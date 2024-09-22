Aberdeen’s best yet to come despite 11-game winning run, warns striker Kevin Nisbet

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen’s best yet to come despite 11-game winning run, warns striker Kevin Nisbet

Striker Nisbet insists Aberdeen are not the finished article and will still improve further despite an 11-game winning start to the season.

Aberdeen FC striker Kevin Nisbet scores to make it 2-0 during a Premier Sports Cup quarter-final match against Spartans. Image: SNS
By Sean Wallace

Striker Kevin Nisbet has warned the best is yet to come from in-form Aberdeen, despite the club racing to an 11-game winning streak.

Loan star Nisbet netted as the Dons won 4-0 against Spartans to secure a Premier Sports Cup semi-final slot at Hampden.

Manager Jimmy Thelin boasts a perfect record since taking over at Pittodrie in the summer with 11 wins from 11 games.

The Swede is just one win away from equalling the best-ever start by a manager in Scotland.

The record is 12 wins in a row set by Martin O’Neill when he took over at Celtic in 2000 – and Thelin can match that away to Dundee on Saturday.

On loan from Championship Millwall until the end of the season, Nisbet reckons the Dons can reach far higher levels under Thelin.

Aberdeen players celebrate after Kevin Nisbet scores to make it 2-0 against Spartans. Image: SNS
Nisbet said: “If you are winning 11 on the bounce and getting to semi-finals then it’s great and the signs are good.

“But we know we can improve.

“That’s something the gaffer’s been really good with to keep us level headed, to do better.

“As a team we are still a work in progress and we need to get better as we’re not the finished article, by any means.

“You can see that there are things we do in training that are starting to come off in games.”

Aberdeen FC Kevin Nisbet has a header saved in the 4-0 win against Spartans. Image: SNS
Extra training to build sharpness

Nisbet endured a frustrating first season at English second-tier side Millwall due to injury and changes in management.

The 27-year-old started just 18 games in that first season at The Den.

He had a further 11 appearances off the bench, scoring 11 times.

Nisbet revealed he has been doing extra work with assistant first team coach Peter Leven to raise his sharpness.

Leven was interim manager at the tail end of last season.

Aberdeen's Kevin Nisbet celebrates in front of the fans after scoring a dramatic late winner against Ross County. Image: SNS
Nisbet said: “I relish a gaffer who gives me the responsibility and pressure to go and score goals.

“I think that’s when I play my best football and I’m starting to feel sharper and fitter.

“I was involved in a lot against Spartans compared to others and that’s just down to getting more game time.

“Hopefully that continues, my performances getting better and the goals keep coming.

“I do a lot of extra work with Peter Leven, off the park and in the gym, to get myself that bit sharper.

“I know it’ll come in weeks so I’m just delighted to be scoring goals and more will come.”

Nisbet takes a picture with the fans at full time after the 1-0 win against Ross County. Image; SNS
‘A real feel-good factor every day’

Aberdeen are riding high under the management of Thelin.

As well as a Premier Sports Cup semi-final slot the Reds are also second in the Premiership, behind leaders Celtic on goal difference.

Nisbet said: “It’s a really good place to be around as it’s a real feel-good factor to come in every day.

“Coming in to train and looking forward to seeing the boys as we do stuff after.

“It’s a great family club.

“It’s one of the best I’ve been involved in as in a group, doing stuff after training.

“The boys don’t just rush home, as they sit around and have a laugh and stuff.

“It’s a perfect place to be for me.”

Nisbet relishing pressure to score

Nisbet netted the second goal in the 4-0 win against lower-league Spartans when converting a Jack MacKenzie cross from close range.

The striker insists he should have been on the scoresheet before then.

Pape Habib Gueye celebrates scoring to make it 1-0 against Spartans. Image: SNS
He said: “They are the best ones, as I didn’t really have to do much work – standing in the six-yard box and tap it in.

“I probably should have had a few before that but it’s just about me getting into areas.

“I know if I do that then the boys will give me chances so I was delighted to score.

The team looks to the strikers to score goals and if you don’t take chances, you will get told.

“Thankfully I’ve started well and it’s a good pressure to have, from my point of view.”

