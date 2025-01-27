Aberdeen fan view: Dons board left with no option but to hope Jimmy Thelin can get it right

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen fan view: Dons board left with no option but to hope Jimmy Thelin can get it right

Chris Crighton reflects on another disappointing weekend for the Dons.

St MIrren's Toyosi Olusanya celebrates after scoring to make it 1-0 against Aberdeen. Image: SNS.
St MIrren's Toyosi Olusanya celebrates after scoring to make it 1-0 against Aberdeen. Image: SNS.
By Chris Crighton

Aberdeen have a substantial potential problem. The club is all in on the project at hand.

In theory, it sounds positive for the board to provide massive moral and financial backing during choppy times – but so many chips have been pushed onto the table that, realistically, they are well past the point of return. They have no options left but to hope things come good.

With large transfer fees again being spent in recent days, the total outlay on currently employed personnel, both on the pitch and in the dugout, now runs into many millions.

While that in itself is not out of keeping with the overall club strategy, it is increasingly hard to see which of that capital expenditure has the capacity to regenerate future incomes: a central plank.

St Mirren’s Mikael Mandron makes it 2-0 against Aberdeen. Image: SNS. 

Slobodan Rubezic, speaking of which, is certainly doing little to enhance his onward value. Topi Keskinen, if sold tomorrow, would not realise a gain on his purchase price; Ante Palaversa will struggle to become a sellable asset while he continues to be benched for stale, underperforming alternatives. Not to mention Jimmy Thelin himself, whose results initially drew attention from club directors far and wide but are now of concern only to his own.

And another mounting issue the Dons are facing: the revelation that Jamie McGrath will miss most or all of the remaining programme brings the number of first-team squad members out with months-long complaints to a painful six.

Though there is probably an element of wicked coincidence, it is a bad look that so many major injuries have been sustained in just eight weeks since the loss of head of medical Kevin Bain, highly regarded for his preventative approach.

On the surface, a mess right across the organisation. They had better hope the expensive foundation beneath is sound.

Conversation