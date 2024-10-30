Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin hails mental strength of his squad following Rangers victory

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin hails mental strength of his squad following Rangers victory

Dons manager thrilled to see his side's powers of recovery come to the fore as they fight back to beat Gers and move nine points clear in the Scottish Premiership.

By Paul Third
Aberdeen's Shayden Morris celebrates scoring to make it 2-1 with his teammates. Image: SNS.
Aberdeen's Shayden Morris celebrates scoring to make it 2-1 with his teammates. Image: SNS.

Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin hailed his side’s character as they dug deep to beat Rangers 2-1 at Pittodrie.

The Dons remain level with leaders Celtic at the top of the Scottish Premiership following their win against the Gers and the gap between Thelin’s side and the third-placed Light Blues is now nine points.

A delighted Thelin said: “We find a way and I am so happy with the character of the team.

“Football is about emotions and the mental capacity, the strength of the team and trying to push each other.

“It’s a lot of things and I’m so happy that we are doing a lot of those things quite well.

“Everyone is pushing each other at Cormack Park and Pittodrie to give each other positive energy.

“It is still a long-term project and we still have to get better.”

Thelin’s pride at substitutes’ contribution

Thumbs up from Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin during the win against Rangers. Image: SNS.

Aberdeen were deserved leaders at the interval thanks to Nicky Devlin’s goal, but should have been further ahead.

The home side had several good chances, while Jamie McGrath also saw his penalty saved by Rangers goalkeeper Jack Butland.

The visitors equalised in the second half through Nedim Bajrami, but the Dons recovered to regain the lead with substitute Shayden Morris scoring the winner 16 minutes from time in front a raucous Pittodrie support.

Thelin said: “It was an emotional game. A lot of things happened today. There was different momentum. Our first half was one of our better ones and our intensity was really strong.

“In the second half they had more momentum, but we stayed in the game and stayed focused.

“We showed calmness even when things were not going exactly where we wanted, but again the players who came on played their part.”

Dons boss insists players will be ready for Hampden

Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin and Rangers manager Philippe Clement during the Dons’ 2-1 win at Pittodrie. Image: SNS.

The league table makes for fine viewing for the Aberdeen supporters as they remain level at the top of the table with champions Celtic.

The Premiership’s top two go head-to-head at Hampden on Saturday in the Premier Sports Cup semi-final and Thelin insists his players will be ready for their showpiece game at the National Stadium.

He said: “For us, once again, it is about taking three points and we take it game by game. The fans can enjoy today, but for us it is about how we recover and have new energy for Saturday.

“You cannot expect things, you have to fight. You have to find different things sometimes and it is the small things in tight games.

“We fight together and we know if we get the opportunity we have to go for it.

“I am optimistic and positive. We have to support our players and they also have to enjoy tonight then tomorrow we go into the next game.”

While the Dons turn their attention to Hampden on Saturday, the pressure is mounting on Rangers boss Philippe Clement – whose side have fallen further off the pace.

The travelling support vented their fury at their side following the game, and when asked if he could understand their unhappiness Clement, who takes his team to Hampden on Sunday for the other semi-final against Motherwell, said: “Yeah, totally, because they hate to lose.

“But as long as I’m manager somewhere, my players will always go to greet the fans and to show respect that they were here. So that’s also an important thing.

“And to show that you have respect, that you’re also really disappointed, and the dressing room is dead for the moment, that’s normal, that’s how it should be, and we’re going to react now on.”

