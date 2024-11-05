City centre resurgence as Shop Aberdeen entices thousands of bargain hunters – and it’s coming back!

A new initiative aimed at “reminding people” about Aberdeen’s city centre stores has proven a hit – with a stampede of shoppers flocking to bag bargains.

Dozens of businesses took part in the four-day Shop Aberdeen campaign in an effort to draw more customers through their doors amid a “tough time”.

The event put “bricks and mortar” retailers in the spotlight, offering a range of bargains and exclusive deals ahead of the festive period.

From health and beauty to fashion and sports, the line up featured 49 city centre shops who knocked down prices and welcomed lots of new faces.

And figures released by analytics company Springboard suggest Shop Aberdeen has done its job – helping to boost footfall by almost 12% compared to the same period last year.

Shop Aberdeen to return after successful first weekend

The agency recorded 109,990 visitors coming into the city centre during the Shop Aberdeen weekend – compared to 98,311 last October.

Organisers Aberdeen Inspired say they are already planning to hold a second edition.

Chief executive Adrian Watson said: “We couldn’t have asked for a better response from both shops and shoppers to our first Shop Aberdeen event.

“We have already decided that Shop Aberdeen will be back, and are now consulting with retailers on how we can make it better and bigger.”

Traders praise positive impact of shopping initiative

City centre staples such as Juniper, Lolo+Co, Aberdeen Vinyl Records, Style For Your Shape and New Look were among those dishing bargains during Shop Aberdeen.

Country Ways and Charles Michies owner Rosemary Michie, who also took part, said the event brought many new faces come through her doors.

She added: “The city centre still has many challenges to overcome, but this event is certainly a step forward to helping change the narrative into something positive.”

Bob Smith, who runs Aberdeen Vinyl Record on Union Street, echoed her words.

He said: “It really helped increase our own profile – more people know about us now and we certainly saw in increase in business.”

