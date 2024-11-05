Duncan Shearer: Celtic give Aberdeen resources reality check – but Dons should retain feelgood factor for Dundee game

Put Aberdeen’s 6-0 Premier Sports Cup thrashing to Celtic down as a reality check – but not one which should disrupt the feelgood factor around the Dons in the first part of this season.

Given Jimmy Thelin’s unbeaten start as Reds manager, including the scintillating comeback 2-2 Premiership draw with Brendan Rodgers’ champions at Parkhead, we all had high hopes going into Saturday’s League Cup last-four rematch at Hampden.

I don’t think Aberdeen should be ashamed of how things panned out, because as far as I’m concerned top dogs Celtic are capable of doing that to any other Scottish team. I include their Glasgow rivals Rangers in that.

Celtic have quality, energy and fortune to thump Dons at Hampden

If you catch Celtic on their day, even more so on the big pitch at the National Stadium – as the Dons did – the Hoops can tear you to shreds.

It is difficult to stop Celtic when they really turn up like that and all of their players – with a much more expensively-assembled, deeper squad than Aberdeen have at their disposal – produce the levels they are capable of.

The Hoops’ greater resources meant they were able to rest six semi-final starters for the midweek victory over Dundee before unleashing them against Aberdeen.

In contrast, Dons boss Thelin does not have this depth of squad at his disposal and sent out the same starting XI from what was a thrilling, but energy-sapping Wednesday win at home to Rangers.

On top of their fresh legs allowing them to stretch the game and produce a ruthless performance, it also felt to me like Celtic got all of the breaks at Hampden to help them rack up such a big scoreline.

Their fourth goal, for example – Daizen Maeda’s second on the way to his hat-trick – saw the ball take at least three ricochets on its way to the Japanese attacker lurking at the back post.

I thought 6-0 was harsh on Aberdeen, but Celtic’s performance undoubtedly warranted a win by a big margin.

Like Celtic have frequently experienced in the Champions League, there are levels to football – and some days those differences in resources tell.

Thelin is right – semi-final just one defeat in what remains a stunning Aberdeen start

However, I also think Aberdeen gaffer Thelin was spot-on with his post-match comments.

He said it was important for everyone, the Reds players included, to remember the League Cup semi was just one game out of 17 so far this season – a start to the campaign where the Dons have recorded 15 wins, one draw and one defeat, and sit level on points with the Hoops at the top of the league.

Despite being just a few months into his tenure, Swede Thelin – who is trying to make the Dons a force and silverware regulars in Scottish football again – had people thinking a club who finished mid-table last season could beat all-conquering, domestic winning machine Celtic into a national final.

This shows the progress which has been made by Thelin and his squad already. And his aim in the seasons ahead will be to, both on and off the field, find ways to narrow the gap between the two clubs.

Aberdeen can’t dwell on one loss. I’ve been saying for weeks the first defeat was going to come along at some stage.

What Jimmy was emphasising the need for afterwards was for Aberdeen to immediately reset and respond in their Premiership meeting with Dundee on Saturday.

It will be interesting to see how they bounce back, and a victory will take them top of the top-flight – albeit likely for fewer than 24 hours.

It will be another packed house at Pittodrie for the evening kick-off, I’m sure the home fans will continue to get right behind their team, and I am backing Aberdeen to return to winning ways.

Leaders Cove Rangers v rock-bottom Inverness a stark reminder of how things can change

I watched Inverness’ 1-1 draw with Kelty Hearts, and they’ve definitely got a bit more attacking edge about them.

They had the better chances to win the game, with the Kelty goalkeeper making some decent saves.

But that’s seven out of 12 games Caley Thistle have drawn in League One this term – and sometimes they still look like a team who won’t score more than one goal in any given 90 minutes.

The problem remains the same for rock-bottom Caley Jags – they need to start winning and winning quickly if they’re to have any chance of clawing back the points gap to ninth-place imposed on them when the club entered administration.

This weekend, ICT are away at top-of-the-league Cove Rangers.

It is funny how things change – not too long ago Cove were in the Highland League and Inverness were in the top-flight.

Even this season, Cove’s slow start had them down near struggling Caley Thistle in League One, but the Aberdeen outfit are now on a run of four consecutive wins.

Cove’s rise this term should remind Inverness of the fine margins between sides in the third tier… and to not lose hope of survival.

Across the Highlands, Ross County continue to tick along nicely with their point away at St Mirren.

Thought they were given a helping hand by a poor Buddies penalty, there were chances for both sides, with Jordan White missing a couple for the Staggies.

At the end of the day, Paisley is a hard, hard place to go at present, and a lot of Premiership sides would take a point there.

For County to come away with a clean sheet and a point for their tally, having struggled to make gains away from home, is a positive – with another away trip, to Dundee United, to come on Saturday.