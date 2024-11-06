Joe Lewis: Aberdeen ‘favourites for second at least’ – and his determination to win Masters Football battle with Kris Boyd

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Joe Lewis: Aberdeen ‘favourites for second at least’ – and his determination to win Masters Football battle with Kris Boyd

Lewis, who will be pulling the Aberdeen kit back on at P&J Live next Thursday, doesn't think the Dons' brilliant start to the Premiership campaign feels 'temporary'.

Former Aberdeen goalkeeper Joe Lewis arrives at Pittodrie ahead of the William Hill Premiership match between Aberdeen and Rangers
Former Aberdeen goalkeeper Joe Lewis arrives at Pittodrie ahead of the William Hill Premiership match between Aberdeen and Rangers. Image: SNS.
Ryan Cryle

Former Aberdeen goalkeeper Joe Lewis has outlined why the Dons “have to be favourites for second at least” in the Premiership.

Lewis was back at Pittodrie last Wednesday for the Reds’ thrilling 2-1 win over fierce rivals Rangers.

Jimmy Thelin’s men made it nine league wins from 10 to stay level on points with top-flight leaders Celtic – the only side so far to have taken Premiership points off Aberdeen, when the teams drew 2-2 at Parkhead.

Aberdeen’s 16-game unbeaten run under Swedish boss Thelin came to an end days after the league victory over the Gers when Brendan Rodgers’ Hoops dismantled them 6-0 in Saturday’s Premier Sports Cup semi-final at Hampden.

Lewis, though, thinks the performance and result at home to Rangers “was no fluke” and a match “Aberdeen could have won more convincingly”.

And it left him confident the currently second-placed Dons will stay in the Premiership’s top-two at the expense of the third-placed Ibrox outfit this term.

Lewis said: “At the moment, you are 28 points out of a possible 30. It’s incredible.

“Watching the Rangers game, it was no fluke.  You can criticise Rangers all you want, but they’ve got a lot of money’s worth of players in their team. They have got quality, but Aberdeen didn’t allow them time and space on the ball.

The Aberdeen players mob Shayden Morris after his winning goal against Rangers. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

“It doesn’t feel like it is temporary at the moment.

“There’s the structure, and everyone’s contributing at the moment. You’re not relying on one or two players like last season (Bojan) Miovski wasn’t playing and you were worrying about where the goals would come from. This season, there have been about 10 different goalscorers!

“For me, they have to be favourites for second at least now.

“The longer they carry this on, you just have to hope Celtic get sidetracked by European football and they have a dip.

“Aberdeen aren’t going to win nine league games out of 10 all season, but they’ve got the basics and foundation of a really strong team.”

Lewis admits he only got a “little bit” of sleep before driving home to the north-west of England after the Aberdeen-Rangers clash, having been left “buzzing” on a bombastic evening at Pittodrie. 

The ex-Dons keeper added: “Every time there’s a 50/50, you feel like they’re going to come out with it.

“Jimmy Thelin has just instilled this belief in the players and it’s snowballed. It feels like every time they go to press someone, they are going to win the ball or the opposition are going to kick it out of play.

Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin gives the thumbs up against Rangers. Image: SNS.

“They’re making things happen.

“It’s a winning style, it’s aggressive, and it’s a great watch.

“They can mix it as well. They’re direct and they will be horrible to play against at the moment.”

Joe Lewis on Aberdeen legends’ Masters Football bid against Celtic, Rangers and Dundee United veterans

Lewis will be back in an Aberdeen kit next week – taking part in the Masters Football tournament at P&J Live on Thursday.

Teams of legends from the Dons, Celtic, Rangers and Dundee United will be in action.

The 37-year-old revealed Aberdeen’s captain/manager for the event, former Reds skipper Russell Anderson, has set up a Reds team Whatsapp group, with the former players involved comparing their keep-fit regimes.

Lewis said: “A few of the boys have been playing a bit of padel, and I’ve been playing a bit of seven-a-side football with my mates and a few blokes local to where I live to keep my hand in.”

He added: “I know Russell, obviously Jonny (Hayes), Derek Young – from his work at the club – Lee Miller, who I’ve met a couple of times, and I’ve met all of the other guys in our team as well.

“It should be a really good day. I’m looking forward to it.”

Hibernian goalkeeper Ofir Marciano has his header saved by Aberdeen goalkeeper Joe Lewis in the 2017 Scottish Cup semi-final, as Jonny Hayes (centre) watches on. Image: SNS.

Lewis thinks “fit as a fiddle” Hayes, also 37 – who only hung up his boots at Aberdeen in the summer and is now a youth coach for Celtic – will need to be the Dons’ engine room during next Thursday’s small-sided matches.

For his part, stopper Lewis, who departed Aberdeen in 2023 before announcing his retirement from playing recently, plans to stay firmly between posts at P&J Live.
Though he had a much-publicised appearance upfront for England under-21s in his younger years, Lewis says he will only go outfield during the Masters event if there’s “an absolute disaster” in the Reds ranks.

One of the chief rivals he will be trying to keep out of Aberdeen’s goal is ex-Rangers striker Kris Boyd – a fellow Sky Sports pundit who he was working with at Pittodrie last week.

Lewis thinks fitness was never former Scotland forward Boyd’s strong suit and, as a result, he will still be a danger to the Dons.

The pair are desperate to get the better of each other.

Lewis said: “I was trying to not mention it (at Pittodrie)!

“Boydy was a very good player.

“But Boydy was overweight when he played, and he’s only a little bit more overweight now… so it won’t make a massive difference!

Kris Boyd scoring a penalty for Kilmarnock past Aberdeen’s Joe Lewis in 2018. Image: SNS.
Sky Sports Pundit and Ex-Rangers player Kris Boyd at Pittodrie on October 30, 2024. Image: SNS.

“He’ll be looking to score past me, no doubt. He’d thoroughly enjoy that, and I’ll be doing my best to shut him up.”

Lewis played with Dundee United’s Willo Flood at Aberdeen and Craig Conway at Cardiff City, as well as Celtic’s Scott Brown at the Dons (“He’ll be the same as he was: Nice as pie and buy you a pint in the bar, but stamp on your ankle when no one’s looking during the game”.)

With “good players” and “quality throughout” all four veterans sides, Lewis thinks the Masters tournament in the Granite City will be “competitive” – but he is backing the Reds legends to win it if they can harness the home crowd.

Lewis said: “There are some good players in all the teams, so I still think there will be a bit of quality throughout it.

“The games should be competitive. We’re all competitive people and played football at a good level in our careers.

“It will probably be quite feisty at times – we’re not quite as sharp as we used to be, so there might be the odd late tackle and a bit of frustration that we can’t quite do what we used to be able to do.

“I think the Aberdeen supporters will be coming down to see a few of their old favourite players – especially Eoin Jess!

Eoin Jess celebrates scoring against Rangers at Ibrox.
Eoin Jess in his Aberdeen pomp after scoring at Ibrox in 1995.

“And the players will looking forward to seeing the supporters again.

“We need as many Aberdeen fans as possible behind us, because we’ll need that push to win the thing.”

Conversation