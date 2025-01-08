Sean Wallace: Why there will be no panic at Aberdeen over collapse in form

There will be no panic at Pittodrie from the Aberdeen hierarchy despite a form collapse which has stretched to 10 games without a win.

The Aberdeen board pushed hard to secure Jimmy Thelin from Elfsborg as he is the manager they are confident can build a team to deliver long term success.

And the key word there is “build”.

Thelin has only had one transfer window in which to secure his own signings to play in the style he wants.

He made six permanent signings and one loan addition during his first window last summer – hardly a major rebuild of a squad who finished in the bottom six last season.

Let’s not forget Thelin inherited a team who were threatened with a relegation battle last term and looked concerningly fragile when under pressure.

When I travelled to Sweden in May to gain an understanding of Thelin’s impact at Elfsborg, the over-riding message from players and fans was he will bring success to Aberdeen – but give him time.

That is also the stance of the Aberdeen hierarchy.

Give Thelin time to build ‘something special’

When confirming the appointment of Thelin in April last year, chairman Dave Cormack said Thelin would “methodically construct a winning side over time.”

Cormack said the Swede would anchor the club for years to come to create “something special”.

However, the Pittodrie chairman emphasised it “will take time, we understand that.”

There was a clear understanding patience was needed and it could take time to get Aberdeen back to a team pushing for honours.

That has not changed due to the current bump in the road.

The Pittodrie board, and Thelin, did not get too high during the record-breaking 16-game unbeaten start to the season in all competitions, neither are they getting too low during the current slump in form.

The sensational start to the season was an aberration, where everything went right for Thelin and the Dons. The stars aligned.

Fast start papered over Aberdeen squad’s pre-existing cracks

Ultimately it papered over the cracks of what was needed to rebuild a squad who flirted with the danger of a relegation play-off last season.

Thelin will have been well aware of the weaknesses within the squad when he arrived at Pittodrie in the summer.

And he will need more than one window to fix them.

The Pittodrie board are ready to put their money where their mouth is by backing Thelin in the January window.

They have already secured winger Jeppe Okkels on loan from Preston North End until the end of the season, with the option to buy.

End to a damaging cycle at Pittodrie

Aberdeen have also tabled bids for defenders Alexander Jensen and Kristers Tobers.

Latvian international centre-back Tobers is out of contract at the end of the season with Swiss club Grasshoppers.

Aberdeen have offered £400,000 to Brommapojkarna for versatile right-back Jensen – although the Swedish top-flight club are holding out for £800,000.

Even if the Dons land Tobers and Jensen, it is understood there will be more signings.

Aberdeen are building for the future, with Thelin, which is refreshing after a toxic cycle of changing managers every winter in recent years.