”

Where is the Findrassie housing development?

The Findrassie housing development is all the houses being built on the outskirts of Elgin towards Lossiemouth.

A masterplan has been approved for 1,500 homes to be built on the land over 25 years.

The first batch of 113 homes from Barratt were approved in 2021.

Cars on North Street.
The Morriston Road junction in Elgin is already busy. Image: David Mackay/DC Thomson

A 450-capacity primary school was initially expected to open on the land by the end of next year.

However, Moray Council has decided to delay the project due to a surplus of primary school places in Elgin currently. The decision is being reviewed annually.

