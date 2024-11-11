Aberdeen fan view: Exciting times at Pittodrie as another opponent is swept aside

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen fan view: Exciting times at Pittodrie as another opponent is swept aside

Chris Crighton reflects on Aberdeen's 4-1 win against Dundee.

Aberdeen's Topi Keskinen (centre right) celebrates scoring to make it 2-0 against Dundee. Image: SNS.
By Chris Crighton

It remains to be seen, over the course of the season, just precisely how good this Aberdeen team proves to be. Many of the signs, though, are extremely positive.

Such as the fact that the Dons could post a 4-1 win over a Premiership rival – from last season’s top six, no less – with a performance few would describe as outstanding.

It may be the flashy results rescued from testing positions which are thought of as being the mark of successful sides, but they are mere decoration on a framework of weekly dominance from the middle of the gearbox.

That is not to say that Aberdeen did not play well here. Indeed they did, but mainly in spurts: occasional glimpses of slick, deadly teamwork bode well for what may lie ahead in what is still a very young project.

For now at least, Jimmy Thelin’s formula is to extract maximum return from those key moments in games, and again here they could hardly have done it better.

The halving of Aberdeen’s lead would, to slavish adherents of the old coaching manual, have been a signal to shut the shop and protect what remained of it.

Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin (L) and Slobodan Rubezic at full time after the win against Dundee. Image: SNS.

When Thelin summoned his reinforcements, though, it was with attack in mind rather than defence, and they required no time to get up to the pace of the game.

Within 85 seconds of real time – and just 22 after the restart – those two substitutes had combined for a tremendous counter-strike.

It made Aberdeen’s position even stronger than it had been prior to their concession, since the arithmetical replenishment of their advantage also represented a hefty psychological blow to the briefly encouraged visitors.

Almost as quickly, Aberdeen’s points tally has blasted into the thirties, while some rivals remain in single figures. Things are happening fast at Pittodrie.

 

