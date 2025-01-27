Spiked railings could be installed at Banff’s Duff House to deter ‘loitering youths’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Spiked railings could be installed at Banff’s Duff House to deter ‘loitering youths’

Historic Environment Scotland has applied to Aberdeenshire Council seeking permission to install the measures at the early Georgian building.

By Kirstie Topp Local Democracy Reporter
Duff House in Banff
The historic Duff House in Banff. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Plans have been lodged to add spiked railings at Duff House near Banff in a bid to stop “loitering youths” from hanging around the historic mansion.

Historic Environment Scotland has applied to Aberdeenshire Council seeking permission to install the measures at the early Georgian building.

In planning documents, architect M J Pendery complained the venue “suffers from being a place where youths loiter”.

Young people who hang around the site after hours tend to use the window sills as makeshift seats.

How the spiked bars would look over the windows at Duff House. Image: Historic Environment Scotland

While this may seem harmless, it can cause security alarms to go off as anyone sitting down will trigger the window’s sensors.

So now, a proposal has been drawn up in a bid to stop these false alarms in the future.

What will the spiked railings look like?

Historic Environment Scotland is looking to add the spiked bars to the window sills in the hope that will discourage people from resting on them.

Two sizes have been put forward, however bosses are keen to keep the new additions as minimal as possible.

The proposed spiked railings for Duff House. Image: Historic Environment Scotland

But, they are aware that the larger spikes may be needed to “adequately perform”.

Will anything else be added to Duff House?

And the spiked railings aren’t the only proposed addition to Duff House.

Bosses also want to add a handrail next to the stairs leading to and from the shop.

A staff member recently fell at that very spot and it was thought that a handrail would have prevented this from happening.

The proposed changes to Duff House. Image: Historic Environment Scotland

Do you think loitering youths are an issue at Duff House? Let us know in our comments section below

The proposed fixture would pivot into position once the double inward opening doors are open to guests.

And finally, a new alarm sounder and light could be mounted on the outer wall to meet updated security systems and insurance rules.

Duff House’s fascinating history

The three-storey A-listed Duff House is currently home to a collection of paintings and furniture supplied by the National Galleries of Scotland.

Duff House near Banff. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

It was designed by architect William Adam and owned by William Duff – but the duo came to blows over cash during its construction.

And, it had a significant role in the Second World War as a prisoner of war camp.

You can view the application here.

