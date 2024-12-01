Jimmy Thelin vows to get Aberdeen’s winning ‘rhythm’ back after 1-1 draw at Hearts

Boss Jimmy Thelin is determined to bring back Aberdeen’s winning “rhythm” after the run without victory extended to three games with a 1-1 draw at Hearts.

The Dons have taken just two points from the last three league fixtures – with a clash against Premiership leaders Celtic looming at Pittodrie on Wednesday.

Aberdeen’s recent form is in stark contrast to the sensational 11 game unbeaten start to the league campaign, which included 10 wins.

Swede Thelin says teams inevitably suffer drops in their rhythm during a season.

And he is determined to get Aberdeen back on the winning trail, starting against Celtic.

Aberdeen were 1-0 up at the break in Edinburgh courtesy of a goal from Leighton Clarkson.

However the Tynecastle club hit back in the second half courtesy of an own goal as a Musa Drammeh header deflected off Nicky Devlin into his own net.

Aberdeen boss Thelin also faces an injury sweat over keeper Dimitar Mitov ahead of the Premiership clash with Celtic.

Thelin said: “Some parts are really good still in the team.

“But sometimes during a long season you have periods when the dynamic is not perfect.

“And then there are strange things that happen that usually don’t happen.

“Every team is going to get this period, and how we get out of them is the most important.

“How you come back again to the dynamic.

“During this period we had three away games where we drew twice and lost one, so it was not the perfect flow.

“It happens every year in every team some part of the season, and hopefully we can get out quite well and get the rhythm again.”

Sweat over keeper Mitov for Celtic

Bulgarian international Mitov replaced at half-time by Ross Doohan due to injury.

Mitov sat in the stand during the second half, with an ice pack on the back of his left thigh.

It was only Doohan’s second appearance under Thelin, having started the 4-0 League Cup win at Lowland League side East Kilbride in July.

Asked about Mitov’s injury, Thelin said: “Let’s see tomorrow, we need to make a real check on him first.

“He couldn’t keep playing so we need to change him.”

Asked what the injury is, Thelin replied: “I want them (medical staff) to say exactly what it is first before I say something.”

When asked if Mitov would be a concern for the Celtic, game Thelin said: “Let’s see.

“But the good thing was Ross came in and did really well and he looked really prepared,

“So we have a good squad.”

‘Sometimes we lost rhythm and dynamic in our team’

Despite the three game winless run Aberdeen are seven points ahead of third-placed Rangers.

Aberdeen have not won in the league at Tynecastle since 2017, a run that stretches 12 games.

In a bid to end that win drought in Gorgie, boss Thelin made six changes to the starting XI from the one that drew 3-3 with Hibs at Easter Road on Tuesday.

The Swede also shuffled a defence that had conceded 12 goals in the previous four matches.

Centre-back Angus MacDonald and left-back James McGarry both came in for their first Premiership starts of the season.

Dropping to the bench was centre-back Slobodan Rubezic with Jack MacKenzie ruled out by injury.

Thelin said: “I think it’s a fair result when the game is over.

“We had some parts when we were up 1-0 and we can do better maybe, but also they did well.

“Sometimes we lost the rhythm and dynamic in our team and gave away the ball in some situations.

“They created momentum from that, and that’s something we need to keep working with.

“When it’s intense in the game and we’re not really there, then we can make these small mistakes.

“But also vice versa, Hearts did some in some areas and we get the ball.

“It was a quite busy game in some situations.”