Shopmobility Highland: worried users say they’ll be ‘stuck at home’ after charity suffers ‘incomprehensible’ funding blow

Loss of £35,000 NHS funding branded 'incomprehensible'.

By John Ross
Julian Cox says a funding cut to the Shopmobility charity is incomprehensible. Image Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
People relying on an under-threat Inverness-based charity say they would be stranded at home without it.

One woman who has been helped by Shopmobility Highland for more than 10 years was reduced to tears on learning it had suffered a funding blow.

Others said without the charity they would be isolated in their homes and cutting support for the service is “incomprehensible”.

Charity faces cuts in its 30th year

Shopmobility Highland has been loaning scooters and wheelchairs in the north for 30 years.

But it is being forced to make cuts after missing out on £35,000 of funding from NHS Highland.

Julian Cox uses the mobility scooters while on crutches awaiting a hip replacement. Image Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

From January, one of the two part-time staff will be made redundant and the other will have their hours cut by 50%.

The hours of one of the two full-time staff will also be cut from five to four days a week.

The charity’s Dingwall base will close two out of five days a week. Its Inverness HQ, at the Eastgate Shopping Centre, will move from six to five days a week.

‘I wouldn’t cope without it’

Julian Cox, 81, who is awaiting a hip replacement, said the service is “absolutely vital”.

“I can walk only short distances on crutches so it’s a service I rely on.

“Without it I’d be stuck at home.

“Who on earth would decide to get rid of a service like this? I find it incomprehensible.”

Ann Coombes, 75, has been using Shopmobility scooters for at least 10 years.

“I would be absolutely stuck, I wouldn’t be able to get into town at all without them.”

She said she wouldn’t know how to cope, adding: “I cried when I heard the news.

Norman MacLeod (foreground), manager of Shopmobility Highland, and volunteer Lionel Fraser with some of the charity’s equipment. Image Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

John Gellatly, 66, uses the service after suffering a stroke more than four years ago at the start of lockdown.

“When I came out of hospital I felt like a prisoner in my own house. That could be the case again.

“Having use of the scooter gave me a bit of freedom and lifted my spirits.

“If it wasn’t available I’d be stuck in the house again.”

‘Very challenging’ for charity to continue

Shopmobility Highland manager Norman MacLeod said it is making every effort to ensure the service continues.

“But without this funding it is going to be “very challenging”.

“We already raise approximately 45% of our running costs ourselves so to have to raise a further £35,000 will be difficult.”

Last year the charity helped around 3,000 people, including referrals from Raigmore Hospital.

Norman MacLeod says every effort will be made to ensure the charity continues. Image Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Equipment is also made available at hotels and caravan parks as well as at major events.

The charity also runs two minibuses ferrying people in and around Inverness, Drumnadrochit, Nairn, Black Isle, Beauly and Dingwall.

An NHS Highland spokeswoman said funds are awarded in line with health and care priorities.

“The amount of funding applied for exceeded the amount of funding available and unfortunately not all applications were successful.”

She said the NHS has offered to meet Shopmobility and other groups who did not get funding.

Is there anything that can be done?

The charity also receives some grant funding from Highland Council.

The authority has discussed the possibility of alternative funding sources.

However it says it cannot make up the shortfall in the NHS Highland funding.

A spokeswoman said: “We are working with Shopmobility Highland to help explore funding from multiple sources to try to ensure that they aren’t overly dependent on one funding source which is very important.”

In October, Shopmobility Moray issued a plea for help to keep the service in operation.

Conversation