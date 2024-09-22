Aberdeen’s best yet to come despite 11-game winning run, warns striker Kevin Nisbet

Striker Kevin Nisbet has warned the best is yet to come from in-form Aberdeen, despite the club racing to an 11-game winning streak.

Loan star Nisbet netted as the Dons won 4-0 against Spartans to secure a Premier Sports Cup semi-final slot at Hampden.

Manager Jimmy Thelin boasts a perfect record since taking over at Pittodrie in the summer with 11 wins from 11 games.

The Swede is just one win away from equalling the best-ever start by a manager in Scotland.

The record is 12 wins in a row set by Martin O’Neill when he took over at Celtic in 2000 – and Thelin can match that away to Dundee on Saturday.

On loan from Championship Millwall until the end of the season, Nisbet reckons the Dons can reach far higher levels under Thelin.

Nisbet said: “If you are winning 11 on the bounce and getting to semi-finals then it’s great and the signs are good.

“But we know we can improve.

“That’s something the gaffer’s been really good with to keep us level headed, to do better.

“As a team we are still a work in progress and we need to get better as we’re not the finished article, by any means.

“You can see that there are things we do in training that are starting to come off in games.”

Extra training to build sharpness

Nisbet endured a frustrating first season at English second-tier side Millwall due to injury and changes in management.

The 27-year-old started just 18 games in that first season at The Den.

He had a further 11 appearances off the bench, scoring 11 times.

Nisbet revealed he has been doing extra work with assistant first team coach Peter Leven to raise his sharpness.

Leven was interim manager at the tail end of last season.

Nisbet said: “I relish a gaffer who gives me the responsibility and pressure to go and score goals.

“I think that’s when I play my best football and I’m starting to feel sharper and fitter.

“I was involved in a lot against Spartans compared to others and that’s just down to getting more game time.

“Hopefully that continues, my performances getting better and the goals keep coming.

“I do a lot of extra work with Peter Leven, off the park and in the gym, to get myself that bit sharper.

“I know it’ll come in weeks so I’m just delighted to be scoring goals and more will come.”

‘A real feel-good factor every day’

Aberdeen are riding high under the management of Thelin.

As well as a Premier Sports Cup semi-final slot the Reds are also second in the Premiership, behind leaders Celtic on goal difference.

Nisbet said: “It’s a really good place to be around as it’s a real feel-good factor to come in every day.

“Coming in to train and looking forward to seeing the boys as we do stuff after.

“It’s a great family club.

“It’s one of the best I’ve been involved in as in a group, doing stuff after training.

“The boys don’t just rush home, as they sit around and have a laugh and stuff.

“It’s a perfect place to be for me.”

Nisbet relishing pressure to score

Nisbet netted the second goal in the 4-0 win against lower-league Spartans when converting a Jack MacKenzie cross from close range.

The striker insists he should have been on the scoresheet before then.

He said: “They are the best ones, as I didn’t really have to do much work – standing in the six-yard box and tap it in.

“I probably should have had a few before that but it’s just about me getting into areas.

“I know if I do that then the boys will give me chances so I was delighted to score.

“The team looks to the strikers to score goals and if you don’t take chances, you will get told.

“Thankfully I’ve started well and it’s a good pressure to have, from my point of view.”