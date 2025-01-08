Pixies, Peter Kay and premier league darts: Stellar line-up at P&J Live for 2025

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Pixies, Peter Kay and premier league darts: Stellar line-up at P&J Live for 2025

We chat exclusively to Rob Wicks, the managing director of the P&J Live, who says the venue has 'turned a corner' as it prepares for huge year of gigs and events.

By Rosemary Lowne
Rob Wicks, the managing director of the P&J Live, says 2025 is set to be bigger and better than ever as a stellar line-up of acts are announced for 2025. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

When Johnny Borrell, the lead singer of British indie rockband Razorlight sang the praises of the P&J Live, it was a beautiful crescendo for the venue following an incredibly successful 2024.

In fact, the rockstar wasn’t the only performer who was blown away by the arena last year as One Direction’s Niall Horan was equally as impressed together with the comedian Paul Smith.

“The lead singer from Razorlight said he’s not played in a venue with better acoustics which was amazing to hear,” says Rob Wicks, the managing director of the P&J Live.

“Niall Horan also absolutely loved his experience here and Paul Smith signed a poster for us which we’ve got up backstage which says ‘I absolutely love this venue’.”

Rob Wicks, the managing director of the P&J Live says the venue has ‘turned a corner’. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

‘The P&J Live has turned a corner’

From west end musicals and comedy to sports shows and conferences, Rob says the diverse range of events proved to be their recipe for success last year.

“It has been a really interesting year,” says Rob.

“I do really feel that the venue has turned a bit of a corner in 2024.

“You look at the year and there’s certainly plenty of highlights.”

Rob Wicks chats exclusively to the P&J. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

What were the highlights of 2024?

One of the biggest highlights was the Rogue Invitational fitness event which was so successful that it’s to return to the venue this year.

“That has blown us all out of the water completely,” says Rob.

“I think it took a lot of people by surprise as it was an event which had never been staged outside the United States before.

“We sold 15,000 tickets which left the promoter quite astonished as it was their fastest selling show ever.

“It also brought in about £3.9m to the local economy which we’re really pleased to see.

“It’s an absolutely enormous boost for the city.”

Icelandic strongman Hafthor (Thor) Bjornsson deadlifted 458kg at the event last year. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

‘It was amazing to bring something of that scale to Aberdeen’

Also pulling in huge crowds were two different events for the venue: the Les Misérables World Arena Spectacular and also the Scottish Masters Football Tournament which was screened live on BBC Scotland.

“There were five sold out performances of Les Misérables,” says Rob.

“It was amazing to bring something of that scale to Aberdeen.

“It was also a real coup to host the Scottish Masters Football Tournament.

“This was different as we did it as a co-promote and as a venue we carried 50% of the risk.

“But we worked really hard as a venue and as a promoter and it was a fantastic success.

“So we’re looking at trying to make that a firm fixture and we’re just in the midst of those negotiations so it’s enormously exciting.”

The Scottish Masters football tournament was a fantastic success. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

So what’s in store for 2025?

On the back of such a stellar 2024, Rob and the tenacious P&J Live team have pulled out the stops to bring events for everyone to enjoy this year.

From R&B superstar Sean Paul and the legendary rock band Pixies to Canadian music icon Bryan Adams and Take That’s Gary Barlow, there’s no shortage of music gigs set to raise the roof of the Aberdeen venue.

“On the music front we’ve got some fantastic acts including Wet Wet Wet, Olly Murs, Bryan Adams and Gary Barlow,” says Rob.

“Tickets for Michael Ball and Alfie Boe have also sold incredibly well.”

The Pixies are coming to the P&J Live in May. Image: Travis Shinn.

Some of the biggest names in comedy coming to Aberdeen…

And for those who love a good laugh, there’s plenty of comedy shows planned too including Peter Kay, John Bishop and Jimmy Carr.

“We worked really hard to secure Peter Kay and we were fortunate enough to get two dates,” says Rob.

“Tickets have flown off the shelf so we’re delighted with that and on the back of the level of interest we’ve seen here, we’ve been able to secure a third date in 2026 so if anyone happens to miss him in 2025, he will be back next year.”

Tickets for Peter Kay have proved so popular that an additional date has been added for 2026. Image: P&J Live

Beyond Van Gogh…

One of the most exciting events coming to the venue this year is the internationally-acclaimed Van Gogh ‘immersive experience’.

Produced by Annerin Productions and Paquin Entertainment Group, Beyond Van Gogh combines more than 300 of the post-Impressionist icon’s paintings with state-of-the-art technology and a specially curated musical soundtrack.

“Beyond Van Gogh is something really special for the venue and the timing of it is really good as well as it will be here at the same time as the Tall Ships,” says Rob.

“As part of the event there will be some Saturday morning yoga sessions in the space.
“We’re also looking at the potential of hosting a couple of dinners with a Dutch-themed menu and an expert telling you all about the art – I think that could be quite special.”

Prepare to be wowed at the Beyond Van Gogh experience. Image: Andy Teebay

Sports fans will also be in their element…

Fans of Aberdeen Football Club are also in for a treat as the venue is hosting Dons Live where people can meet first team players from both the men’s and women’s squads plus enjoy a variety of interactive events and sessions.

And one of the most popular sporting events, the BetMGM Premier League dart competition, is returning to the venue this year.

Younger audiences are also well catered for with events such as Paw Patrol Live, Comic Con, the Grampian Truck Show and Dino Tales.

Huge crowds flocked to the darts last year. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

What about conferences and exhibitions?

It’s not only gigs and shows that the P&J Live hosts though as the venue also attracts people from all over the world for its conferences, exhibitions and charity balls including the P&J charity gala on February 21.

“A lot of people look at the venue and they see it as an entertainment venue,” says Rob.

“But when you look at where the revenue comes from about half of what we do comes from entertainment and the other half comes from our conferencing events and banqueting and exhibitions.”

Tickets for the P&J Charity Gala on Friday February 21 are on sale now. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

For more information or to book tickets go to the website pandjlive.com

