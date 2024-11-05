City centre resurgence as Shop Aberdeen entices thousands of bargain hunters – and it’s coming back!

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
City centre resurgence as Shop Aberdeen entices thousands of bargain hunters – and it’s coming back!

About 50 businesses took part in the new initiative aimed at bringing more customers into the city centre by putting “bricks and mortar” retailers in the spotlight.

By Denny Andonova
Joanna Bremner browsing clothes at a store during Shop Aberdeen campaign
Many of the 49 outlets who took part in the four-day campaign said Shop Aberdeen brought in a raft of new customers and business, boosting trade and the wider city centre. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

A new initiative aimed at “reminding people” about Aberdeen’s city centre stores has proven a hit – with a stampede of shoppers flocking to bag bargains.

Dozens of businesses took part in the four-day Shop Aberdeen campaign in an effort to draw more customers through their doors amid a “tough time”.

The event put “bricks and mortar” retailers in the spotlight, offering a range of bargains and exclusive deals ahead of the festive period.

Many decided to take advantage of the bargains on offer and hit the streets during Shop Aberdeen weekend. Image: Aberdeen Inspired.

From health and beauty to fashion and sports, the line up featured 49 city centre shops who knocked down prices and welcomed lots of new faces.

And figures released by analytics company Springboard suggest Shop Aberdeen has done its job – helping to boost footfall by almost 12% compared to the same period last year.

Shop Aberdeen to return after successful first weekend

The agency recorded 109,990 visitors coming into the city centre during the Shop Aberdeen weekend – compared to 98,311 last October.

Organisers Aberdeen Inspired say they are already planning to hold a second edition.

Shop Aberdeen discounts.
Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Chief executive Adrian Watson said: “We couldn’t have asked for a better response from both shops and shoppers to our first Shop Aberdeen event.

“We have already decided that Shop Aberdeen will be back, and are now consulting with retailers on how we can make it better and bigger.”

Traders praise positive impact of shopping initiative

City centre staples such as Juniper, Lolo+Co, Aberdeen Vinyl Records, Style For Your Shape and New Look were among those dishing bargains during Shop Aberdeen.

Country Ways and Charles Michies owner Rosemary Michie, who also took part, said the event brought many new faces come through her doors.

She added: “The city centre still has many challenges to overcome, but this event is certainly a step forward to helping change the narrative into something positive.”

Bob and Angie Smith, who run Aberdeen Vinyl Records and Aberdeen Gift and Tourist Shop on Union Street, pictured during Shop Aberdeen weekend.
Bob and Angie Smith, who run Aberdeen Vinyl Records and Aberdeen Gift and Tourist Shop on Union Street. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Bob Smith, who runs Aberdeen Vinyl Record on Union Street, echoed her words.

He said: “It really helped increase our own profile – more people know about us now and we certainly saw in increase in business.”

