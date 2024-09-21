Jimmy Thelin praises Aberdeen players’ hunger as Dons book Premier Sports Cup semi-final slot

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Jimmy Thelin praises Aberdeen players’ hunger as Dons book Premier Sports Cup semi-final slot

Thelin has now won 11 out of 11 games in all competitions since arriving at Pittodrie.

By Sean Wallace
Aberdeen's Pape Habib Gueye celebrates scoring to make it 1-0 against Spartans. Image: SNS

Boss Jimmy Thelin has urged Aberdeen to keep showing the hunger that has fired them to 11 wins in a row and the Premier Sports Cup semi-final.

The winning juggernaut under the Swede continued with a 4-0 victory against League Two Spartans in the quarter-final at Pittodrie.

After just a few months in the Aberdeen managerial post Thelin will now lead the Dons at the national stadium in a semi-final.

Goals from Pape Gueye, Kevin Nisbet, Leighton Clarkson and Ester Sokler eased Aberdeen to a Hampden slot.

Under Thelin the Reds have won 11 from 11 in all competitions.

It is the best start to a Pittodrie career by any Aberdeen manager in the club’s 121-year history.

Thelin was impressed with the Reds’ hunger to keep a clean sheet in the latter stages of the quarter-final they were winning 4-0.

And he wants that to continue.

Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin at full-time after the 4-0 Premier Sports Cup quarter-final win against Spartans. Image: SNS

Thelin said: “It is going to be exciting to play at Hampden.

“However, the most important thing for me was the last 10 minutes where we were leading 4-0.

“When we lost the ball everyone was sprinting back to our goal to try to keep that clean sheet.

“There was that hunger and we need to keep that, and also improve on that.

“They had the energy to keep that hunger on the pitch.

“It is nice to secure the semi-final slot but for now all our energy must be on the next league game.

“You always have to believe in yourself and we will give our all in the semi-final, but for now all we focus on the league.

“We should have ambition but we have to focus on being good.”

Aberdeen’s Kevin Nisbet has a header saved in the 4-0 win against Spartans. Image: SNS

Chairman Dave Cormack at Pittodrie

Spartans secured a Premiership scalp when knocking out Ross County (1-0) in the previous round.

However there was never any threat of a repeat as Aberdeen dominated from start to finish with a composed, professional display injected with quality play.

Spartans to their credit were well organised, disciplined and battled hard.

Aberdeen’s United States based chairman Dave Cormack was at Pittodrie to watch the cup action.

Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack during a Premier Sports Cup quarter-final against Spartans at Pittodrie. Image: SNS

Thelin said: “Spartans did well as they have an experienced coach and closed down some spaces in the first half.

“We tried to find different angles and ways to attack them.

“The goals we scored in the first half and then early in the second half were important to get a more open game.

“So that we don’t get stressed and stick to the rhythms we have.”

Shinnie returns but on the bench

Aberdeen manager Thelin made one change to the starting XI that won 2-1 against Motherwell in the Premiership.

Midfielder Clarkson returned to the starting line-up for the first time in two months having recovered from a shoulder fracture.

Finnish international winger Topi Keskinen dropped to the bench.

Midfielder Ante Palaversa retained his starting slot at the expense of captain Graeme Shinnie.

Palaversa came in for his first Dons start against ‘Well last week when replacing Shinnie who was ruled out by illness.

Aberdeen players celebrate after Kevin Nisbet scores to make it 2-0 against Spartans. Image: SNS

Skipper Shinnie returned to fitness but was named on the bench.

From the group stages onwards Thelin has treated the Premier Sports Cup, and the lower league opponents, with the utmost respect.

With a semi slot at Hampden up for grabs he was never going to tinker with a team in red hot form or field a weakened side just because Spartans are in the fourth tier.

It is a philosophy that has paved a route to Hampden.

Aberdeen’s Graeme Shinnie replaces Sivert Nilsen during a Premier Sports Cup quarter-final match against Spartans. Image: SNS

In-form Gueye’s goal rush continues

The opener came in the 14th minute when Palaversa unleashed a vicious 20-yard volley that deflected off James Craigen.

In-form Pape Gueye reacted quickly to pounce on the loose ball to clinically shoot beyond keeper Blair Carswell from 10 yards.

It is Gueye’s fifth goal in four games, and his sixth of the season.

Aberdeen’s Pape Gueye celebrates scoring to make it 1-0 during a Premier Sports Cup quarter-final match against Spartans. Image: SNS

The impressive Palaversa fired a vicious 25-yard drive inches over the bar in the 24th minute.

Aberdeen doubled their advantage in the 44th minute when Jamie McGrath slid a pass to Jack MacKenzie on the flank.

Left-back MacKenzie fired in a low cross along the face of goal and Nisbet broke away from his marker to convert from four yards.

Aberdeen’s Kevin Nisbet scores to make it 2-0 during a Premier Sports Cup quarter-final match against Spartans. Image: SNS

Thelin’s winning juggernaut rolls on

Aberdeen extended their lead 45 seconds into the second half when Slobodan Rubezic delivered a superb cross deep into the box from the right.

The cross met Clarkson whose eight yard header bounced on the ground and went beyond keeper Carswell.

It was 4-0 in the 72nd minute when substitute Sokler bundled a MacKenzie cross over the line from close range.

In the 89th minute Dimitar Mitov produced a superb diving save to deny Brogan Walls 25 yard effort and secure a clean sheet.

Aberdeen’s Leighton Clarkson scores to make it 3-0 during a Premier Sports Cup quarter-final match against Spartans. Image: SNS

ABERDEEN (4-2-3-1): Mitov 7; Devlin 7 (Milne 75), Rubezic 7, Molloy 7 (MacDonald 75), MacKenzie 7; Palaversa 8, Heltne-Nilsen 7 (Shinnie 55); Clarkson 8, Gueye 7 (Keskinen 46), McGrath 8; Nisbet 7 (Sokler 65)

Subs not used: Doohan, McGarry, Besuijen, Morris

SPARTANS (4-2-3-1): Carswell 6;  P. Watson 6 (K. Watson), Sonkur 6, Waugh 6, Booth 6 (Denholm 67); Craigen 6, Hunter 6; Whyte 6, Russell 5 (Stowe 60), Dishington 5 (Walls 60); Henderson 5 (Ritchie 60)

Subs not used: Meek,  Scott, Lamont, Whittaker

Referee: Ross Hardie

Attendance: 11,615

Man-of-the-Match: Ante Palaversa (Aberdeen)

