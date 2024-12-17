Willie Miller: What Aberdeen need to do in January transfer window

Aberdeen ideally need to add a few signings in the January transfer window – but no major influx of players is required.

Manager Jimmy Thelin has done very well to lead the Dons to second spot in the Premiership, and they are on course for European qualification.

However, some tweaking can be done in the upcoming window by Thelin and the Dons board, with the lack of a regular goal-scorer the main priority.

There has been the absence of a go-to man for scoring this season after the transfer of striker Bojan Miovski to Girona during the summer. I don’t think that position has really been filled.

I always think there are signing opportunities out there, and I’m sure the manager and the Pittodrie board will have the same outlook.

The January transfer window is one where it is notoriously difficult to secure quality permanent signings.

The winter window is also tight as it only runs for a month.

Aberdeen could perhaps get a couple of January loan moves – with the view to making them permanent transfers in the summer if they are successful.

Positive assessment of Aberdeen squad

However, the manager has cover in most positions so there is no rush to go out and bring in a lot of players during the transfer window.

One or two new additions would be great – especially if it is a player who can regularly put the ball in the back of the net to give Thelin more options in attack.

The main priority for this season would be to look towards the summer transfer window to land more permanent signings who are available.

I’m sure manager Thelin will have assessed his squad, but he will have more time to prepare for the summer transfer window.

Granted there has been a dip in form with a five game winless run in the Premiership. however, the disappointment of the recent slump is perhaps being skewed by just how impressive the start to the season was.

When the entire season so far, including the slump, is taken into focus, it is very positive.

Earlier in the season Aberdeen managed to find an extra 5% which turned draws into victories.

They were finding a way to win games, but haven’t been able to do that lately.

Aberdeen have been unable to conjure up that magic in the five-game winless run.

Intense training sessions for Aberdeen boss Thelin

Having two weeks without a game will be giving manager Thelin time to work intensively with the players on the training pitches at Cormack Park.

He is still only months into the job where he is managing in a new league and country.

However, this was perhaps forgotten due to the quality of play shown under his management and also early winning streak.

Thelin is still working on the squad shape, balance and the understanding between himself and the players, so that the players all know exactly what he is looking for.

It is evident to me what Thelin is looking for is a high intensity game where the team is organised when not in possession and very quick when they do have the ball.

There are many positive aspects.

The break will be giving Thelin the opportunity to get in the training sessions which will serve them well going into the festive fixtures – which begin with a Premiership clash with Hibs at Pittodrie on Saturday.

Hibs battling for every point

Recently there has been signs of a Hibs resurgence under manager David Gray, although their performances are still patchy.

Hibs desperately need to take something from the game in the Granite City.

The Easter Road club have a decent squad who have been underperforming.

Aberdeen will have to be on top of their game to get back to winning ways.