Alpine Bikes Aberdeen store closes suddenly after 35 years

The popular shop on Holburn Street is "no longer commercially viable".

Alpine Bikes Holburn Street
The Alpine Bikes store on Holburn Street closed its doors on Friday. Image: Google Maps
By Alberto Lejarraga

A popular Aberdeen city centre bike store has shut down suddenly after 35 years.

Alpine Bikes on Holburn Street closed its doors for the last time on Friday.

Founded by owner David McKay, the business was taken over by retailer Tiso 18 years ago.

In a statement, it was revealed the store was no longer “commercially viable” despite efforts to keep afloat.

The owners blame a number of factors including the post-pandemic market, saying it remains “very challenging”.

Meanwhile, the Alpine Bikes stores in Inverness, Aviemore, Perth, Edinburgh and Glasgow, as well as the Tweed Valley Bike Hire in Glentress, will remain open.

The Tiso store on John Street is not closing.

Alpine Bikes Aberdeen closes down

A statement on Alpine Bike’s website reads: “We have reluctantly taken the difficult decision to close the Alpine Bikes store on Holburn Street in Aberdeen.

“This is not a decision taken lightly and follows extensive efforts to adapt the local offering and operating structure following an ongoing programme of investment.

Alpine Bikes Logo
The store operated on Holburn Street for 35 years. Image: Alpine Bikes

“Unfortunately, various factors have combined to such an extent that the store is no longer commercially viable.

“The post COVID bike market remains very challenging, particularly for stand alone bike stores.

“We would like to take this opportunity to thank all our customers for their support and loyalty over the years and we hope to see you in one of our other Alpine Bikes stores soon.

“Please note that Tiso located at John Street, Aberdeen is unaffected by the decision.”

On its Facebook page, the business had still been posting information about bike ranges and talking about receiving a “big delivery” just last week.

 

