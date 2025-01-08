Sean Wallace: Why there will be no panic at Aberdeen over collapse in form

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Sean Wallace: Why there will be no panic at Aberdeen over collapse in form

Aberdeen's board are ready to back manager Jimmy Thelin's squad rebuild during the January transfer window. Just remember - Thelin needs time.

Chief executive Alan Burrows (l) and Chairman Dave Cormack seated at the AGM at Pittodrie.
Chief executive Alan Burrows, and Chairman Dave Cormack at the AGM. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
By Sean Wallace

There will be no panic at Pittodrie from the Aberdeen hierarchy despite a form collapse which has stretched to 10 games without a win.

The Aberdeen board pushed hard to secure Jimmy Thelin from Elfsborg as he is the manager they are confident can build a team to deliver long term success.

And the key word there is “build”.

Thelin has only had one transfer window in which to secure his own signings to play in the style he wants.

He made six permanent signings and one loan addition during his first window last summer – hardly a major rebuild of a squad who finished in the bottom six last season.

Let’s not forget Thelin inherited a team who were threatened with a relegation battle last term and looked concerningly fragile when under pressure.

When I travelled to Sweden in May to gain an understanding of Thelin’s impact at Elfsborg, the over-riding message from players and fans was he will bring success to Aberdeen – but give him time.

That is also the stance of the Aberdeen hierarchy.

Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack at Pittodrie for the Premiership match against St Johnstone. Image: SNS
Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack at Pittodrie for the Premiership match against St Johnstone. Image: SNS.

Give Thelin time to build ‘something special’

When confirming the appointment of Thelin in April last year, chairman Dave Cormack said Thelin would “methodically construct a winning side over time.”

Cormack said the Swede would anchor the club for years to come to create “something special”.

However, the Pittodrie chairman emphasised it “will take time, we understand that.”

Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin looks dejected at full time after the 2-0 loss at Mothrwell.
Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin looks dejected at full-time after the 2-0 loss at Motherwell. Image: SNS.

There was a clear understanding patience was needed and it could take time to get Aberdeen back to a team pushing for honours.

That has not changed due to the current bump in the road.

The Pittodrie board, and Thelin, did not get too high during the record-breaking 16-game unbeaten start to the season in all competitions, neither are they getting too low during the current slump in form.

The sensational start to the season was an aberration, where everything went right for Thelin and the Dons. The stars aligned.

Fast start papered over Aberdeen squad’s pre-existing cracks

Ultimately it papered over the cracks of what was needed to rebuild a squad who flirted with the danger of a relegation play-off last season.

Thelin will have been well aware of the weaknesses within the squad when he arrived at Pittodrie in the summer.

And he will need more than one window to fix them.

The Pittodrie board are ready to put their money where their mouth is by backing Thelin in the January window.

They have already secured winger Jeppe Okkels on loan from Preston North End until the end of the season, with the option to buy.

End to a damaging cycle at Pittodrie

Aberdeen have also tabled bids for defenders Alexander Jensen and Kristers Tobers.

Latvian international centre-back Tobers is out of contract at the end of the season with Swiss club Grasshoppers.

Aberdeen have offered £400,000 to Brommapojkarna for versatile right-back Jensen – although the Swedish top-flight club are holding out for £800,000.

Even if the Dons land Tobers and Jensen, it is understood there will be more signings.

Aberdeen are building for the future, with Thelin, which is refreshing after a toxic cycle of changing managers every winter in recent years.

